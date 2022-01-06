Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Liontrust Asset Management PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LIO   GB0007388407

LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC

(LIO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 01/06 06:44:03 am
2037.5 GBX   -4.57%
06:18aWATCH : Innovation in healthcare
PU
01/05LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT : Directorate Change
PU
01/04LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT : Q4 strategy – Optimistic for 2022 despite Omicron risks
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

WATCH: Innovation in healthcare

01/06/2022 | 06:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


For a comprehensive list of common financial words and terms, see our glossary here.

Key Risks

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of an investment and the income generated from it can fall as well as rise and is not guaranteed. You may get back less than you originally invested. The issue of units/shares in Liontrust Funds may be subject to an initial charge, which will have an impact on the realisable value of the investment, particularly in the short term. Investments should always be considered as long term.

Some of the Funds managed by the Sustainable Future team involve foreign currencies and may be subject to fluctuations in value due to movements in exchange rates. Investment in Funds managed by the Sustainable Future team involves foreign currencies and may be subject to fluctuations in value due to movements in exchange rates. The value of fixed income securities will fall if the issuer is unable to repay its debt or has its credit rating reduced. Generally, the higher the perceived credit risk of the issuer, the higher the rate of interest.

Disclaimer

This blog should not be construed as advice for investment in any product or security mentioned, an offer to buy or sell units/shares of Funds mentioned, or a solicitation to purchase securities in any company or investment product. Examples of stocks are provided for general information only to demonstrate our investment philosophy. It contains information and analysis that is believed to be accurate at the time of publication, but is subject to change without notice. Whilst care has been taken in compiling the content of this document, no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by Liontrust as to its accuracy or completeness, including for external sources (which may have been used) which have not been verified. It should not be copied, forwarded, reproduced, divulged or otherwise distributed in any form whether by way of fax, email, oral or otherwise, in whole or in part without the express and prior written consent of Liontrust. Always research your own investments and if you are not a professional investor please consult a regulated financial adviser regarding the suitability of such an investment for you and your personal circumstances.
Thursday, January 6, 2022, 10:43 AM

Disclaimer

Liontrust Asset Management plc published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 11:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
06:18aWATCH : Innovation in healthcare
PU
01/05LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT : Directorate Change
PU
01/04LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT : Q4 strategy – Optimistic for 2022 despite Omicron risks
PU
2021WATCH : Outlook for equity markets in 2022
PU
2021LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT : Plan B only makes government bonds more overvalued
PU
2021LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT : signs up to Levelling Up Goals
PU
2021LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2021LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT : COP26 – the good, the bad and the moderate
PU
2021FTSE 100 Closes Up Amid Rise in Chinese Demand for Commodities
DJ
2021FTSE Gains, Glaxo Seen With Further Upside From Consumer Healthcare Spinoff
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 229 M 309 M 309 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 99,6 M 135 M 135 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,7x
Yield 2022 3,04%
Capitalization 1 296 M 1 758 M 1 752 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,23x
EV / Sales 2023 4,24x
Nbr of Employees 183
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
Duration : Period :
Liontrust Asset Management PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2 135,00 GBX
Average target price 2 377,83 GBX
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Stephen Ions Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vinay Kumar Abrol Chief Operating Officer, CFO & Executive Director
Alastair William Stewart Barbour Non-Executive Chairman
David Little Head-Technology
Martin Kearney Head-Compliance & Financial Crime
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC-2.95%1 758
BLACKSTONE INC.-8.97%83 738
KKR & CO. INC.-7.41%40 354
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC1.61%24 340
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-6.38%18 322
AMUNDI2.21%17 001