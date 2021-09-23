Log in
Liontrust Asset Management : LAM AGM 2021 Proxy Analysis

09/23/2021 | 12:22pm EDT
LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC

2021 Annual General Meeting

Number of voting shares in issue at meeting date: 61,252,164

At the Annual General Meeting held on 23rd September 2021 all nineteen resolutions contained in the notice and put to the meeting were unanimously passed on a show of hands.

Analysis of Proxies received for the 2021 Annual General Meeting:

Resol

Total Valid

Votes For

Votes Against

Votes

ution

Proxies

Withheld*

No.

Received

1

45,230,607

44,902,320

100.00%

8

0.00%

328,279

2

45,230,607

45,228,832

100.00%

611

0.00%

1,164

3

45,230,607

40,077,908

90.55%

4,183,385

9.45%

969,314

4

45,230,607

42,633,625

94.30%

2,577,809

5.70%

19,173

5

45,230,607

45,210,857

99.96%

19,537

0.04%

213

6

45,230,607

45,207,972

99.95%

22,422

0.05%

213

7

45,230,607

44,919,891

99.31%

310,503

0.69%

213

8

45,230,607

45,229,754

100.00%

640

0.00%

213

9

45,219,482

41,527,774

91.84%

3,691,495

8.16%

213

10

45,230,607

44,921,399

99.32%

308,044

0.68%

1,164

11

44,934,080

44,913,716

99.96%

20,151

0.04%

213

12

45,230,607

42,815,670

94.66%

2,414,724

5.34%

213

13

45,230,607

41,742,782

92.29%

3,487,612

7.71%

213

14

45,230,607

45,228,632

100.00%

611

0.00%

1,364

15

45,230,607

43,104,220

95.30%

2,124,116

4.70%

2,271

16

45,230,607

42,559,109

94.09%

2,671,285

5.91%

213

17

45,230,607

44,923,151

99.36%

288,317

0.64%

19,139

18

45,309,843

44,836,940

98.96%

472,690

1.04%

213

  • 'Votes withheld' is not a vote in law.

Disclaimer

Liontrust Asset Management plc published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 16:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
