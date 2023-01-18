Liontrust Asset Management : Trading Update

LEI: 549300XVXU6S7PLCL855 For immediate release

18 January 2023

Stock Exchange Announcement

LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC

Trading Update

Liontrust Asset Management Plc ("Liontrust", or the "Company"), the specialist independent fund management group, today issues its trading update for the three months ended 31 December 2022 (the "Period").

Highlights

Net outflows of £0.6 billion in the three months ended 31 December 2022 and £2.8 billion for the nine months ended 31 December 2022.

Assets under management and advice (" AuMA ") were £32.6 billion as at 31 December 2022, an increase of 3% over the Period.

AuMA as at 16 January 2023 were £33.8 billion.

Commenting, John Ions, Chief Executive, said:

"We are focused on achieving our strategic objective of broadening distribution by channel, geography and fund and engaging with and providing a first-class service for clients. Along with delivering strong long-term performance by applying robust investment processes, these are key to ensuring the future growth of the business.

"The last quarter of 2022 continued a year of negative investor sentiment, weighed down by the ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical concerns. Liontrust was not immune to the continued volatility in stock markets, leading to net outflows of £632 million in the last three months of the year.

"Our brand and the financial, investment and distribution strengths of Liontrust will enable us to take advantage of the growth potential ahead of us.

"We are focused on what we can control including extensive and continuous communication and engagement with our clients, both face-to-face and through our growing digital activity.

"We are starting a months-long roadshow in early February for our Multi-Asset team that will be attended by financial advisers across the UK. We have been opening up new distribution channels internationally, including through our Cashflow Solution and Global Fundamental teams, that will help us to continue to diversify our client base. And our growing digital presence is enabling us to expand our engagement with investors.

"The challenges of the past year have created further opportunities for financially robust asset managers with strong distribution and brands. The quality of Liontrust's fund management processes and teams, client service, sales and marketing gives me great confidence that we can take advantage of these opportunities."

Assets under management and advice

On 31 December 2022, our AuMA stood at £32,614 million and were broken down by type and investment process as follows: