14 July 2023

Stock Exchange Announcement

LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC

Trading Update

Liontrust Asset Management Plc ("Liontrust", or the "Company"), the specialist independent fund management group, today issues its trading update for the three months ended 30 June 2023 (the "Period").

Highlights

Net outflows of £1.6 billion 1 in the Period.

Assets under management and advice ("AuMA") were £29.5 billion as at 30 June 2023, a decrease of 6% over the Period.

") were £29.5 billion as at 30 June 2023, a decrease of 6% over the Period. At the 7 July 2023 general meeting to approve the proposed acquisition of GAM

Holding AG ("GAM"), the resolutions proposed were passed with 83.7% votes in favour.

Holding AG (" "), the resolutions proposed were passed with 83.7% votes in favour. On 29 June 2023, GAM announced that it had agreed to sell its third-party Fund Management Services business to Carne Group, a material step towards fulfilling the FMS Exit condition of our offer for GAM.

third-party Fund Management Services business to Carne Group, a material step towards fulfilling the FMS Exit condition of our offer for GAM. Silchester International Investors LLP has informed GAM that it will tender its shares

(approximately 17.3% of GAM's share capital) into the Liontrust offer.

(approximately 17.3% of GAM's share capital) into the Liontrust offer. AuMA as at 12 July 2023 were £29.0 billion.

1 Includes £516 million related to the Tortoise funds following the previously announced resignation of the lead manager, Matt Smith.

Commenting, John Ions, Chief Executive, said:

"The last quarter continued to show the importance and benefits of having a broad product range with diversification across investment styles as well as asset classes. In a risk-off environment, our strong focus on equities has proved to be challenging, especially when the UK market has been out of favour. This is demonstrated by equities having had net negative retail sales in the UK in 10 of the last 12 months to the end of May 2023, according to the Investment Association.

Our business is in robust health despite the current market environment. This provides a strong platform for future growth with the proposed acquisition of GAM bringing us the benefits of increasing investment talent; diversifying funds, asset classes and investment styles to offer more solutions to clients; broadening distribution across the world; and expanding the client base.

The support for the proposed acquisition of GAM by Liontrust's shareholders is a vindication of our belief this deal will accelerate our strategic aims. We have also gained the support of GAM's largest shareholder, Silchester International Investors LLP, who announced they are