Liontrust Asset Management : TR1 Notification of major holdings

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and

does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying)

issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal X

entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting rights Total of both if it

% of voting rights if it through financial

equals or is higher

Name equals or is higher than instruments if it equals

than the notifiable

the notifiable threshold or is higher than the

threshold

notifiable threshold

Jupiter Fund

Management Plc

Jupiter Fund

Management Group

Limited

Jupiter Asset

Management Group

Limited

Knightsbridge Asset

Management Limited

Jupiter Investment

Management Group

Limited

Jupiter Asset

Management Limited

Jupiter Fund

Management Plc

Merian Global

Investors Limited

Merian Global

Investors (Jersey)

Limited

Merian Global

Investors (Finance)

Limited

Merian Global

Investors Holdings

Limited

Merian Global