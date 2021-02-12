Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Liontrust Asset Management PLC    LIO   GB0007388407

LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC

(LIO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Liontrust Asset Management : TR1 Notification of major holdings

02/12/2021 | 04:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC attachedii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

NameCity and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS

  • 11 FEBRUARY 2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial in-struments

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

4.9741

8.8419

Total of both in %

(8.A + 8.B)

4.9741

8.8419

1

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

GB0007388407

3,031,598

4.9741

SUBTOTAL 8. A

3,031,598

4.9741

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration datexExercise/ Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights

that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration datexSUBTOTAL 8. B 1

Exercise/ Conversion Period xiPhysical or cash settlementxiiNumber of voting rights

% of voting rightsSUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial in-struments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.

4.9741

4.9741

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Holdings Limited

4.9741

4.9741

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Holdings (Jersey) Limited

4.9741

4.9741

Canaccord Genuity Wealth (International) Holdings Limited

0.0033

0.0033

Canaccord Genuity Wealth (International) Limited

0.0033

0.0033

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Limited

4.9708

4.9708

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited

1.3324

1.3324

Hargreave Hale Ltd

3.6384

3.6384

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion

BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND

Date of completion

11 FEBRUARY 2021

Disclaimer

Liontrust Asset Management plc published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 09:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
02/11LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT : TR1 Notification of major holdings
PU
02/08LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT : Stonks, GameStop and Robinhood – a brave new ..
PU
02/05LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT : Six small cap stocks investing in growth for 2021
PU
02/01LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT : expands Multi-Asset team and removes VAT from Manag..
PU
01/28LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT : TR1 Notification of major holdings
PU
01/28LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT : Are we wasting energy by looking for eurozone infla..
PU
01/27TACTICAL ASSET ALLOCATION UPDATE : Q4 2020
PU
01/27LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT : US equities in 2021 – Biden bounce or priced-..
PU
01/14LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT : High yield should remain on the radar for 2021
PU
01/12LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT : Fiscal Q3 Managed Assets Rise While Net Inflows Sli..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 146 M 201 M 201 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 59,7 M 82,4 M 82,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 3,22%
Capitalization 736 M 1 016 M 1 015 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,63x
EV / Sales 2022 3,23x
Nbr of Employees 143
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
Duration : Period :
Liontrust Asset Management PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1 338,33 GBX
Last Close Price 1 220,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 47,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Stephen Ions Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vinay Kumar Abrol Chief Operating Officer, CFO & Executive Director
David Little Head-Technology
Martin Kearney Head-Compliance & Financial Crime
Michael John Bishop Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC-6.15%1 016
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.9.03%46 903
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-2.44%21 301
AMUNDI0.37%16 419
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.9.88%13 757
ESR CAYMAN LIMITED1.80%11 169
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ