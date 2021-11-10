Updated Downstream Scoping Study for Kathleen Valley 11/10/2021 | 05:57pm EST Send by mail :

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT | ASX : LTR 11th November 2021 Updated Downstream Scoping Study Highlights11th November 2021 Next Growth Horizon for Kathleen Valley Project Integrated Refinery capable of producing battery-grade lithium products emerging as the value maximising development pathway for Kathleen Valley Project Updated Scoping Study validates the substantial upside from value-added processing Highlights An updated Downstream Scoping Study (DSS) has been completed, incorporating the outcomes of the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) released separately today on Liontown's 100%-owned Kathleen Valley Lithium Project (Project) in WA.

100%-owned Kathleen Valley Lithium Project (Project) in WA. The updated DSS confirms that the value maximizing pathway for Liontown is a staged-build, integrated mining, processing and refining operation based on the production of battery grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate (LiOH.H 2 O "LHM") using 6% Li 2 O Spodumene concentrate (SC6.0) as feedstock from Kathleen Valley.

staged-build, integrated based on the production of battery grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate (LiOH.H O "LHM") using 6% Li O Spodumene concentrate (SC6.0) as feedstock from Kathleen Valley. The DSS outlines a post-tax integrated Project NPV 8% (real) of $9.6B and IRR of 56% with an average annual EBITDA of $2.6B during refinery operation, using a weighted average long- term price of US$29,401/dmt LHM FOB.

post-tax integrated Project NPV (real) of $9.6B and IRR of 56% with an average annual EBITDA of $2.6B during refinery operation, using a weighted average long- term price of US$29,401/dmt LHM FOB. The integrated operation would be a long-life,high-margin project with an outstanding EBITDA margin (operating margin) of 77%, using long-term forecast prices.

long-life,high-margin project with an outstanding EBITDA margin (operating margin) of 77%, using long-term forecast prices. Competitive total integrated capital cost (CAPEX) estimate of $2B, including contingency, and LHM operating cost (OPEX) of US$5,864/dmt LHM. This estimate is benchmarked against recently announced projects, allowing for a construction timeline commencing in 2027.

At the completion of the build, the integrated mine to refinery production will be ~86ktpa of LHM, making it one of the largest refineries outside of China in a Tier-1 operating jurisdiction and positioning Liontown as potentially the third largest supplier of LHM globally, based on 2031 Roskill LHM projections.

Tier-1 operating jurisdiction and positioning Liontown as potentially the third largest supplier of LHM globally, based on 2031 Roskill LHM projections. Based on the exceptional DSS outcomes, Liontown will proceed with a Downstream Pre- Feasibility Study (DPFS) for the design and construction of the envisaged refining operations at Kathleen Valley. Detailed hydrometallurgical testwork will commence in Q1, 2022.

In parallel to the DSS, Liontown has been progressing off-take discussions for Kathleen Valley. Some existing battery chain participants have expressed interest in partnering with Liontown on downstream processing, in Australia or elsewhere. In parallel with the DPFS, Liontown will also consider the relative merits of these proposals, either in addition to or substitution for the Refinery. Liontown Resources Limited | ABN 39 118 153 825 Level 2, 1292 Hay Street, West Perth WA 6005, Australia | PO Box 284, West Perth WA 6872 +61 (0) 8 6186 4600 | E: info@ltresources.com.au | www.ltresources.com.au Based on the proposed ramped 2.5 - 4Mtpa standalone mining and processing operation, the DSS has very strong fundamentals as demonstrated by Table 1 below and the NPV sensitivity analysis outlined in Figure 1. Table 1: 2021 Scoping Study Outcomes (1) only Description DFS + LHM Refinery (9) LOM Post-tax NPV8% (A$B real, post-tax) $9.6B LOM Internal Rate of Return (IRR %) 56% LOM Free Cash-flow (A$B post-tax) $32.4B Total Project CAPEX $2.0B (A$B, SC6.0 Plant at $538M + 3-train 90kt Refinery at $1.5B) (3) (4) (5) (6)(10)(12) Design production rate (ktpa, LHM per train) 29ktpa Average LHM cash operating costs (US$/dmt LHM) (2)(11) US$5,864 use Total spodumene sold (Mdmt SC6.0) (7)(8) 5.321 Mdmt Total hydroxide sold (Mdmt) 1.314 Mdmt Life-of-mine (LOM) years ~ 23 years Cautionary statement: 1The DSS referred to in this announcement has been undertaken to determine the potential viability of an integrated mine, process plant and a downstream refinery for the Kathleen Valley Lithium Project. The DSS for the process design, capital and operating costs associated with an LHM refinery has been personal prepared to an accuracy level of +/-30%. The DSS outcomes incorporate the results of the DFS including the SC6.0 Plant CAPEX which was prepared to an accuracy level of +/-15% (Released to the ASX on 11th November 2021). The DSS is a preliminary technical and economic study of the potential viability of an integrated mine, process plant and a downstream refinery. The DSS is based on the material assumptions outlined elsewhere in this announcement. These include assumptions about the availability of funding. While Liontown considers all of the material assumptions to be based on reasonable grounds, there is no certainty that they will prove to be correct or that the range of outcomes indicated by the DSS will be achieved. To achieve the range of outcomes indicated by the DSS, additional funding will likely be required. Investors should note that there is no certainty that Liontown will be able to raise the required funding when needed. It is also possible that (i) such funding may only be available on terms that may be dilutive to or otherwise affect the value of Liontown's existing shares and/or (ii) that Liontown could pursue other 'value realisation' strategies such as a sale, partial sale or joint venture of the Project, which if they occurred, could materially reduce Liontown's ownership of the Project. Given the uncertainties involved, investors should not make any investment decisions based solely on the results of the DSS. The Production inventory and forecast financial information referred to in the DSS are based on the spodumene processing operation as detailed in the DFS and comprise Proved Ore Reserves (3.3%), Probable Ore Reserves (79.5%) and Inferred Mineral Resources (17.2%). The Inferred material included in the inventory is 14.3Mt @ 1.11% Li2O & 102ppm Ta2O5. The Inferred material has been scheduled such that less than 10% is mined in the first 10 years, with the remainder to be mined through to the end of For the mine life. SC6.0 produced by the spodumene processing operation is intended to provide feedstock for the refinery. The Inferred material does not have a material effect on the technical and economic viability of the Project. Refer to page 24 of DFS announcement (released to the ASX on 11th November 2021) for additional information. There is a lower level of geological confidence associated with Inferred Mineral Resources and there is no certainty that further exploration work will result in the determination of Indicated Mineral Resources or that the production target itself will be realised. Cash operating costs include all mining, processing, downstream refining, transport, state & private royalties, freight to port, port costs, site administration, overhead costs and tantalum credits. Excludes sustaining capital and royalties. Integrated CAPEX for LHM production includes $538M for the mine/ 6% Li 2 O (SC6.0) processing plant (DFS) and $1.5B for the downstream refinery. Excludes working capital, finance costs, sustaining capital and corporate costs associated with project development. SC6.0 plant capital to DFS level +/-15% accuracy, DSS to +/-30% accuracy Spodumene DFS included no contingency on SC6.0 operating costs, LHM DSS includes no contingency on operating costs Spodumene DFS included ($31M) capital contingency, DSS includes ($258M) contingency on capital costs 7SC6.0 pricing per price per DFS 11th November 2021, ASX announcement "Kathleen Valley DFS confirms Tier-1 global lithium project with outstanding economics and sector-leading sustainability credentials". LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 2 For personal use only All SC6.0 concentrate metrics based on a normalised 6% concentrate basis All Costs expressed in Australian $ unless noted otherwise and an exchange rate of AUD - USD of $0.73 used for any conversion. Project totals exclude working capital, finance costs, sustaining capital and corporate costs associated with project development. For each tonne of LHM produced, 6.6 tonnes of SC6.0 are required to be processed by the refinery Current estimated project cashflows are sufficient to fund the refinery project capital. Refer to funding commentary on page 22. Figure 1: Kathleen Valley LHM Integrated Project - NPV Sensitivity Analysis The scope of the DSS relates solely to the process design, capital and operating costs associated with an LHM refinery, however the financial analysis also uses information published as part of the DFS released separately on 11th November 2021 titled "Kathleen Valley DFS confirms Tier-1global lithium project with outstanding economics and sector-leadingsustainability credentials". LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 3 For personal use only Executive Summary Liontown Resources Limited (ASX: LTR; "Liontown" or "Company") is pleased to announce the results of an updated Downstream Scoping Study (DSS) for its 100%-owned Kathleen Valley (KV) Lithium Project ("Kathleen Valley Project" or "Project") in Western Australia. The DSS has been revised following the completion of the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for 6% Li2O concentrate (SC6.0) production at KV and the development of a long-term strategic growth plan for the KV Project (see ASX release "Kathleen Valley DFS confirms Tier-1global lithium project with outstanding economics and sector-leadingsustainability credentials" released on the 11th November 2021). The DFS, included an Ore Reserve of 68.5Mt @ 1.34% Li2O and 120ppm Ta2O5 and a Production Inventory of 82.7Mt @ 1.30% Li2O & 117ppm Ta2O5, which underpins a 4Mtpa mining and processing operation over a ~23-year mine life. The updated DSS strongly reinforces the exceptional financial and economic returns that would be generated by the addition of an on-site, downstream processing plant to produce a battery-gradepre-cursor product. In parallel with the KV DFS, Liontown engaged Lycopodium Minerals Pty Ltd (Lycopodium) to update a previous scoping study published in October 2020. The updated DSS evaluates the impact of integrating the mine, process plant and a downstream refinery, that would be built via a staged approach (Integrated Project) at Kathleen Valley, and produce battery-grade LHM incorporating SC6.0 production envisaged as part of the DFS. Lycopodium has re-validatedscoping-level operating and capital cost estimates (+/-30% accuracy) for scalable downstream facilities built in stages (on a per train basis) capable of processing feed of ~up to 570ktpa SC6.0 based on three LHM trains. The refinery will be capable of ultimately producing 86ktpa of battery-grade LHM on-site at Kathleen Valley. It is anticipated that offtake contracts would commence as SC6.0 only with the potential to shift to LHM as the expandable downstream capability is developed. The balance of SC6.0 produced from the project would be sold on spot markets via offtake agreements given that the projected SC6.0 output exceeds the envisaged ultimate refining capacity. As the financial analysis demonstrates, an Integrated Project built progressively is an attractive proposition, given the location of the Project relative to key infrastructure including power and gas, the supply of key consumables such as acid from the nearby mining and logistics centre of Kalgoorlie, and, importantly, having a suitable area for tailings. Operating cost savings can also be achieved compared with other locations through significantly reduced transport volumes of final product. The DSS has provided a strong basis for a Downstream Pre-Feasibility Study (DPFS) which will further investigate the robust fundamentals and compelling economics of a downstream refinery at Kathleen Valley. The Integrated Project has the potential to make Liontown the 3rd largest supplier of LHM in the world, based on 2031 Roskill LHM projections. Liontown's Managing Director, Tony Ottaviano, said: "The compelling logic and exceptional financial returns associated with Liontown pursuing a downstream value-adding strategy through integrating the mine concentrator and refinery at Kathleen Valley opens up a truly exciting future for Liontown. "Having a clear pathway not only to produce 6% spodumene concentrate at Kathleen Valley but also to participate more substantively in the battery value chain gives Liontown an outstanding position from which to plan our future as a leading integrated global battery materials company. "The integrated mining concentrate production and refining approach clearly realises much greater value for Kathleen Valley and, importantly, for our stakeholders. As is the Liontown way, we will continue to adopt a disciplined approach to test work, piloting and design, which is evidenced-based. "Initial precursor test work suggests the Kathleen Valley concentrate is very well suited for upgrade to a refined downstream product, which means that we can now pursue the PFS for the downstream project." LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 4 For personal use only "Having value-added downstream processing on site in the North-eastern Goldfields producing battery-grade products is a very exciting opportunity not just for Liontown, but also for the State of Western Australia - providing an opportunity for us to leverage our world-class resources, people and infrastructure to create a high-value product for the global lithium-ion battery industry. "Our commitment to pursue this project will also complement our strong commitment to excellence as part of our ESG framework, our emissions strategy and our desire to become an employer of choice attracting the best talent in the Australian resource sector to work for a truly future-facing battery materials supplier. As for DFS we will also ensure early inclusion of the Tjiwarl Native Title Holders, and heritage considerations in the design, planning and layout of the Integrated Project" Kathleen Valley Integrated Project - Project Background The 100%-owned Kathleen Valley Lithium Project is located on four granted Mining Licences and one Mining Licence Application approximately 680km north-east of Perth and 400km north of Kalgoorlie in the North-eastern Goldfields of Western Australia (Figure 2). Figure 2: Kathleen Valley Project - Location, infrastructure, existing mines, and regional geology LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

