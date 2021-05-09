Liontown Resources : Appendix 3Y - Tim Goyder

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity Liontown Resources Limited

ABN 39 118 153 825

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Timothy R B Goyder Date of last notice 16 April 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct and Indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) 1) Plato Prospecting Pty Ltd as trustee for The Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to Goyder Family Trust. Timothy Goyder is the sole the relevant interest. Director and Shareholder of Plato Prospecting Pty Ltd. 2) Plato Prospecting Pty Ltd as trustee for TRB Goyder Superannuation Fund. Timothy Goyder is the sole Director and Shareholder of Plato Prospecting Pty Ltd and a member of the TRB Goyder Superannuation Fund. 3) Linda Goyder is the spouse of Tim Goyder. Date of change 7 May 2021

