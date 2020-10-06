Liontown Resources : Proposed Issue of Unlisted Options

Log in
ASX Announcement (ASX: LTR)

6 October 2020

Proposed Issue of Unlisted Options pursuant to ESIP

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX: LTR) ('Liontown' or the 'Company') advises that the Board has resolved to issue a total of 3,500,000 unlisted options to directors and employees of the Company, under the terms and conditions of the Liontown Employee Securities Incentive Plan, as set out below.

The issue of options to directors, is subject to shareholder approval at the Company's AGM in November

2020. The Company provides the following information in relation to the proposed issue:

Directors issue (subject to

Employees

shareholder approval)

Number of options

Steven Chadwick

1,250,000

Anthony Cipriano

1,000,000

proposed or to be

250,000

Craig Williams

1,000,000

issued

Total

3,250,000

Principal terms

The unlisted Share Options will be issued under the terms and

conditions of the Company's Employee Securities Incentive Plan.

Exercise price

30 cents

Vesting

Immediately

12-month vesting period

Expiry date

25 November 2023

5 October 2023

The exercise price represents a 47% premium to the Company's 5-day volume weighted average price of 20.47 cents to 5 October 2020.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board.

Craig Hasson

Company Secretary

For More Information:

Investor Relations:

David Richards

Nicholas Read

Managing Director

Read Corporate

T: +61 8 9322 7431

T: +61 8 9388 1474

info@ltresources.com.au

nicholas@readcorporate.com.au

Disclaimer

Liontown Resources Limited published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 08:54:01 UTC
