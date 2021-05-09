Liontown Resources : Appendix 3Y - Tim Goyder
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity Liontown Resources Limited
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Timothy R B Goyder
Date of last notice
16 April 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct and Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
(including registered holder)
1) Plato Prospecting Pty Ltd as trustee for The
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to
Goyder Family Trust. Timothy Goyder is the sole
the relevant interest.
Director and Shareholder of Plato Prospecting Pty
Ltd.
2) Plato Prospecting Pty Ltd as trustee for TRB
Goyder Superannuation Fund. Timothy Goyder is
the sole Director and Shareholder of Plato
Prospecting Pty Ltd and a member of the TRB
Goyder Superannuation Fund.
3) Linda Goyder is the spouse of Tim Goyder.
Date of change
7 May 2021
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
No. of securities held prior to change
Direct interest:
159,519,668 fully paid ordinary shares.
Indirect interest:
1) Goyder Family Trust
138,771,717 fully paid ordinary shares.
2) TRB Goyder Superannuation Fund
5,616,084 fully paid ordinary shares.
3) Linda Goyder and related entities
22,358,116 fully paid ordinary shares.
Class
Fully paid ordinary shares
Number acquired
Direct Interest:
2,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares.
Indirect Interest:
3) 250,000 fully paid ordinary shares.
Number disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
$953,917
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and
estimated valuation
No. of securities held after change
Direct interest:
161,519,668 fully paid ordinary shares.
Indirect interest:
1) Goyder Family Trust
138,771,717 fully paid ordinary shares.
2) TRB Goyder Superannuation Fund
5,616,084 fully paid ordinary shares.
3) Linda Goyder and related entities
22,608,116 fully paid ordinary shares.
Nature of change
On-market trade
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of
options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment
plan, participation in buy-back
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y Page 2
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
(if issued securities)
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to
N/A
which interest related prior to
change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts
No detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow
N/A the trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what
N/A date was this provided?
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y Page 3
Disclaimer
Liontown Resources Limited published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 03:05:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
Sales 2020
0,00 M
0,00 M
0,00 M
Net income 2020
-12,8 M
-10,1 M
-10,1 M
Net cash 2020
5,14 M
4,03 M
4,03 M
P/E ratio 2020
-13,7x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
844 M
662 M
662 M
EV / Sales 2019
103 397x
EV / Sales 2020
324 432x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
64,7%
Chart LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Average target price
0,55 AUD
Last Close Price
0,47 AUD
Spread / Highest target
18,3%
Spread / Average Target
18,3%
Spread / Lowest Target
18,3%