  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Liontrust Asset Management PLC
  News
  Summary
    LIO   GB0007388407

LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC

(LIO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Liontrust Asset Management : TR1 Notification of major holdings

07/12/2021 | 04:56am EDT
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights are LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC attachedii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

VANCOUVER, CANADA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

As above

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or

08 JULY 2021

reachedvi:

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

09 JULY 2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights

% of voting rights

Total number of

through financial in-

Total of both in %

voting rights held

attached to shares

struments

(8.A + 8.B)

in issuer (8.A +

(total of 8. A)

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

8.B) vii

Resulting situation

on the date on which

4.9954

4.9954

3,053,962

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous

5.0044

5.0044

notification (if

applicable)

1

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

(DTR5.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

(DTR5.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

GB0007388407

3,053,962

4.9954

SUBTOTAL 8. A

3,053,962

4.9954

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)

Exercise/

Number of voting rights

Type of financial

Expiration

that may be acquired if

% of voting rights

instrument

datex

Conversion Periodxi

the instrument is

exercised/converted.

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or cash

Number of

Conversion

% of voting rights

x

xii

voting rights

instrument

date

Period xi

settlement

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv X (please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting rights if it

% of voting rights

Total of both if it

through financial in-

Namexv

equals or is higher

equals or is higher

struments if it equals

than the notifiable

or is higher than the

than the notifiable

threshold

threshold

notifiable threshold

Canaccord Genuity

4.9954

4.9954

Group Inc.

Canaccord Genuity

Wealth Group Holdings

4.9954

4.9954

Limited

Canaccord Genuity

Wealth Group Holdings

4.9954

4.9954

(Jersey) Limited

Canaccord Genuity

Wealth (International)

0.0033

0.0033

Holdings Limited

Canaccord Genuity

Wealth (International)

0.0033

0.0033

Limited

Canaccord Genuity

4.9121

4.9121

Wealth Group Limited

Canaccord Genuity

1.2528

1.2528

Wealth Limited

Hargreave Hale Ltd

3.7393

3.7393

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND

Date of completion 09 JULY 2021

3

Disclaimer

Liontrust Asset Management plc published this content on 12 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2021 08:55:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 212 M 294 M 294 M
Net income 2022 52,9 M 73,4 M 73,4 M
Net cash 2022 93,0 M 129 M 129 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,4x
Yield 2022 3,16%
Capitalization 1 143 M 1 581 M 1 588 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,96x
EV / Sales 2023 4,05x
Nbr of Employees 183
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
Duration : Period :
Liontrust Asset Management PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 890,00 GBX
Average target price 1 975,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 4,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Stephen Ions Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vinay Kumar Abrol Chief Operating Officer, CFO & Executive Director
David Little Head-Technology
Martin Kearney Head-Compliance & Financial Crime
Michael John Bishop Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC45.38%1 492
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.53.88%65 411
KKR & CO. INC.45.96%35 349
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-0.15%21 933
AMUNDI13.47%18 290
FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INVESTMENT FUNDS - FRANKLIN U.S. OPPORTUNITIES FUND28.65%16 733