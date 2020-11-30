Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Liontown Resources Limited    LTR   AU000000LTR4

LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED

(LTR)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/26
0.27 AUD   -1.82%
02:53aLIONTOWN RESOURCES : Section 708A Notice
PU
11/27LIONTOWN RESOURCES : Appendix 2A
PU
11/26LIONTOWN RESOURCES : Appendix 3G - Issue of Unlisted Options
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Liontown Resources : Section 708A Notice

11/30/2020 | 02:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASX Announcement (ASX: LTR)

30 November 2020

Section 708A Notice - Issue of Shares

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX: LTR) (Company) provides this notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) in relation to the issue of 9,423,913 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act, as detailed in the Appendix 2A provided to the ASX on 27 November 2020 in relation to the completion of the placement to Directors (or their respective nominees) approved by shareholders at the annual general meeting held on 25 November 2020.

The Company relies on case 1 in section 708A(5) of the Corporations Act in respect of the issue of fully paid ordinary shares.

As at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:

  1. the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company; and
  2. section 674 of the Corporations Act.

The Company confirms that, as at the date of this notice, there is no information that:

  1. has been excluded from a continuous disclosure notice given to the ASX in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules; and
  2. investors and their professional advisers would reasonably require for the purpose of making an informed assessment of:
    1. the assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses and prospects of the Company; and
    2. the rights and liabilities attaching to the Shares,

to the extent to which it would be reasonable for investors and their professional advisers to expect to find such information in a disclosure document.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board.

David Richards

Managing Director

For More Information:

Investor Relations:

David Richards

Nicholas Read

Managing Director

Read Corporate

T: +61 8 9322 7431

T: +61 8 9388 1474

info@ltresources.com.au

nicholas@readcorporate.com.au

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Liontown Resources Limited published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 07:52:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
02:53aLIONTOWN RESOURCES : Section 708A Notice
PU
11/27LIONTOWN RESOURCES : Appendix 2A
PU
11/26LIONTOWN RESOURCES : Appendix 3G - Issue of Unlisted Options
PU
11/25LIONTOWN RESOURCES : Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting
PU
11/24LIONTOWN RESOURCES : 2020 AGM Presentation
PU
11/24LIONTOWN RESOURCES : Chairman's Address - 2020 Annual General Meeting
PU
11/17LIONTOWN RESOURCES : Appendix 3Y - David Richards
PU
11/17LIONTOWN RESOURCES : Section 708A Notice
PU
11/17LIONTOWN RESOURCES : Appendix 2A - Exercise of Unlisted Options
PU
11/09LIONTOWN RESOURCES : Company Presentation - November 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2020 -12,8 M -9,47 M -9,47 M
Net cash 2020 5,14 M 3,79 M 3,79 M
P/E ratio 2020 -13,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 487 M 360 M 359 M
EV / Sales 2019 103 397x
EV / Sales 2020 324 432x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,2%
Chart LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Liontown Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,27 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
David Ross Richards Managing Director & Non-Independent Director
Thimothy Rupert Barr Goyder Chairman
Adam Smits Chief Operating Officer
Craig Eon Hasson Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Controller
Craig Russell Williams Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED210.34%360
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-11.07%16 308
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED13.97%7 039
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORPORATION LIMITED12.03%7 030
ALAMOS GOLD INC.36.78%3 240
CENTERRA GOLD INC.18.20%2 819
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ