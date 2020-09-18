Lippo China Resources : CHANGE OF FINANCIAL YEAR END DATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
LIPPO CHINA RESOURCES LIMITED
力寶華潤有限公司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 156)
CHANGE OF FINANCIAL YEAR END DATE
The financial year end date of the Company will be changed from 31 March to 31 December. Accordingly, the next financial year end date of the Company will be 31 December 2020.
This announcement is made by Lippo China Resources Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to rule 13.51(4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
CHANGE OF FINANCIAL YEAR END DATE
The Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") announces that it has resolved to approve the change of the financial year end date of the Company from 31 March to 31 December.
Accordingly, the next financial year end date of the Company will be 31 December 2020 and the next audited consolidated financial statements of the Group will cover a 9-month period from 1 April 2020 to 31 December 2020.
REASONS FOR THE CHANGE
The Change will enable alignment of the Company's financial year end date with that of its principal subsidiaries and associates. It will also enable streamlining of the preparation and audit of the Group's consolidated financial statements and reducing of relevant time and costs.
The Board does not foresee any material adverse impact of the Change on the Group, and there is no other matter of significance that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company in this regard.
SUBSEQUENT FINANCIAL REPORTING PERIODS
Following the Change, the Company will publish and despatch the financial results and reports of the Group for the following financial periods on or before the relevant deadlines below:
|
|
Deadline for
|
Deadline for
|
|
publication of results
|
despatch of
|
Financial period
|
announcement
|
financial reports
|
Unaudited consolidated interim results
|
30 November 2020
|
31 December 2020
|
for the six months ending
|
|
|
30 September 2020
|
|
|
Audited consolidated final results for
|
31 March 2021
|
30 April 2021
|
the nine months ending 31 December
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
Unaudited consolidated interim results
|
31 August 2021
|
30 September 2021
|
for the six months ending 30 June
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
Audited consolidated final results for
|
31 March 2022
|
30 April 2022
|
the year ending 31 December 2021
|
|
By Order of the Board
LIPPO CHINA RESOURCES LIMITED
John Luen Wai Lee
Chief Executive Officer
Hong Kong, 18 September 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises seven directors, of which Dr. Stephen Riady (Chairman), Mr. John Luen Wai Lee (Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. James Siu Lung Lee as executive Directors, Mr. Leon Nim Leung Chan as non-executive Director and Messrs. Edwin Neo, King Fai Tsui and Victor Ha Kuk Yung as independent non-executive Directors.
