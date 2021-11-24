Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Liontown Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LTR   AU000000LTR4

LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED

(LTR)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/23
1.76 AUD   +2.62%
Summary 
Summary

Liontown Resources : Notification regarding unquoted securities - LTR

11/24/2021 | 04:10am EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Wednesday November 24, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

New class - code

Unlisted Options

500,000

24/11/2021

to be confirmed

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

39118153825

1.3

ASX issuer code

LTR

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

24/11/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Unlisted Options

+Security type

ISIN code

Options

use

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

24/11/2021

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

personal

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

500,000

Jennifer Morris

Jennifer Lyn Morris

A/C>

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under

listing rule 6.1?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being

issued.

Material terms of the options are contained in Schedule 3 of the Notice of Annual General Meeting lodged with ASX on 25

October 2021 which is available at: https://www.ltresources.com.au/sites/default/files/asx-announcements/61057970.pdf

For

Options Details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 2.45000000

23/11/2024

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of company option

Other

Description

LTR - Fully paid ordinary shares

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

Issued under the Company's Employee Securities Incentive Plan approved by shareholders at the AGM held on 24

November 2021. A summary of the terms of the Employee Securities Incentive Plan is set out in Schedule 2 of the Notice

only

of Annual General Meeting lodged with ASX on 25 October 2021 which is available at: https://www.ltresources.com.au/sit

es/default/files/asx-announcements/61057970.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue details

use

Number of +securities

500,000

Forpersonal

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Liontown Resources Limited published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 09:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -8,82 M -6,37 M -6,37 M
Net cash 2022 133 M 96,0 M 96,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 -397x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 365 M 2 429 M 2 429 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Liontown Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,76 AUD
Average target price 2,02 AUD
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tony Ottaviano Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Craig Eon Hasson Chief Financial Officer & Financial Controller
Thimothy Rupert Barr Goyder Non-Executive Chairman
David Ross Richards Technical Director
Adam Smits Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED417.65%2 429
NEWMONT CORPORATION-7.35%44 338
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-15.07%34 474
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-2.98%26 630
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.0.90%19 009
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-5.97%14 270