Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets :: Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust Annual Valuation
Announcement Title
Notice of Valuation of Real Assets
Date & Time of Broadcast
Feb 24, 2023 21:43
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust Annual Valuation
Announcement Reference
SG230224OTHROSM2
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Liew Chee Seng James
Designation
Executive Director and CEO, LMIRT Management Ltd. (as manager of Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust)
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please see attachment.
Additional Details
Valuation Details
Date of Valuation
Name of the Valuer
Description of Property
Valuation Currency
Valuation Amount
Valuation of Reports available for inspection at address during office hours
6 Shenton Way, OUE Downtown 2, #12-08 Singapore 068809
Reports available till date
24/05/2023
Additional Information
Valuation of SGD1,666,300,000 is equivalent to IDR19,427.8 billion.
Disclaimer
Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 13:54:02 UTC.