Liontown Resources : Section 708A Notice

30 November 2020

Section 708A Notice - Issue of Shares

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX: LTR) (Company) provides this notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) in relation to the issue of 9,423,913 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act, as detailed in the Appendix 2A provided to the ASX on 27 November 2020 in relation to the completion of the placement to Directors (or their respective nominees) approved by shareholders at the annual general meeting held on 25 November 2020.

The Company relies on case 1 in section 708A(5) of the Corporations Act in respect of the issue of fully paid ordinary shares.

As at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:

the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company; and section 674 of the Corporations Act.

The Company confirms that, as at the date of this notice, there is no information that:

has been excluded from a continuous disclosure notice given to the ASX in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules; and investors and their professional advisers would reasonably require for the purpose of making an informed assessment of: the assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses and prospects of the Company; and the rights and liabilities attaching to the Shares,

to the extent to which it would be reasonable for investors and their professional advisers to expect to find such information in a disclosure document.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board.

David Richards

Managing Director