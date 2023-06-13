Liontrust Asset Management : Proxy Form - Circular re acquisition of GAM Holdings AG

PROXY FORM

For use at the General Meeting to be held at 10:30 a.m. on 7 July 2023 in the Pinafore Room at the Savoy Hotel, Strand, London, WC2R 0EZ.

I/we being a member /members of Liontrust Asset Management Plc, hereby appoint the Chairman of the General Meeting** or

as my/our proxy to attend, speak and vote for me/us on my/our behalf at the General Meeting to be held at 10:30 a.m. on 7 July 2023 in the Pinafore Room at the Savoy Hotel, Strand, London, WC2R 0EZ and at any adjournment thereof.

I /we require my/our proxy to vote in particular as follows:

Resolution

Please mark 'X' to indicate how you wish to vote For Against Vote Withheld*** Resolution 1: THAT

The acquisition of the entire issued share capital of GAM Holding AG ("GAM") to be implemented by way of recommended public exchange offer by the Company for all publicly held shares of GAM (the "Proposed Acquisition"), substantially on the terms and subject to the conditions as described in: the Swiss Offer Prospectus dated 13 June 2023; and the circular to shareholders of the Company dated 13 June 2023, of which this Notice forms part,

be and is hereby approved; and

the directors of the Company (the "Directors") (or any duly constituted committee thereof) be and are hereby authorised to take all necessary or appropriate steps and to do all necessary or appropriate things to implement, complete or procure the implementation of or completion of the Proposed Acquisition and give effect thereto with such modifications, variations, revisions, waivers or amendments (not being modifications, variations, revisions, waivers or amendments of a material nature) as the Directors (or any duly authorised committee thereof) may deem necessary, expedient or appropriate in connection with the Proposed Acquisition.

