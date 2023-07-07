Company Number 02954692
THE COMPANIES ACT 2006
Company Limited by Shares
Liontrust Asset Management Plc
Resolu�on passed on 7 July 2023
At the General Mee�ng of Liontrust Asset Management Plc (the 'Company') which was duly convened and held at The Savoy Hotel, Strand, London WC2R 0EZ on 7 July 2023 at 10am, the following resolu�on was passed as a special resolu�on:
"THAT the balance standing to the credit of the share premium account of the Company be cancelled."
__________________
Sally Buckmaster, Company Secretary
