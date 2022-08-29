Liquid Avatar Technologies : Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited) For the Three and Six Month Period Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 released by the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Company discloses that its auditors have not reviewed the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and six month period ended June 30, 2022
Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited, Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
As at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
Assets
Current
Cash
$
53,883
$
646,096
Accounts receivable
3,095
713,284
Harmonized sales tax receivable
73,416
62,392
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
792,277
686,680
922,671
2,108,452
Prepaid long-term expense and other assets
48,750
61,250
Investment (Note 4)
122,722
122,722
Computer and related equipment
18,293
24,433
Intangible assets (Note 6)
504,413
638,923
$
1,616,849
$
2,955,780
Liabilities
Current
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
2,988,920
$
843,569
Due to KABN (Gibraltar) Ltd. (Note 11)
532,551
112,480
Deferred revenue
1,982,227
1,058,270
Short term loans payable (Note 5)
538,337
517,069
6,042,035
2,531,388
Shareholders' (Deficiency)/Equity
Share capital (Note 7)
10,561,492
10,486,492
Shares to be issued (Note 7)
40,000
-
Contributed surplus (Notes 8 and 10)
4,431,054
4,381,239
Broker compensation options (Note 9)
589,253
589,253
Warrants (Note 8)
2,583,964
2,583,964
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(22,455)
-
Deficit
(22,608,494)
(17,616,556)
(4,425,186)
424,392
$
1,616,849
$
2,955,780
Going Concern (Note 1)
Subsequent Events (Note 17)
Approved by the Board
"David Lucatch"
"Andra Enescu"
Director (Signed)
Director (Signed)
See accompanying notes
2
Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
For the Three and Six Month Period Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
Three Months
Six Months
Ended
Three Months
Ended
Six Months
June 30,
Ended
June 30,
Ended
2022
June 30, 2021
2022
June 30, 2021
Revenue
Liquid Avatar Operations
$
26
$
25
$
40
$
133
Oasis Digital Studios Operations
-
10,600
90
10,600
26
10,625
130
10,733
Operating expenses
Amortization
67,255
67,255
134,510
134,510
Depreciation on tangible assets
3,070
3,223
6,141
6,141
Agent fees
-
22,728
-
38,417
Consulting fees
540,026
236,421
1,109,222
318,179
General and administrative costs
136,512
129,229
422,076
202,278
Interest expense
11,967
-
26,203
-
Legal and audit fees
131,460
147,688
199,276
232,900
Management and staff
370,204
434,534
836,369
838,735
Marketing and communications
428,788
447,331
867,514
945,594
Product development
335,735
652,626
774,851
1,089,781
Web and infrastructure
104,799
40,746
203,505
78,583
Annual license fee
322,571
250,000
322,571
250,000
Financing fee
-
-
12,000
-
Stock based compensation
-
330,820
49,815
1,354,844
2,452,387
2,762,601
4,964,053
5,489,962
Other losses
Foreign exchange loss
(26,167)
(11,723)
(28,015)
(19,322)
(2,478,554)
(2,774,324)
(4,992,068)
(5,509,284)
Net loss
$
(2,478,528)
$
(2,763,699)
$
(4,991,938)
$
(5,498,551)
Other comprehensive loss
Exchange differences from
translation of foreign subsidiaries
(28,032)
-
(22,455)
-
Comprehensive loss
$
(2,506,560)
$
(2,763,699)
$
(5,014,393)
$
(5,498,551)
Basic and diluted loss per share
Basic and diluted
$
(0.017)
$
(0.026)
$
(0.035)
$
(0.053)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
Weighted average number of
common shares
141,678,474
105,137,893
141,601,551
103,242,742
See accompanying notes
3
Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' (Deficiency)/Equity (Unaudited Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
For the Six Month Period Ended June 30, 2022 and the Year ended December 31, 2021
Number of
Reserve
Broker
Common
for
Compensation
Contributed
Shares
Amount
Warrants
Options
Surplus
Deficit
Total
Balance January 1, 2021
96,216,472
5,858,759
2,416,120
652,786
754,400
(6,252,624)
$
3,429,441
Issued for warrant exercises (Note 7)
16,325,563
2,980,606
(1,242,931)
-
1,242,931
-
2,980,606
Issued in connection with consultant obligations
(Note 9)
332,894
101,470
-
-
-
-
101,470
Issued in connection with option exercise (Note 7)
805,100
130,765
-
-
-
-
130,765
Stock based compensation (Note 10)
-
-
-
-
2,351,313
-
2,351,313
Issuance for broker unit exercise (Note 9)
184,155
27,623
30,938
(63,533)
32,595
-
27,623
Issued for early warrant exercise incentive and consultant
warrant compensation (Note 7)
1,514,288
-
285,870
-
-
-
285,870
Issued in connection with private placement (Note 7)
25,800,001
1,387,269
1,093,967
-
-
-
2,481,236
Net loss
-
-
-
-
-
(11,363,932)
(11,363,932)
Balance December 31, 2021
141,178,473
$
10,486,492
$
2,583,964
$
589,253
$
4,381,239
$
(17,616,556)
$
424,392
Issued in connection with option exercise (Note 7)
500,000
75,000
-
-
-
-
75,000
Stock based compensation (Note 10)
-
-
-
-
49,815
-
49,815
Shares to be issued (Note 7)
-
-
-
-
-
40,000
Net loss
-
-
-
-
-
(4,991,938)
(4,991,938)
Balance June 30, 2022
141,678,473
$
10,561,492
$
2,583,964
$
589,253
$
4,431,054
$
(22,608,494)
$
(4,402,731)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Other comprehensive income Q1, 2022
5,577
Other comprehensive loss, Q2, 2022
(28,032)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss June 30, 2022
(22,455)
(4,425,186)
See accompanying notes
4
Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
For the Six Month Period Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
Six Month
Six Month
Period Ended
Period Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
Cash provided by (used in)
Operations
Net loss
$
(4,991,938)
$
(5,498,551)
Items not affecting cash
Amortization
134,510
134,510
Depreciation
6,141
6,141
Foreign exchange loss
28,015
19,322
Expenses paid in shares
-
97,470
Stock based compensation
49,815
1,354,844
Net cash flows used in operating activities before changes in
non-cash working capital items
(4,773,457)
(3,886,264)
Net change in non-cash working capital
Increase in prepaid expenses and other current assets
(105,597)
(53,643)
Decrease/(Increase) in prepaid long-term expenses and other
assets
12,500
(17,500)
Increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses
2,111,860
366,577
(Increase)/Decrease in harmonized sales tax recoverable
(11,024)
32,399
Decrease/(Increase) in accounts receivable
710,189
(10,600)
Increase in deferred revenue
923,957
-
Increase/(Decrease) in due to KABN (Gibraltar) Ltd.
420,071
(70,000)
Net cash flows used in operating activities
(711,501)
(3,639,031)
Investing
Acquisition of investment
-
(122,722)
Purchase of computer and related equipment
-
(18,216)
Net cash flows used in investing activities
-
(140,938)
Financing
Repayment of short term loan payable
(117,069)
-
Issuance of short term loans in Aftermath Islands
121,357
-
Net proceeds from common shares and unit issuances/advance
115,000
1,717,274
Net cash flows provided by financing activities
119,288
1,717,274
Net change in cash
(592,213)
(2,062,695)
Cash, beginning of period
646,096
2,588,590
Cash, end of period
$
53,883
$
525,895
See accompanying notes
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. published this content on 27 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 18:18:41 UTC.