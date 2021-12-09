Liontown Resources : Share Purchase Plan Opens

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT | ASX: LTR 10 December 2021 Not for release to US wire services or distribution in the United States Share Purchase Plan Opens Liontown Resources Limited ("Liontown") (ASX: LTR) announced on 1 December 2021 that it would be conducting a share purchase plan ("SPP") to provide eligible shareholders with the opportunity to acquire up to A$30,000 worth of Liontown ordinary shares ("Shares") without paying any brokerage costs, commission or other transaction costs. The SPP supplements the recent successfully completed A$450 million placement to sophisticated investors conducted at A$1.65 per Share, as initially announced to the market on 1 December 2021 ("Placement"). Shareholders participating in the SPP will be able to purchase Shares at an issue price of A$1.65 per Share, which represents a: 14.1% discount to the closing price of Shares of A$1.92 on 30 November 2021;

12.3% discount to the five day volume-weighted average price of Shares of A$1.88 as at 30 November 2021;

volume-weighted average price of Shares of A$1.88 as at 30 November 2021; 9.3% discount to the ten day volume-weighted average price of Shares of A$1.82 as at 30 November 2021. Liontown is targeting to raise up to approximately A$40 million under the SPP. However, Liontown may decide to accept applications (in whole or in part) that result in the SPP raising more or less than that target amount at its absolute discretion and within the limits prescribed by the ASX Listing Rules. As previously announced on 1 December 2021, the funds raised under the Placement will fund the development of the Kathleen Valley Lithium Project, as well as for exploration and study costs, general corporate costs and working capital. Funds raised via the SPP will similarly be used to fund the development of the Kathleen Valley Lithium Project, as well as for exploration and study costs, general corporate costs and working capital. The SPP offer opens at 10.00am (AEDT) on 10 December 2021 and is expected to close at 5.00pm (AEDT) on 14 January 2022. To participate in the SPP, you may apply to acquire A$2,000, A$5,000, A$10,000, A$15,000, A$20,000 or A$30,000 worth of Shares. Applications under the SPP must be made online only at https://LTRSPP.thereachagency.com. All new Shares issued under the SPP will rank equally with existing Shares.

Participation in the SPP is optional and is open to eligible shareholders who are holders of Shares on the Record Date (7:00pm (AEDT) on 30 November 2021) with a registered address on the register in Australia or New Zealand. Certain eligible shareholders who are custodians holding Shares on behalf of certain beneficiaries are also invited to participate in the SPP on the terms and conditions set out in the SPP Booklet. Further details are set out in the SPP Terms and Conditions contained in the SPP Booklet, available on the offer website at https://LTRSPP.thereachagency.com. Shareholders who may be eligible to participate in the SPP will be mailed an invitation letter inviting them to participate in the SPP by applying online at https://LTRSPP.thereachagency.com. The SPP Booklet contains the SPP Terms and Conditions. Shareholders are encouraged to read the SPP Terms and Conditions carefully and, if in any doubt about whether or not to accept the offer, to consult a professional advisor. Key Dates Event Date (and time if relevant) Record Date 7.00pm (AEDT) on 30 November 2021 SPP Opening Date 10.00am (AEDT) on 10 December 2021 SPP Closing Date 5.00pm (AEDT) on 14 January 2022 SPP Results 21 January 2022 Announcement Issue Date By 21 January 2022 Quotation of new 24 January 2022 Shares on ASX Dispatch of SPP 25 January 2022 holding statements Note: This timetable is indicative only and subject to change. Liontown reserves the right to alter the above dates at any time, including extending the period for the SPP or accepting late applications, either generally or in particular cases, at its discretion and without notice to you, subject to the ASX Listing Rules, the Corporations Act and any other applicable rules. This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board.