Lippo : CHANGE OF FINANCIAL YEAR END DATE

LIPPO LIMITED

力寶有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 226)

CHANGE OF FINANCIAL YEAR END DATE

The financial year end date of the Company will be changed from 31 March to 31 December. Accordingly, the next financial year end date of the Company will be 31 December 2020.

This announcement is made by Lippo Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to rule 13.51(4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") announces that it has resolved to approve the change of the financial year end date of the Company from 31 March to 31 December (the "Change").

Accordingly, the next financial year end date of the Company will be 31 December 2020 and the next audited consolidated financial statements of the Group will cover a 9-month period from 1 April 2020 to 31 December 2020.

REASONS FOR THE CHANGE

The Change will enable alignment of the Company's financial year end date with that of its principal subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures. It will also enable streamlining of the preparation and audit of the Group's consolidated financial statements and reducing of relevant time and costs.

The Board does not foresee any material adverse impact of the Change on the Group, and there is no other matter of significance that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company in this regard.

