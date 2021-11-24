Liontown Resources : Notification regarding unquoted securities - LTR

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Wednesday November 24, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
|
|
|
Total number of
|
|
ASX +security
|
|
+securities to be
|
|
code
|
Security description
|
issued/transferred
|
Issue date
|
New class - code
|
Unlisted Options
|
500,000
|
24/11/2021
|
to be confirmed
|
|
|
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
|
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
|
1 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
|
1.2
|
Registered number type
|
Registration number
|
ABN
|
39118153825
|
1.3
|
ASX issuer code
|
|
LTR
|
-
The announcement is New announcement
-
Date of this announcement
24/11/2021
|
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
|
2 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
|
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
|
3 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
|
only
|
ASX +security code
|
|
|
|
+Security description
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New class - code to be confirmed
|
|
|
|
Unlisted Options
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+Security type
|
|
|
|
ISIN code
|
|
|
Options
|
|
|
|
|
|
use
|
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
|
|
24/11/2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
|
|
|
Yes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
|
personal
|
Yes
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
|
|
|
|
|
Name of KMP
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
Number of +securities
|
|
|
|
|
500,000
|
|
Jennifer Morris
|
|
Jennifer Lyn Morris
|
|
|
|
A/C>
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under
|
|
listing rule 6.1?
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being
|
|
issued.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Material terms of the options are contained in Schedule 3 of the Notice of Annual General Meeting lodged with ASX on 25
|
|
October 2021 which is available at: https://www.ltresources.com.au/sites/default/files/asx-announcements/61057970.pdf
|
For
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Options Details
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+Security currency
|
|
Exercise price
|
Expiry date
|
|
AUD - Australian Dollar
|
|
AUD 2.45000000
|
23/11/2024
Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of company option
Other
Description
LTR - Fully paid ordinary shares
|
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
|
4 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
|
|
|
Issued under the Company's Employee Securities Incentive Plan approved by shareholders at the AGM held on 24
|
|
|
|
November 2021. A summary of the terms of the Employee Securities Incentive Plan is set out in Schedule 2 of the Notice
|
|
only
|
of Annual General Meeting lodged with ASX on 25 October 2021 which is available at: https://www.ltresources.com.au/sit
|
|
es/default/files/asx-announcements/61057970.pdf
|
|
|
|
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issue details
|
use
|
Number of +securities
|
500,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Forpersonal
|
|
|
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
|
5 / 7
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Liontown Resources Limited published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 09:09:06 UTC.