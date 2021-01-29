Liontrust Asset Management : TR1 Notification of major holdings

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
Liontrust Asset Management PLC
attachedii:
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer
(please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name
|
|
Jupiter Fund Management Plc
|
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
|
|
Northern Trust
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or
27th January 2021
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
28th January 2021
% of voting rights
Resulting situation
Position of previous
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
ISIN code (if possible)
|
SUBTOTAL 8. A
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
N/A
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive
N/A
SUBTOTAL
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
% of voting rights
Jupiter Fund
|
|
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
N/A
The date until which the voting rights will be held
N/A
11. Additional informationxvi
Contact : Katie Wild
Telephone Number : 0203 817 1620
Date of
28th January 2021
