INDEX ANNOUNCEMENT
S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces June 2024 Quarterly Rebalance of the S&P/ASX Indices
SYDNEY, JUNE 7, 2024: S&P Dow Jones Indices announced today the changes in the S&P/ASX Indices, effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 24, 2024, as a result of the June quarterly review.
S&P/ASX 20 Index - Effective Prior to the Open on June 24, 2024
Action
Code
Company
Addition
JHX
James Hardie Industries PLC
Removal
S32
South32 Limited
S&P/ASX 50 Index - Effective Prior to the Open on June 24, 2024
Action
Code
Company
Addition
WTC
WiseTech Global Limited
Removal
EDV
Endeavour Group Limited
S&P/ASX 100 Index - Effective Prior to the Open on June 24, 2024
Action
Code
Company
Addition
PDN
Paladin Energy Limited
Addition
VEA
Viva Energy Group Limited
Removal
LTR
Liontown Resources Limited
Removal
NEC
Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited
S&P/ASX 200 Index - No change.
S&P/ASX All Technology Index - Effective Prior to the Open on June 24, 2024
Action
Code
Company
Addition
BVS
Bravura Solutions Limited
Addition
GTK
Gentrack Group Limited
Addition
QOR
Qoria Limited
Any changes to constituent data can be viewed in the proforma files delivered to client SFTP accounts after market close today.
Any changes to index shares data for capped and equal weighted indices will be made available in proforma files delivered to client SFTP accounts after market close on Friday, June 14, 2024.
For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spglobal.com/spdji.
INDEX ANNOUNCEMENT
ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES
S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.
S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
S&P Dow Jones Indicesindex_services@spglobal.com
INDEX ANNOUNCEMENT
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Liontown Resources Limited published this content on 07 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2024 00:21:01 UTC.