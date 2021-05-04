Liontrust Asset Management : Director/PDMR Shareholding

4 May 2021
Stock Exchange Announcement
LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
Notification of transactions of directors/persons discharging managerial responsibilities
The information contained in this notification is disclosed in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Liontrust Asset Management Plc (the "Company") was informed on 28 April 2021 of the following transactions in the Company's ordinary shares of 1p ("Shares") by PDMR's pursuant to their participation in the Liontrust Share Incentive Plan.
Following these transactions, John Ions and his PCA's have an interest in 746,178 Shares, representing 1.22% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company
Following these transactions, Vinay Abrol and his PCA's have an interest in 900,194 Shares, representing 1.47% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|
1
|
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ("PCA")
|
(a)
|
Name
|
|
John Ions
|
|
|
(b)
|
Position / status
|
|
Chief Executive
|
|
|
(c)
|
Initial notification /
|
|
Initial Notification
|
|
|
|
amendment
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
|
|
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have
|
|
been conducted
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
Description of the
|
|
Liontrust Asset Management Plc Ordinary Share of 1p
|
|
financial instrument
|
|
Identification code for Liontrust Asset Management Plc
|
|
|
|
ordinary shares: GB0007388407
|
|
|
|
(LEI: 549300XVXU6S7PLCL855)
|
(b)
|
Nature of the
|
|
Pursuant to the PDMR's participation in the Liontrust Share
|
|
transaction
|
|
Incentive Plan, which he entered into on 24 March 2021.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(c)
|
Price(s) and
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
volume(s)
|
|
1558.5p
|
345
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
Aggregated volume Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2021-04-27
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ("PCA")
|
(a)
|
Name
|
|
Vinay Abrol
|
|
|
(b)
|
Position / status
|
|
Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer
|
(c)
|
Initial notification /
|
|
Initial Notification
|
|
|
|
amendment
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
|
|
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have
|
|
been conducted
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
Description of the
|
|
Liontrust Asset Management Plc Ordinary Share of 1p
|
|
financial instrument
|
|
Identification code for Liontrust Asset Management Plc
|
|
|
|
ordinary shares: GB0007388407
|
|
|
|
(LEI: 549300XVXU6S7PLCL855)
|
(b)
|
Nature of the
|
|
Pursuant to the PDMR's participation in the Liontrust Share
|
|
transaction
|
|
Incentive Plan, which he entered into on 23 March 2021.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(c)
|
Price(s) and
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
volume(s)
|
|
1558.5p
|
345
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
Aggregated volume Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2021-04-27
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For further information please contact:
Liontrust Asset Management Plc (Tel: 020 7412 1700, Website: liontrust.co.uk)
John Ions: Chief Executive
Vinay Abrol: Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer
Simon Hildrey: Chief Marketing Officer
David Boyle: Head of Corporate Development
N+1 Singer Advisory LLP (Tel: 020 7496 3000)
Corporate Broking: Tom Salvesen
Corporate Finance: Justin McKeegan
Panmure Gordon (Tel: 020 7886 2500)
Corporate Broking: Charles Leigh-Pemberton
Corporate Advisory: Antoine Dupont-Madinier
Disclaimer
Liontrust Asset Management plc published this content on 04 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2021 08:26:03 UTC.