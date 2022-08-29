Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LQID   CA53633C1077

LIQUID AVATAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(LQID)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  11:09 2022-08-29 am EDT
0.0550 CAD   -8.33%
02:33pLIQUID AVATAR TECHNOLOGIES : MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS for the three and six month period ended June 30, 2022
PU
02:33pLIQUID AVATAR TECHNOLOGIES : Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited) For the Three and Six Month Period Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
PU
08/26Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Liquid Avatar Technologies : Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited) For the Three and Six Month Period Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

08/29/2022 | 02:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

(unaudited)

For the Three and Six Month Period Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

Expressed in Canadian Dollars

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 released by the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Company discloses that its auditors have not reviewed the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and six month period ended June 30, 2022

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited, Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

As at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

June 30,

December 31,

2022

2021

Assets

Current

Cash

$

53,883

$

646,096

Accounts receivable

3,095

713,284

Harmonized sales tax receivable

73,416

62,392

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

792,277

686,680

922,671

2,108,452

Prepaid long-term expense and other assets

48,750

61,250

Investment (Note 4)

122,722

122,722

Computer and related equipment

18,293

24,433

Intangible assets (Note 6)

504,413

638,923

$

1,616,849

$

2,955,780

Liabilities

Current

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

2,988,920

$

843,569

Due to KABN (Gibraltar) Ltd. (Note 11)

532,551

112,480

Deferred revenue

1,982,227

1,058,270

Short term loans payable (Note 5)

538,337

517,069

6,042,035

2,531,388

Shareholders' (Deficiency)/Equity

Share capital (Note 7)

10,561,492

10,486,492

Shares to be issued (Note 7)

40,000

-

Contributed surplus (Notes 8 and 10)

4,431,054

4,381,239

Broker compensation options (Note 9)

589,253

589,253

Warrants (Note 8)

2,583,964

2,583,964

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(22,455)

-

Deficit

(22,608,494)

(17,616,556)

(4,425,186)

424,392

$

1,616,849

$

2,955,780

Going Concern (Note 1)

Subsequent Events (Note 17)

Approved by the Board

"David Lucatch"

"Andra Enescu"

Director (Signed)

Director (Signed)

See accompanying notes

2

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

For the Three and Six Month Period Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

Three Months

Six Months

Ended

Three Months

Ended

Six Months

June 30,

Ended

June 30,

Ended

2022

June 30, 2021

2022

June 30, 2021

Revenue

Liquid Avatar Operations

$

26

$

25

$

40

$

133

Oasis Digital Studios Operations

-

10,600

90

10,600

26

10,625

130

10,733

Operating expenses

Amortization

67,255

67,255

134,510

134,510

Depreciation on tangible assets

3,070

3,223

6,141

6,141

Agent fees

-

22,728

-

38,417

Consulting fees

540,026

236,421

1,109,222

318,179

General and administrative costs

136,512

129,229

422,076

202,278

Interest expense

11,967

-

26,203

-

Legal and audit fees

131,460

147,688

199,276

232,900

Management and staff

370,204

434,534

836,369

838,735

Marketing and communications

428,788

447,331

867,514

945,594

Product development

335,735

652,626

774,851

1,089,781

Web and infrastructure

104,799

40,746

203,505

78,583

Annual license fee

322,571

250,000

322,571

250,000

Financing fee

-

-

12,000

-

Stock based compensation

-

330,820

49,815

1,354,844

2,452,387

2,762,601

4,964,053

5,489,962

Other losses

Foreign exchange loss

(26,167)

(11,723)

(28,015)

(19,322)

(2,478,554)

(2,774,324)

(4,992,068)

(5,509,284)

Net loss

$

(2,478,528)

$

(2,763,699)

$

(4,991,938)

$

(5,498,551)

Other comprehensive loss

Exchange differences from

translation of foreign subsidiaries

(28,032)

-

(22,455)

-

Comprehensive loss

$

(2,506,560)

$

(2,763,699)

$

(5,014,393)

$

(5,498,551)

Basic and diluted loss per share

Basic and diluted

$

(0.017)

$

(0.026)

$

(0.035)

$

(0.053)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

Weighted average number of

common shares

141,678,474

105,137,893

141,601,551

103,242,742

See accompanying notes

3

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' (Deficiency)/Equity (Unaudited Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

For the Six Month Period Ended June 30, 2022 and the Year ended December 31, 2021

Number of

Reserve

Broker

Common

for

Compensation

Contributed

Shares

Amount

Warrants

Options

Surplus

Deficit

Total

Balance January 1, 2021

96,216,472

5,858,759

2,416,120

652,786

754,400

(6,252,624)

$

3,429,441

Issued for warrant exercises (Note 7)

16,325,563

2,980,606

(1,242,931)

-

1,242,931

-

2,980,606

Issued in connection with consultant obligations

(Note 9)

332,894

101,470

-

-

-

-

101,470

Issued in connection with option exercise (Note 7)

805,100

130,765

-

-

-

-

130,765

Stock based compensation (Note 10)

-

-

-

-

2,351,313

-

2,351,313

Issuance for broker unit exercise (Note 9)

184,155

27,623

30,938

(63,533)

32,595

-

27,623

Issued for early warrant exercise incentive and consultant

warrant compensation (Note 7)

1,514,288

-

285,870

-

-

-

285,870

Issued in connection with private placement (Note 7)

25,800,001

1,387,269

1,093,967

-

-

-

2,481,236

Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

(11,363,932)

(11,363,932)

Balance December 31, 2021

141,178,473

$

10,486,492

$

2,583,964

$

589,253

$

4,381,239

$

(17,616,556)

$

424,392

Issued in connection with option exercise (Note 7)

500,000

75,000

-

-

-

-

75,000

Stock based compensation (Note 10)

-

-

-

-

49,815

-

49,815

Shares to be issued (Note 7)

-

-

-

-

-

40,000

Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

(4,991,938)

(4,991,938)

Balance June 30, 2022

141,678,473

$

10,561,492

$

2,583,964

$

589,253

$

4,431,054

$

(22,608,494)

$

(4,402,731)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Other comprehensive income Q1, 2022

5,577

Other comprehensive loss, Q2, 2022

(28,032)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss June 30, 2022

(22,455)

(4,425,186)

See accompanying notes

4

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

For the Six Month Period Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

Six Month

Six Month

Period Ended

Period Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

Cash provided by (used in)

Operations

Net loss

$

(4,991,938)

$

(5,498,551)

Items not affecting cash

Amortization

134,510

134,510

Depreciation

6,141

6,141

Foreign exchange loss

28,015

19,322

Expenses paid in shares

-

97,470

Stock based compensation

49,815

1,354,844

Net cash flows used in operating activities before changes in

non-cash working capital items

(4,773,457)

(3,886,264)

Net change in non-cash working capital

Increase in prepaid expenses and other current assets

(105,597)

(53,643)

Decrease/(Increase) in prepaid long-term expenses and other

assets

12,500

(17,500)

Increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses

2,111,860

366,577

(Increase)/Decrease in harmonized sales tax recoverable

(11,024)

32,399

Decrease/(Increase) in accounts receivable

710,189

(10,600)

Increase in deferred revenue

923,957

-

Increase/(Decrease) in due to KABN (Gibraltar) Ltd.

420,071

(70,000)

Net cash flows used in operating activities

(711,501)

(3,639,031)

Investing

Acquisition of investment

-

(122,722)

Purchase of computer and related equipment

-

(18,216)

Net cash flows used in investing activities

-

(140,938)

Financing

Repayment of short term loan payable

(117,069)

-

Issuance of short term loans in Aftermath Islands

121,357

-

Net proceeds from common shares and unit issuances/advance

115,000

1,717,274

Net cash flows provided by financing activities

119,288

1,717,274

Net change in cash

(592,213)

(2,062,695)

Cash, beginning of period

646,096

2,588,590

Cash, end of period

$

53,883

$

525,895

See accompanying notes

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. published this content on 27 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 18:18:41 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LIQUID AVATAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
02:33pLIQUID AVATAR TECHNOLOGIES : MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS for the three and six mon..
PU
02:33pLIQUID AVATAR TECHNOLOGIES : Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudite..
PU
08/26Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six..
CI
06/24Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. - D.A.R.E. America and Liquid Avatar Technologies Creat..
AQ
06/24Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. announced that it expects to receive CAD 1 million in f..
CI
06/23D.A.R.E. America and Liquid Avatar Technologies Create Digital Identity and Metaverse P..
CI
06/22Liquid Avatar Technologies Launches Updated Digital Identity Mobile App for Age Verific..
AQ
06/21LIQUID AVATAR TECHNOLOGIES : Launches Updated Digital Identity Mobile App for Age Verifica..
PU
06/21Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. Launches Updated Digital Identity Mobile App
CI
05/30Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Ma..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,02 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
Net income 2021 -11,4 M -8,73 M -8,73 M
Net cash 2021 0,13 M 0,10 M 0,10 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,04x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9,86 M 7,58 M 7,58 M
EV / Sales 2020 363 249x
EV / Sales 2021 1 765x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,5%
Chart LIQUID AVATAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David M. Lucatch Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Craig McCannell Chief Financial Officer
Lynn Marie Cumiskey Chief Compliance Officer
Jeffrey Patrick Mesina Independent Director
R. J. Reiser Director & Chief Business Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIQUID AVATAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-70.00%8
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-29.03%393 900
NETFLIX, INC.-62.94%99 294
PROSUS N.V.-11.70%89 949
AIRBNB, INC.-32.24%72 148
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-31.84%56 586