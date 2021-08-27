Log in
Liontown Resources : Section 708A Notice

08/27/2021 | 02:21am EDT
ASX Announcement (ASX: LTR)

27 August 2021

Section 708A Notice - Issue of Shares

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX: LTR) (Company) provides this notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) in relation to the issue of 2,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) following the exercise of unlisted options (as detailed in the Appendix 2A provided to the ASX on 27 August 2021) without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act.

The Company relies on case 1 in section 708A(5) of the Corporations Act in respect of the issue of fully paid ordinary shares.

As at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:

  1. the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company; and
  2. section 674 of the Corporations Act.

The Company confirms that, as at the date of this notice, there is no information that:

  1. has been excluded from a continuous disclosure notice given to the ASX in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules; and
  2. investors and their professional advisers would reasonably require for the purpose of making an informed assessment of:
    1. the assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses and prospects of the Company; and
    2. the rights and liabilities attaching to the Shares,

to the extent to which it would be reasonable for investors and their professional advisers to expect to find such information in a disclosure document.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board.

Tony Ottaviano

Managing Director

For More Information:

Investor Relations:

Tony Ottaviano

Nicholas Read

Managing Director

Read Corporate

T: +61 8 6186 4600

T: +61 8 9388 1474

info@ltresources.com.au

nicholas@readcorporate.com.au

Liontown Resources Limited | ABN 39 118 153 825

Level 2, 1292 Hay Street, West Perth WA 6005, Australia | PO Box 2890, Perth WA 6001

T: +61 (0) 8 6186 4600 | E: info@ltresources.com.au | www.ltresources.com.au

Disclaimer

Liontown Resources Limited published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 06:20:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
