Liontown Resources : Orders SAG Mill for Kathleen Valley Lithium Project

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT | ASX: LTR 10 January 2022 Liontown Orders SAG Mill for Kathleen Valley Lithium Project Contract for critical long-lead equipment item awarded to secure a production slot and meet targeted first lithium concentrate production in 2024 Highlights: Contract for Semi Autogenous Grinding (SAG) Mill awarded to Metso-Outotec.

awarded to Metso-Outotec. The award for the design, fabrication and delivery of the 7.9m diameter, 5.5MW Premier™ SAG Mill represents a significant deliverable in the purchasing and contracting strategy for the Kathleen Valley Project.

of the 7.9m diameter, 5.5MW Premier™ SAG Mill represents a significant deliverable in the purchasing and contracting strategy for the Kathleen Valley Project. Metso-Outotec is a class-leading processing equipment supplier with multiple comparable mill installations in operation across the world.

is a class-leading processing equipment supplier with multiple comparable mill installations in operation across the world. Engineering is progressing on other key long-lead items , with all packages expected to be awarded over the next 6 months to ensure production slots and maintain schedule. Liontown Resources Limited (ASX: LTR) ("Liontown" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has awarded a key contract to Metso-Outotec for the design, fabrication and delivery of a Semi Autogenous Grinding (SAG) Mill for its flagship Kathleen Valley Lithium Project ("Project") in Western Australia. Following the completion of the Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS") for Kathleen Valley in November 2021, the Company has completed further engineering optimisation to confirm the scope and duty of the SAG Mill to a sufficient level of detail to enable it to place the order with Metso-Outotec. The contract, which has a value of ~A$10 million and is in accordance with DFS estimates, is for the design, fabrication and delivery of a 7.9m (26") diameter and 4.4m effective grinding length 5.5MW SAG Mill. This is inclusive of all lining, lubrication, cooling, electrical and mechanical drive systems necessary for installation and commissioning. The SAG Mill will accommodate both base production of 2.5Mtpa and the planned expansion to 4Mtpa in Year 6 of the mine plan. Figure 1 shows an example of an installed Metso-Outotec Premier™ SAG Mill that is similar to the SAG Mill ordered by Liontown. The SAG Mill is one of several critical long-lead items identified for early award and represents the largest single piece of equipment required to be purchased for the Project by size, value and lead time. Detailed engineering and design for the A$473 million Kathleen Valley Project continues and Liontown is targeting the award of all key equipment packages over the next 6 months to maintain schedule and meet its target of first production of lithium concentrate in 2024. Liontown Resources Limited | ABN 39 118 153 825 Level 2, 1292 Hay Street, West Perth WA 6005, Australia | PO Box 284, West Perth WA 6872 +61 (0) 8 6186 4600 | E: info@ltresources.com.au | www.ltresources.com.au

Metso-Outotec is a class-leading processing equipment supplier with multiple comparable mill installations in operation across the world. They are a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end- to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. Other key project deliverables including final permitting and securing the Engineering, Procurement Construction Management (EPCM) partner to build and commission the Kathleen Valley Project are progressing to meet the targeted Final Investment Decision (FID) milestone by the end of Q2 2022. Liontown's Managing Director and CEO, Tony Ottaviano, said: "The SAG Mill contract is the first of the long-leaditems to be ordered and represents an important milestone for the Kathleen Valley Project. Placing this significant order with a world-classpartner in Metso-Outotecis a great way to start the year and reflects our commitment to advance the Kathleen Valley Project rapidly towards first production." "Detailed engineering and design work continues to advance, with the Company's recent $450 million share placement ensuring that Liontown is well capitalised to progress the Stage 1, 2.5Mtpa development at Kathleen Valley, including the early award of the SAG Mill and other key long-lead items. This will enable us to lock-in production slots, maintain our development schedule and meet our target of achieving first lithium concentrate production in 2024." Figure 1: Example of installed Metso-Outotec Premier™SAG Mill similar to the SAG Mill ordered. | PAGE 2

Figure 2: 3D Model of Kathleen Valley SAG Mill. This announcement has been authorised for release by the Managing Director. TONY OTTAVIANO Managing Director For More Information: Investor Relations: Tony Ottaviano Nicholas Read Managing Director Read Corporate T: +61 8 6186 4600 T: +61 8 9388 1474 info@ltresources.com.au nicholas@readcorporate.com.au | PAGE 3