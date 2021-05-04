Log in
    LIO   GB0007388407

LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC

(LIO)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 05/04 04:40:31 am
1590 GBX   -1.73%
04:27aLIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT  : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
04/30LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT  : Should you still invest in high yield when credit spreads are low?
PU
04/28JAPAN : going for gold
PU
Liontrust Asset Management : Director/PDMR Shareholding

05/04/2021 | 04:27am EDT
4 May 2021

Stock Exchange Announcement

LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC

Notification of transactions of directors/persons discharging managerial responsibilities

The information contained in this notification is disclosed in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc (the "Company") was informed on 28 April 2021 of the following transactions in the Company's ordinary shares of 1p ("Shares") by PDMR's pursuant to their participation in the Liontrust Share Incentive Plan.

Following these transactions, John Ions and his PCA's have an interest in 746,178 Shares, representing 1.22% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company

Following these transactions, Vinay Abrol and his PCA's have an interest in 900,194 Shares, representing 1.47% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1

Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ("PCA")

(a)

Name

John Ions

(b)

Position / status

Chief Executive

(c)

Initial notification /

Initial Notification

amendment

2

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted

(a)

Description of the

Liontrust Asset Management Plc Ordinary Share of 1p

financial instrument

Identification code for Liontrust Asset Management Plc

ordinary shares: GB0007388407

(LEI: 549300XVXU6S7PLCL855)

(b)

Nature of the

Pursuant to the PDMR's participation in the Liontrust Share

transaction

Incentive Plan, which he entered into on 24 March 2021.

(c)

Price(s) and

Price(s)

Volume(s)

volume(s)

1558.5p

345

(d)

Aggregated information

N/A

Aggregated volume Price

(e)

Date of the transaction

2021-04-27

(f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

1

Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ("PCA")

(a)

Name

Vinay Abrol

(b)

Position / status

Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer

(c)

Initial notification /

Initial Notification

amendment

2

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted

(a)

Description of the

Liontrust Asset Management Plc Ordinary Share of 1p

financial instrument

Identification code for Liontrust Asset Management Plc

ordinary shares: GB0007388407

(LEI: 549300XVXU6S7PLCL855)

(b)

Nature of the

Pursuant to the PDMR's participation in the Liontrust Share

transaction

Incentive Plan, which he entered into on 23 March 2021.

(c)

Price(s) and

Price(s)

Volume(s)

volume(s)

1558.5p

345

(d)

Aggregated information

N/A

Aggregated volume Price

(e)

Date of the transaction

2021-04-27

(f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

For further information please contact:

Liontrust Asset Management Plc (Tel: 020 7412 1700, Website: liontrust.co.uk)

John Ions: Chief Executive

Vinay Abrol: Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer

Simon Hildrey: Chief Marketing Officer

David Boyle: Head of Corporate Development

N+1 Singer Advisory LLP (Tel: 020 7496 3000)

Corporate Broking: Tom Salvesen

Corporate Finance: Justin McKeegan

Panmure Gordon (Tel: 020 7886 2500)

Corporate Broking: Charles Leigh-Pemberton

Corporate Advisory: Antoine Dupont-Madinier

END

Disclaimer

Liontrust Asset Management plc published this content on 04 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2021 08:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 146 M 203 M 203 M
Net income 2021 23,6 M 32,8 M 32,8 M
Net cash 2021 52,6 M 72,9 M 72,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 41,1x
Yield 2021 2,44%
Capitalization 977 M 1 360 M 1 357 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,33x
EV / Sales 2022 4,41x
Nbr of Employees 143
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
Duration : Period :
Liontrust Asset Management PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1 844,00 GBX
Last Close Price 1 618,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 18,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Stephen Ions Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vinay Kumar Abrol Chief Operating Officer, CFO & Executive Director
David Little Head-Technology
Martin Kearney Head-Compliance & Financial Crime
Michael John Bishop Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC24.46%1 360
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.36.52%59 295
KKR & CO. INC.39.74%32 625
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC2.33%22 325
AMUNDI10.93%17 997
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.20.05%15 162
