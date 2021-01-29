Log in
LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC

(LIO)
Liontrust Asset Management : TR1 Notification of major holdings

01/29/2021
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights are

Liontrust Asset Management PLC

attachedii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer

(please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Jupiter Fund Management Plc

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

Northern Trust

Citibank

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or

27th January 2021

reachedvi:

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

28th January 2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights

% of voting rights

Total number of

through financial

Total of both in %

attached to shares

voting rights of

instruments

(8.A + 8.B)

(total of 8. A)

issuervii

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Resulting situation

on the date on which

Below 5%

Below 5%

Below 5%

60,947,115

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous

7.33%

0%

7.33%

55,512,061

notification (if

applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.2.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

GB0007388407

N/A

Below 5%

N/A

Below 5%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

Below 5%

Below 5%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Exercise/

Number of voting rights

Type of financial

Expiration

that may be acquired if

% of voting rights

instrument

datex

Conversion Periodxi

the instrument is

exercised/converted.

N/A

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive

2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or

Number of

Conversion

cash

% of voting rights

instrument

date

x

voting rights

Period xi

settlementxii

N/A

SUBTOTAL

8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and

does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying)

issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal

X

entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting rights

Total of both if it

% of voting rights if it

through financial

equals or is higher

Name

equals or is higher than

instruments if it equals

than the notifiable

the notifiable threshold

or is higher than the

threshold

notifiable threshold

Jupiter Fund

Management Plc

Jupiter Fund

Management Group

Limited

Jupiter Asset

Management Group

Limited

Knightsbridge Asset

Management Limited

Jupiter Investment

Management Group

Limited

Jupiter Asset

Management Limited

Jupiter Fund

Management Plc

Merian Global

Investors Limited

Merian Global

Investors (Jersey)

Limited

Merian Global

Investors (Finance)

Limited

Merian Global

Investors Holdings

Limited

Merian Global

Investors (UK) Limited

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held

N/A

11. Additional informationxvi

Contact : Katie Wild

Telephone Number : 0203 817 1620

Place of

London, UK

completion

Date of

28th January 2021

completion

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Liontrust Asset Management plc published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 10:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
