Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Liontown Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LTR   AU000000LTR4

LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED

(LTR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Liontown Resources : Appendix 3Y - Tim Goyder

05/09/2021 | 11:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Liontown Resources Limited

ABN

39 118 153 825

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Timothy R B Goyder

Date of last notice

16 April 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

(including registered holder)

1) Plato Prospecting Pty Ltd as trustee for The

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to

Goyder Family Trust. Timothy Goyder is the sole

the relevant interest.

Director and Shareholder of Plato Prospecting Pty

Ltd.

2) Plato Prospecting Pty Ltd as trustee for TRB

Goyder Superannuation Fund. Timothy Goyder is

the sole Director and Shareholder of Plato

Prospecting Pty Ltd and a member of the TRB

Goyder Superannuation Fund.

3) Linda Goyder is the spouse of Tim Goyder.

Date of change

7 May 2021

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct interest:

159,519,668 fully paid ordinary shares.

Indirect interest:

1) Goyder Family Trust

138,771,717 fully paid ordinary shares.

2) TRB Goyder Superannuation Fund

5,616,084 fully paid ordinary shares.

3) Linda Goyder and related entities

22,358,116 fully paid ordinary shares.

Class

Fully paid ordinary shares

Number acquired

Direct Interest:

2,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares.

Indirect Interest:

3) 250,000 fully paid ordinary shares.

Number disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

$953,917

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

Direct interest:

161,519,668 fully paid ordinary shares.

Indirect interest:

1) Goyder Family Trust

138,771,717 fully paid ordinary shares.

2) TRB Goyder Superannuation Fund

5,616,084 fully paid ordinary shares.

3) Linda Goyder and related entities

22,608,116 fully paid ordinary shares.

Nature of change

On-market trade

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of

options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment

plan, participation in buy-back

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to

N/A

which interest related prior to

change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts No detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow N/A the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what N/A date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Liontown Resources Limited published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 03:05:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
05/09LIONTOWN RESOURCES  : Appendix 3Y - Tim Goyder
PU
05/05LSA : Koojan Au-Cu-Ni-PGE JV Proj returns anomalous PGE & Au
PU
05/05LIONTOWN RESOURCES  : High-order PGE and gold results at the Koojan JV Project, ..
PU
05/05LIONTOWN RESOURCES  : Appendix 3X - Tony Ottaviano
PU
05/04Liontown Resources CEO/Managing Director Steps Into New Roles
MT
05/04LIONTOWN RESOURCES  : Tony Ottaviano Commences as Managing Director
PU
04/28LIONTOWN RESOURCES  : Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report
PU
04/15LIONTOWN RESOURCES  : Section 708A Notice
PU
04/15LIONTOWN RESOURCES  : Appendix 2A Exercise of Unlisted Service Rights
PU
04/12LIONTOWN RESOURCES  : Drilling Program at Liontown Resources' Moora Project Reve..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2020 -12,8 M -10,1 M -10,1 M
Net cash 2020 5,14 M 4,03 M 4,03 M
P/E ratio 2020 -13,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 844 M 662 M 662 M
EV / Sales 2019 103 397x
EV / Sales 2020 324 432x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,7%
Chart LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Liontown Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,55 AUD
Last Close Price 0,47 AUD
Spread / Highest target 18,3%
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tony Ottaviano Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Craig Eon Hasson Chief Financial Officer & Financial Controller
Thimothy Rupert Barr Goyder Non-Executive Chairman
David Ross Richards Technical Director
Adam Smits Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED36.76%662
NEWMONT CORPORATION12.42%54 043
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION0.07%42 499
POLYUS-0.54%27 611
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-0.02%19 711
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED6.01%17 494