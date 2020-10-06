Liontown Resources : Proposed Issue of Unlisted Options
ASX Announcement (ASX: LTR)
6 October 2020
Proposed Issue of Unlisted Options pursuant to ESIP
Liontown Resources Limited (ASX: LTR) ('Liontown' or the 'Company') advises that the Board has resolved to issue a total of 3,500,000 unlisted options to directors and employees of the Company, under the terms and conditions of the Liontown Employee Securities Incentive Plan, as set out below.
The issue of options to directors, is subject to shareholder approval at the Company's AGM in November
2020. The Company provides the following information in relation to the proposed issue:
Directors issue (subject to
Employees
shareholder approval)
Number of options
Steven Chadwick
1,250,000
Anthony Cipriano
1,000,000
proposed or to be
250,000
Craig Williams
1,000,000
issued
Total
3,250,000
Principal terms
The unlisted Share Options will be issued under the terms and
conditions of the Company's Employee Securities Incentive Plan.
Exercise price
30 cents
Vesting
Immediately
12-month vesting period
Expiry date
25 November 2023
5 October 2023
The exercise price represents a 47% premium to the Company's 5-day volume weighted average price of 20.47 cents to 5 October 2020.
This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board.
Craig Hasson
Company Secretary
For More Information:
Investor Relations:
David Richards
Nicholas Read
Managing Director
Read Corporate
T: +61 8 9322 7431
T: +61 8 9388 1474
info@ltresources.com.au
nicholas@readcorporate.com.au
