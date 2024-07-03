Long Term Funding and
Strategic Partnership
Investor Presentation
2 July 2024
Tony Ottaviano
CEO / MD
ASX: LTR ltresources.com.au
Important information
Important Notice and Disclaimers
This investor presentation (Presentation) is dated 2 July 2024 and has been prepared by Liontown Resources Limited (ACN 118 153 825) (ASX: LTR) (Liontown or the Company).
SUMMARY INFORMATION
This Presentation contains summary information about the current activities of Liontown and its subsidiaries (the Liontown Group or Group) which is current as at the date of this Presentation unless otherwise indicated. The information in this Presentation is of a general nature and does not purport to be complete. This Presentation does not purport to contain all of the information that an investor should consider when making an investment decision nor does it contain all of the information which would be required in a product disclosure statement or prospectus prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Corporations Act. It should be read in conjunction with Liontown's other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements, available from the ASX at www.asx.com.au.
Certain market and industry data used in this Presentation may have been obtained from research, surveys or studies conducted by third parties, including industry or general publications. None of the Liontown Group nor its advisers or representatives have independently verified any such market or industry data provided by third parties or industry or general publications.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This Presentation contains forward-looking statements which are identified by words such as 'may', 'could', 'believes', 'estimates', 'targets', 'expects', or 'intends' and other similar words that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on an assessment of present economic and operating conditions, and on a number of assumptions regarding future events and actions that, as at the date of this Presentation, are considered reasonable. Such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, the Directors and the management. The Directors cannot and do not give any assurance that the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation will actually occur and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Directors have no intention to update or revise forward-looking statements, or to publish prospective financial information in the future, regardless of whether new information, future events or any other factors affect the information contained in this Presentation, except where required by law or the ASX listing rules.
NO FINANCIAL PRODUCT ADVICE
This Presentation is for information purposes only and is not a prospectus, disclosure document, product disclosure statement or other offering document under Australian law or the law of any other jurisdiction. This Presentation is not financial product advice or investment advice nor a recommendation to acquire securities and has been prepared without taking into account the objectives, financial situation and particular needs of individuals. Before making any investment decision, prospective investors should consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to their own objectives, financial situation and needs and seek appropriate advice, including financial, legal and taxation advice appropriate to their jurisdiction. Liontown Group is not licenced to provide financial product advice in respect of securities.
CURRENCY
All dollar values contained in this document are expressed in Australian dollars unless otherwise stated. Totals may vary slightly due to rounding.
ROUNDING
Certain figures, percentages, estimates, calculations of value and fractions provided in this Presentation are subject to the effect of rounding. Accordingly, the actual calculation of these figures may differ from the figures set out in the Presentation.
DISCLAIMER
Whilst care has been exercised in preparing and presenting this presentation, to the maximum extent permitted by law, Liontown and its representatives:
- Make no representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, as to the adequacy, accuracy, completeness or reasonableness of this Presentation;
- Accept no responsibility or liability as to the adequacy, accuracy, completeness or reasonableness of this Presentation;
- Accept no responsibility for any errors or omissions from this Presentation; and
- Do not give any legal, tax, accounting, investment, policy or other regulated advice.
AUTHORISATION
This Presentation has been authorised for release by the Board.
JULY 2022 | 2 2
NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES
Partnering for Growth: Funding and KV Update
Liontown Resources secures US$250 million investment and 10-year offtake extension with LG Energy Solution, paving the way for long-term growth from Kathleen Valley and collaboration to explore the feasibility of establishing an IRA-compliant lithium refinery
Strategic Partnership and Funding
Kathleen Valley Update
- US$250 million (A$379 million1) Convertible Notes issued by Liontown to LG Energy Solution on attractive terms:
- 5-yeartenor;
- Conversion price of A$1.80 per share. If converted today, the Notes would convert into an approx. 8% shareholding in Liontown2;
- Coupon equal to a reference rate of SOFR3; and
- Coupon payment flexibility; ability to capitalise coupon payments for first 24 months and option to pay in Liontown shares.
- Total cash balance increased to approx. A$501 million4, providing balance sheet strength to fund Kathleen Valley ramp-up to 3Mtpa steady state production.5
- Existing LG Energy Solution offtake agreement extended by 10 years (15 years in total), demonstrating sustained customer demand for high-quality, IRA compliant lithium supply.
- Downstream collaboration agreement to explore the feasibility of establishing an IRA-compliant lithium refinery, which has the potential for long term value creation.
- Kathleen Valley Project remains on schedule and on budget, with first production anticipated by end of July.
- Operations and Business readiness activities to support first production are tracking in line with schedule.
- Approximately A$120 million budgeted and planned for capital costs associated with completion and commissioning of Kathleen Valley Project.
- Liontown will progress early enabling works in the underground mine to preserve the 4Mtpa expansion option on a 2027 timeframe and to support the 3Mtpa production rate.
- Optimisation studies continue for both the mine and the processing plant as part of its review of the 4Mtpa expansion case.6
- Final investment decision to commit to long lead items for the plant expansion will consider the outcome of the optimisation studies and prevailing market conditions at the time. Board decision anticipated by end CY2025.
Notes:
1.
Notes are denominated in US$. A$ equivalent face value based on 0.66 exchange rate
2.
Based on conversion price of A$1.80; 0.66 exchange rate; and the current share capital. The actual number of shares to be issued on conversion, assuming all of the notes are converted at the same time, will be the A$ equivalent at the time of the principal amount of the Convertible
Notes outstanding (the face value of US$250 million plus any capitalised interest) divided by the conversion price at the time.
3.
Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) published by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York
4.
A$122 million unaudited cash at bank as at 30 June 2024 and pro forma Convertible Notes at 0.66 exchange rate; excludes A$25m cash-backed guarantee with EFA potentially to be returned in FY25 subject to satisfying replacement terms
5.
Based on a range of external price scenarios, including Wood Mackenzie (May 2024 short term price forecast and Q1 2024 long term price forecast) and a scenario that assumes that current spot prices continue
3
6.
LTR ASX Announcement 22 January 2024 "Funding and Project Update"
Liontown's strategy - Pathway to world class producer
The best strategies endure the cycles; ours is unchanged.
Kathleen Valley
Full Potential
Become a globally significant sustainable supplier of spodumene
Downstream Expansion
Become a vertically integrated supplier to capture higher margins, create new supply chains
Liontown Full Potential
Expand portfolio through organic growth, value accretive M&A and exposure to the circular economy
4
NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES
Overview of Convertible Notes
Liontown has secured five-year US$250 million Convertible Notes at SOFR and conversion price of A$1.80 per share
Summary of key terms1
Issuer
Liontown Resources, Ltd.
Noteholder
LG Energy Solution, Ltd. ("LGES")
Issue size
US$250 million
Interest rate
Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR"), paid semi-annually up to the Maturity Date (or earlier if redeemed or converted)
Within first 2 years; interest may be capitalised and added to the principal amount, or paid by way of an issuance of shares at
the prevailing market price at the time, at the Issuer's election
Interest payment
After first 2 years; interest is to be paid in cash to the extent that the Issuer has Available Cash (Available Cash is the amount
of the consolidated group cash and cash equivalents on the relevant interest payment date above a specified threshold). Any
balance of interest not paid in cash to be paid by way of an issuance of shares at the prevailing market price at the time
ü
ü
US$250 million of additional long tenor (five years) funding secured
Conversion price of A$1.80 per share
Conversion Price
Maturity Date
Conversion period
Right for LGES to require early redemption
Issuer redemption rights for Price Event or Tax Event
Security
Negative pledge
A$1.80/share, subject to adjustments for any future dividends, share issues, etc
5 years from Issue Date
LGES may elect to convert the Notes into Shares at any time after the date that is 6 months after the Issue Date, up until the date that is 5 Business Days prior to the Maturity Date. The restriction on conversion in the first 6 months does not apply if there is a change of control proposal during that period
Following the occurrence of an Event of Default, or the occurrence of a Prescribed Redemption Event, the Noteholder may elect to redeem the Notes
Price Event after second anniversary of the Issue Date, or Tax Event
All of Liontown's issued shares in Kathleen Valley Holdings Pty Ltd (KV Holdings) and limited security over all of the assets of Liontown
Liontown is not restricted from incurring further secured or unsecured financial indebtedness at the Issuer level, provided that the Issuer cannot grant additional security over its shares in KV Holdings, other than pari passu secured debt financing limited to $100 million (such $100 million to be reduced for any exempt equity financing)
ü
ü
ü
Low-interest cost (SOFR, nil margin)
Flexibility over interest payments
Low-covenant Ford facility retained
5
Notes:
1.
Also see more detailed summary in Schedule 1 of ASX Announcement 2 July 2024 "Strategic Partnership with LG Energy Solution to deliver long-term funding for Kathleen Valley"
NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES
Balance Sheet and Remaining Capital Costs
US$250 million Convertible Notes and existing A$122 million1 of cash on hand provides balance sheet strength to fund Kathleen
Valley ramp-up to steady state production of 3Mtpa and preserve the 4Mtpa expansion option
Total cash balance1,2 (A$m)
501
122
379
Cash on hand (as at 30-Jun-24)
LG Energy Solution Convertible Notes
•
Uses of cash (A$m)
•
•
381
•
120
•
Additional liquidity3
Remaining capital cost at Kathleen Valley
Total cash balance increased to approximately A$501 million.2
Approximately A$120 million budgeted and planned to be spent for capital costs associated with the completion of the Kathleen Valley Project to first production. The Project remains on schedule and on budget.
The A$381 million of additional liquidity provides balance sheet strength to fund Kathleen Valley ramp-up to 3Mtpa steady state production.3
The funding enables Liontown to progress early enabling works in the underground mine to preserve the 4Mtpa expansion option on a 2027 timeframe and to deliver additional mining work fronts to support the 3Mtpa production:
- Mine and process plant optimisation studies are continuing;
- A decision to commit to long lead items for the process plant expansion will consider the outcome of the optimisation studies and prevailing market conditions. FID on whether to proceed is anticipated by end of CY2025.
Liontown retains additional balance sheet strength and flexibility arising from:
-
Flexibility over interest payments;
-
Permitted capacity for Liontown to secure an additional A$100 million4 of indebtedness, with flexibility
for a shared security package with LG Energy Solution, and
Notes:
- A$122 million unaudited cash at bank as at 30 June 2024
- A$501 million includes unaudited cash at bank as at 30 June 2024 and pro forma Convertible Notes at 0.66 exchange rate; excludes A$25M cash-backed guarantee
- Additional liquidity to fund working capital, sustaining capital and planned and discretionary capital works (not required for first production)
- Such A$100 million to be reduced for any exempt equity financing
- LTR ASX Announcement 13 March 2024"Kathleen Valley Debt Facility"
- Less restrictive debt covenants than under previously announced Debt Facility5, which was from
Commercial Lenders.
6
Extension to Foundation Offtake Agreement
LG Energy Solution's Convertible Notes investment extends offtake agreement to 15 years total, with additional tonnes available in the first 10 years
Contracted volumes to LG Energy Solution (kt SC6)
Subject to leeway of +/- 10%
Additional 125kt of SC6 available to LGES across Years 1 - 5
Additional 125kt of SC6 available to LGES across Years 6 - 10
Average of 25ktpa, with Liontown retaining flexibility over timing of
Average of 25ktpa, with Liontown retaining flexibility over timing of
delivery of the aggregate 125kt across Years 1 - 5
delivery of the aggregate 125kt across Years 6 - 10. This component is
subject to the development of a lithium refinery under the Downstream
Joint Venture
- Volumes from 10-year offtake extension will be directed to any lithium refinery developed by the LG Energy Solution - Liontown Downstream Joint Venture
- These volumes will support the long-term economics of the potential refinery
25
25
150
100
25
150
25
150
25
150
25
160
25
160
25
160
25
160
25
160
140
140
140
140
140
Year 1
Year 2
Year 3
Year 4
Year 5
Year 6
Year 7
Year 8
LGES (original)
LGES (extension)
LGES (additional, with flexibility)
Year 9
Year 10
Year 11
Year 12
Year 13
Year 14
Year 15
LGES (additional, with flexibility and subject to refinery development)
7
NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES
Downstream Joint Venture
Liontown and LG Energy Solution have entered into a downstream collaboration agreement to investigate long- term value creation through the establishment of an IRA-compliant refinery
Downstream Collaboration Agreement
- Collaboration moves Liontown and LG Energy Solution towards vertical integration in the battery value chain
- Feasibility studies to evaluate site selection, economic viability, and sustainability considerations, underscoring Liontown and LG Energy Solution's commitment to sustainable growth and value creation
- This collaboration complements Liontown's existing downstream pre-feasibility work with Sumitomo Corporation.
- Partnering with LG Energy Solution, one of the world's largest battery producers, is consistent with Liontown's strategy and provides valuable insight into the battery market and its evolution
Refinery will convert Kathleen Valley
material from both the LG Energy Solution offtake and potential additional tonnes from a 4Mtpa expansion1
Notes:
1.
Subject to separate investment decisions to approve execution of the refinery and Kathleen Valley 4 Mtpa expansion
8
NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES
Kathleen Valley on track for first production
Mining
- Kathleen's Corner open pit building substantial stockpiles ahead of production, with approx1:
- 130kt of clean ore on ROM
- 75kt crushed ore (in plant)
- 230kt of Ore Sorting Product (OSP)
- 10kt of clean sorted OSP
- Underground development progressing apace, >3,400m development meters1
Process Plant
- Process Plant ~99%1 complete on an earned value basis. Commissioning ramping up in preparation for first ore.
- Dry Plant: Crushing circuit between the Primary Crushing and Fine Ore Bin online / commissioned.
- Commissioning: Electrical commissioning activities nearing completion, with current focus on Flotation and Reagents areas. Water commissioning underway through wet plant.
Support Infrastructure
- 95MW Hybrid Power Station in full operation
- Hybrid-Renewableproviding power to entire site operations including; camp, services, process plant and underground facilities
- Operational Readiness:
- 350 employees ready to start operations; gender diversity above industry norm
- Business systems in place for first production.
1 Project to date as at 30 June 2024, subject to final quarter end review
9
Tier 1 Customers
Binding offtake agreements underpin the majority of sales for the first five years of production1
TESLA
Index Reference
Lithium Hydroxide Index
Lithium Hydroxide Index
Lithium Hydroxide Index
Initial period of 5 years from the commencement of commercial
Supply Term
15 years
5 years
production
The Supply Term may be extended for a further 5 years by mutual
agreement
Product
Spodumene Concentrate with target specification 6% Li2O
Spodumene Concentrate
Spodumene Concentrate with target specification 6% Li2O
§ Year 1: 100,000 DMT (+/- 10%)
§ Year 2 -5: 150,000 DMT (+/- 10%)
§ Year 6 - 10: 160,000 DMT (+/- 10%)
§ Year 11 - 15: 140,000 DMT (+/- 10%)
§ Year 1: 75,000 DMT (+/- 10%)
Volume
§ Additional 125kt in aggregate over Years 1 - 5 from commercial
§ Year 1: 100,000 DMT
production made available to LGES, with flexibility on timing of
§ Year 2: 125,000 DMT (+/- 10%)
§ Year 2 - 5: 150,000 DMT
delivery
§ Year 3 - 5: 150,000 DMT (+/- 10%)
- Additional 125kt in aggregate over Years 6 - 10 from commercial production made available to LGES subject to the development of a lithium refinery by the LGES - Liontown Downstream Joint Venture, with flexibility on timing of delivery
§ Tesla originally had a right to terminate the Offtake Agreement if
Liontown had not issued a supply commencement date notice by 1
§ Buyer may terminate the offtake agreement if commercial
September 2025 and actually commenced commercial production
at Kathleen Valley by no later than 1 December 2025.
production has not occurred prior to 1 September 2025
Additional Public
§ Due to Liontown's anticipated commencement of production at
§ Either Ford or Liontown may terminate the Offtake Agreement if
§ Seller shall be relieved of its obligation to supply Product when the
Terms
Project is under force majeure or placed on care and maintenance
Kathleen Valley, Liontown now intends to notify Tesla of the
commercial production has not occurred prior to 1 September 2025
commencement of commercial production under the Tesla offtake
on commercially reasonable grounds
by 1 December 2024.
§ Payment requires the Buyer to issue an irrevocable letter of credit
§ If Liontown does not actually commence production under the
Tesla Offtake Agreement by 1 December 2024, then Tesla may
terminate the offtake agreement at its sole and exclusive remedy.
10
1 The Company is in advanced discussions with a third party in respect of a short-term offtake agreement to sell up to 100,000 DMT of spodumene concentrate covering the ramp up period, with pricing linked to market prices.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Liontown Resources Limited published this content on 02 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2024 00:12:03 UTC.