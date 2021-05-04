Liontrust Asset Management : Director/PDMR Shareholding

4 May 2021

Stock Exchange Announcement

LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC

Notification of transactions of directors/persons discharging managerial responsibilities

The information contained in this notification is disclosed in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc (the "Company") was informed on 28 April 2021 of the following transactions in the Company's ordinary shares of 1p ("Shares") by PDMR's pursuant to their participation in the Liontrust Share Incentive Plan.

Following these transactions, John Ions and his PCA's have an interest in 746,178 Shares, representing 1.22% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company

Following these transactions, Vinay Abrol and his PCA's have an interest in 900,194 Shares, representing 1.47% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.