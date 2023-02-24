Advanced search
    D5IU   SG1W27938677

LIPPO MALLS INDONESIA RETAIL TRUST

(D5IU)
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  04:06:03 2023-02-24 am EST
0.0300 SGD    0.00%
08:55aNotice Of Valuation Of Real Assets : : Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust Annual Valuation
PU
02/21Fitch Lowers Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust's Ratings
MT
2022Lippo Malls Indonesia Resets Distribution Rate for SG$120 Million Perps; Shares Climb 3%
MT
Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets :: Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust Annual Valuation

02/24/2023 | 08:55am EST
Announcement Title Notice of Valuation of Real Assets
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 24, 2023 21:43
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust Annual Valuation
Announcement Reference SG230224OTHROSM2
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Liew Chee Seng James
Designation Executive Director and CEO, LMIRT Management Ltd. (as manager of Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust)
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attachment.
Additional Details
Valuation Details
Date of Valuation Name of the Valuer Description of Property Valuation Currency Valuation Amount
Valuation of Reports available for inspection at address during office hours 6 Shenton Way, OUE Downtown 2, #12-08 Singapore 068809
Reports available till date 24/05/2023
Additional Information Valuation of SGD1,666,300,000 is equivalent to IDR19,427.8 billion.

  1. Announcement (Size: 263,914 bytes)

Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 13:54:02 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2021 175 M 130 M 130 M
Net income 2021 -32,5 M -24,2 M -24,2 M
Net Debt 2021 737 M 549 M 549 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,99x
Yield 2021 6,48%
Capitalization 231 M 172 M 172 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,18x
EV / Sales 2021 6,58x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 40,2%
Technical analysis trends LIPPO MALLS INDONESIA RETAIL TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chee Seng Liew Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yoon Thim Wong Chief Financial Officer
Murray Dangar Bell Lead Independent Director
Kei Wei Leong Independent Director
Sandip Talukdar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIPPO MALLS INDONESIA RETAIL TRUST0.00%172
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.4.10%39 986
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-7.16%14 429
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-2.74%12 741
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION0.56%10 847
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-0.33%8 276