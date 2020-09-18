Log in
Lippo China Resources : CHANGE OF FINANCIAL YEAR END DATE

09/18/2020 | 06:40am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LIPPO CHINA RESOURCES LIMITED

力寶華潤有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 156)

CHANGE OF FINANCIAL YEAR END DATE

The financial year end date of the Company will be changed from 31 March to 31 December. Accordingly, the next financial year end date of the Company will be 31 December 2020.

This announcement is made by Lippo China Resources Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to rule 13.51(4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

CHANGE OF FINANCIAL YEAR END DATE

The Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") announces that it has resolved to approve the change of the financial year end date of the Company from 31 March to 31 December.

Accordingly, the next financial year end date of the Company will be 31 December 2020 and the next audited consolidated financial statements of the Group will cover a 9-month period from 1 April 2020 to 31 December 2020.

REASONS FOR THE CHANGE

The Change will enable alignment of the Company's financial year end date with that of its principal subsidiaries and associates. It will also enable streamlining of the preparation and audit of the Group's consolidated financial statements and reducing of relevant time and costs.

The Board does not foresee any material adverse impact of the Change on the Group, and there is no other matter of significance that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company in this regard.

SUBSEQUENT FINANCIAL REPORTING PERIODS

Following the Change, the Company will publish and despatch the financial results and reports of the Group for the following financial periods on or before the relevant deadlines below:

Deadline for

Deadline for

publication of results

despatch of

Financial period

announcement

financial reports

Unaudited consolidated interim results

30 November 2020

31 December 2020

for the six months ending

30 September 2020

Audited consolidated final results for

31 March 2021

30 April 2021

the nine months ending 31 December

2020

Unaudited consolidated interim results

31 August 2021

30 September 2021

for the six months ending 30 June

2021

Audited consolidated final results for

31 March 2022

30 April 2022

the year ending 31 December 2021

By Order of the Board

LIPPO CHINA RESOURCES LIMITED

John Luen Wai Lee

Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 18 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises seven directors, of which Dr. Stephen Riady (Chairman), Mr. John Luen Wai Lee (Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. James Siu Lung Lee as executive Directors, Mr. Leon Nim Leung Chan as non-executive Director and Messrs. Edwin Neo, King Fai Tsui and Victor Ha Kuk Yung as independent non-executive Directors.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lippo China Resources Limited published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 10:39:08 UTC
