Liontown Resources : Positive Downstream Scoping Study - Kathleen Valley

Cautionary statement: 1The production targets and forecast financial information referred to in the DSS are based on Proven Ore Reserves (19.7%), Probable Ore Reserves (69.8%) and Inferred Mineral Resources (10.5%). The Inferred material included in the inventory is 8.28Mt

DSS demonstrates the very favorable financial upside of an integrated

1.36% Li 2 O & 120 ppm Ta 2 O 5 . The Inferred material has been scheduled such that less than 1Mt is mined in the first ten years, with 6.44Mt at the end of the underground mine life and 0.84Mt after year 25 for the open pit.

The Inferred material does not have a material effect on the technical and economic viability of the project. Refer to page 21 of PFS announcement released on 9th October 2020 for additional information.

There is a low level of geological confidence associated with inferred Mineral Resources and there is no certainty that further exploration work will result in the determination of indicated Mineral Resources or that the production target itself will be realised.

Cash operating costs include all mining, processing, downstream refining, transport, state & private royalties, freight to port, port costs and site administration and overhead costs. Excludes sustaining capital. Integrated Capex for LHM production includes $325M for the mine/ SC6.0 processing plant (PFS) and $785M for the downstream refinery Integrated Capex for LSM production includes $325M for the mine/ SC6.0 processing plant (PFS) and $625M for the downstream refinery SC6.0 plant capital to PFS level +/-25% accuracy, DSS to +/-30% accuracy PFS included no contingency on SC6.0 operating costs, DSS included no contingency on operating costs PFS included 15% ($27M) capital contingency, DSS included 20% ($135M LHM & $109M LSM ) contingency on capital costs

8LHM Pricing per Roskill price estimates, LSM pricing scaled based on Roskill LHM price estimate (Sept. 2020)

The scope of the DSS relates solely to the process design, capital and operating costs associated with an LHM or LSM refinery, however the financial analysis also uses information published as part of the PFS released on 9th October 2020.

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX: LTR; "Liontown" or "Company") is pleased to announce the results of a Downstream Scoping Study (DSS) for its 100%-ownedKathleen Valley Project in Western Australia which demonstrates the exceptional financial and economic returns that would be generated by the addition of an on-site, downstream processing plant to produce battery-grade products.

The recently published PFS, which was announced on 9th October, included an Ore Reserve of 71Mt @ 1.40% Li2O and 130ppm Ta2O5 and a Production Inventory of 79Mt@ 1.4% Li2O & 130 ppm Ta2O5 which underpins a 2Mtpa mining and processing operation over a ~40-year mine life.

Building on the PFS, Liontown engaged Lycopodium Minerals Pty Ltd (Lycopodium) to evaluate the impact of integrating the mine, process plant and a downstream refinery (Integrated Project) at Kathleen Valley to produce either battery-grade LHM or LSM based on the projected SC6.0 production.

Lycopodium determined scoping-level operating and capital cost estimates (+/-30% accuracy) for a downstream facility capable of processing feed of ~380ktpa SC6.0 spodumene concentrate to produce 58ktpa of battery-grade LHM or 88ktpa LSM on-site at Kathleen Valley.

As the financial analysis demonstrates, an Integrated Project is an attractive proposition, given the location of the Project relative to key infrastructure including power and gas, the supply of key consumables such as acid from the nearby mining and logistics centre of Kalgoorlie and, importantly, having a suitable area for tailings. Operating cost savings are also applicable through significantly reduced transport volumes of final product.

The DSS has provided a strong basis for further work illustrating the robust fundamentals and compelling economics of a downstream refinery at Kathleen Valley. The Integrated Project has the potential to make the Company a significant supplier of refined battery feedstock.

LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 2