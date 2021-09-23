Liontrust Asset Management : LAM AGM 2021 Proxy Analysis
LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
2021 Annual General Meeting
Number of voting shares in issue at meeting date: 61,252,164
At the Annual General Meeting held on 23rd September 2021 all nineteen resolutions contained in the notice and put to the meeting were unanimously passed on a show of hands.
Analysis of Proxies received for the 2021 Annual General Meeting:
Resol
Total Valid
Votes For
Votes Against
Votes
ution
Proxies
Withheld
*
No.
Received
1
45,230,607
44,902,320
100.00%
8
0.00%
328,279
2
45,230,607
45,228,832
100.00%
611
0.00%
1,164
3
45,230,607
40,077,908
90.55%
4,183,385
9.45%
969,314
4
45,230,607
42,633,625
94.30%
2,577,809
5.70%
19,173
5
45,230,607
45,210,857
99.96%
19,537
0.04%
213
6
45,230,607
45,207,972
99.95%
22,422
0.05%
213
7
45,230,607
44,919,891
99.31%
310,503
0.69%
213
8
45,230,607
45,229,754
100.00%
640
0.00%
213
9
45,219,482
41,527,774
91.84%
3,691,495
8.16%
213
10
45,230,607
44,921,399
99.32%
308,044
0.68%
1,164
11
44,934,080
44,913,716
99.96%
20,151
0.04%
213
12
45,230,607
42,815,670
94.66%
2,414,724
5.34%
213
13
45,230,607
41,742,782
92.29%
3,487,612
7.71%
213
14
45,230,607
45,228,632
100.00%
611
0.00%
1,364
15
45,230,607
43,104,220
95.30%
2,124,116
4.70%
2,271
16
45,230,607
42,559,109
94.09%
2,671,285
5.91%
213
17
45,230,607
44,923,151
99.36%
288,317
0.64%
19,139
18
45,309,843
44,836,940
98.96%
472,690
1.04%
213
'Votes withheld' is not a vote in law.
Disclaimer
Liontrust Asset Management plc published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 16:21:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
Analyst Recommendations on LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
Sales 2022
219 M
301 M
301 M
Net income 2022
65,0 M
89,3 M
89,3 M
Net cash 2022
109 M
150 M
150 M
P/E ratio 2022
27,9x
Yield 2022
2,63%
Capitalization
1 417 M
1 946 M
1 948 M
EV / Sales 2022
5,97x
EV / Sales 2023
5,04x
Nbr of Employees
183
Free-Float
92,4%
Chart LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
2 335,00 GBX
Average target price
2 215,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target
-5,12%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.