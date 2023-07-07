Company Number 02954692

THE COMPANIES ACT 2006

Company Limited by Shares

Liontrust Asset Management Plc

Resolu�on passed on 7 July 2023

At the General Mee�ng of Liontrust Asset Management Plc (the 'Company') which was duly convened and held at The Savoy Hotel, Strand, London WC2R 0EZ on 7 July 2023 at 10am, the following resolu�on was passed as a special resolu�on:

"THAT the balance standing to the credit of the share premium account of the Company be cancelled."

__________________

Sally Buckmaster, Company Secretary

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Liontrust Asset Management plc published this content on 07 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2023 12:18:07 UTC.