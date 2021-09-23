Liontrust Asset Management : LAM AGM 2021 Proxy Analysis

LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC

2021 Annual General Meeting

Number of voting shares in issue at meeting date: 61,252,164

At the Annual General Meeting held on 23rd September 2021 all nineteen resolutions contained in the notice and put to the meeting were unanimously passed on a show of hands.

Analysis of Proxies received for the 2021 Annual General Meeting:

Resol Total Valid Votes For Votes Against Votes ution Proxies Withheld* No. Received 1 45,230,607 44,902,320 100.00% 8 0.00% 328,279 2 45,230,607 45,228,832 100.00% 611 0.00% 1,164 3 45,230,607 40,077,908 90.55% 4,183,385 9.45% 969,314 4 45,230,607 42,633,625 94.30% 2,577,809 5.70% 19,173 5 45,230,607 45,210,857 99.96% 19,537 0.04% 213 6 45,230,607 45,207,972 99.95% 22,422 0.05% 213 7 45,230,607 44,919,891 99.31% 310,503 0.69% 213 8 45,230,607 45,229,754 100.00% 640 0.00% 213 9 45,219,482 41,527,774 91.84% 3,691,495 8.16% 213 10 45,230,607 44,921,399 99.32% 308,044 0.68% 1,164 11 44,934,080 44,913,716 99.96% 20,151 0.04% 213 12 45,230,607 42,815,670 94.66% 2,414,724 5.34% 213 13 45,230,607 41,742,782 92.29% 3,487,612 7.71% 213 14 45,230,607 45,228,632 100.00% 611 0.00% 1,364 15 45,230,607 43,104,220 95.30% 2,124,116 4.70% 2,271 16 45,230,607 42,559,109 94.09% 2,671,285 5.91% 213 17 45,230,607 44,923,151 99.36% 288,317 0.64% 19,139 18 45,309,843 44,836,940 98.96% 472,690 1.04% 213