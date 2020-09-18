Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Lippo Limited    226   HK0226001151

LIPPO LIMITED

(226)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lippo : CHANGE OF FINANCIAL YEAR END DATE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 06:40am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LIPPO LIMITED

力寶有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 226)

CHANGE OF FINANCIAL YEAR END DATE

The financial year end date of the Company will be changed from 31 March to 31 December. Accordingly, the next financial year end date of the Company will be 31 December 2020.

This announcement is made by Lippo Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to rule 13.51(4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

CHANGE OF FINANCIAL YEAR END DATE

The Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") announces that it has resolved to approve the change of the financial year end date of the Company from 31 March to 31 December (the "Change").

Accordingly, the next financial year end date of the Company will be 31 December 2020 and the next audited consolidated financial statements of the Group will cover a 9-month period from 1 April 2020 to 31 December 2020.

REASONS FOR THE CHANGE

The Change will enable alignment of the Company's financial year end date with that of its principal subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures. It will also enable streamlining of the preparation and audit of the Group's consolidated financial statements and reducing of relevant time and costs.

The Board does not foresee any material adverse impact of the Change on the Group, and there is no other matter of significance that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company in this regard.

1

SUBSEQUENT FINANCIAL REPORTING PERIODS

Following the Change, the Company will publish and despatch the financial results and reports of the Group for the following financial periods on or before the relevant deadlines below:

Deadline for

Deadline for

publication of results

despatch of

Financial period

announcement

financial reports

Unaudited consolidated interim results

30 November 2020

31 December 2020

for the six months ending

30 September 2020

Audited consolidated final results for

31 March 2021

30 April 2021

the nine months ending 31 December

2020

Unaudited consolidated interim results

31 August 2021

30 September 2021

for the six months ending 30 June

2021

Audited consolidated final results for

31 March 2022

30 April 2022

the year ending 31 December 2021

By Order of the Board

LIPPO LIMITED

John Luen Wai Lee

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 18 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises seven directors, of which Dr. Stephen Riady (Chairman) and Mr. John Luen Wai Lee (Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer) as executive Directors, Messrs. Jark Pui Lee and Leon Nim Leung Chan as non-executive Directors and Messrs. Edwin Neo, King Fai Tsui and Victor Ha Kuk Yung as independent non-executive Directors.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lippo Limited published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 10:39:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LIPPO LIMITED
06:40aLIPPO : Change of financial year end date
PU
07/29LIPPO : Letter and Reply Form to New Registered Shareholders - Election of Means..
PU
2019LIPPO : Letter and Reply Form to New Registered Shareholders - Election of Means..
PU
2019LIPPO : Letter to Shareholders - Notice of publication of 2019 Interim Report
PU
2019LIPPO : 2019 Interim Report
PU
2019LIPPO : Change Request Form
PU
2019LIPPO : Joint announcement - disposal of investments
PU
2019LIPPO : Joint announcement - further delay in despatch of circulars
PU
2019Indonesia's Lippo Karawaci to raise $1 billion in funding, names CEO
RE
2018Grab, Go-Jek wage street fight for Southeast Asia 'super-app' supremacy
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 925 M 119 M 119 M
Net income 2020 -10,3 M -1,33 M -1,33 M
Net Debt 2020 386 M 49,9 M 49,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 -108x
Yield 2020 4,00%
Capitalization 1 070 M 138 M 138 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,30x
EV / Sales 2020 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 1 005
Free-Float 24,8%
Chart LIPPO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lippo Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Luen Wai Lee Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Stephen Riady Executive Chairman
Jark Pui Lee Non-Executive Director
Nim Leung Chan Non-Executive Director
Edwin Neo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIPPO LIMITED-20.80%138
STARBUCKS CORPORATION0.52%101 402
COMPASS GROUP PLC-30.19%30 494
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-15.95%11 901
SODEXO-36.92%11 474
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED45.72%4 308
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group