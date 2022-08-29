Liquid Avatar Technologies : MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS for the three and six month period ended June 30, 2022 08/29/2022 | 02:33pm EDT Send by mail :

This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") should be read in conjunction with the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto for the three and six month period ended June 30, 2022 of Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. (the "Company"). Such financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated. DATE This MD&A is prepared as of August 26, 2022. CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Certain statements in this report contain forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation that may not be based on historical fact. Such statements reflect management's expectations regarding future events, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future and include certain anticipated progress, costs and anticipated completion and commercial launch dates for the Company's projects, as described under the heading "Description of Business - Discussion of Significant Projects Without Revenue" and the estimated first launch program for Aftermath Islands being by mid-2022. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits we will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain assumptions and speak only as of the date of this report. Assumptions made in regard to progression of the Company's Pre-Revenue Projects include, but are not limited to, product development partners remaining on time and on budget; and technical and network functionality working as anticipated. Cost estimate assumptions under the heading "Description of Business Discussion of Significant Projects Without Revenue" are based on the previous expense rates that have been incurred in the last quarter for development partners and associated expenses. Timelines under the heading "Description of Business - Discussion of Significant Projects Without Revenue" are based on the best estimates from development partners and the final steps to complete the technical development roadmap. Assumptions made in regard to first launch program for Aftermath Islands include the required operational execution performed by vendors and internal teams will be effective and timely and can result in the program meeting a viable minimum standard without technical, design or other delays. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including: (1) a downturn in general economic conditions, (2) delays in technology development, (3) industry competition, (4) the uncertainty of market acceptance, (5) potential negative financial impact from regulatory investigations, claims, lawsuits and other legal proceedings and challenges, (6) inability to finance, and (7) other factors beyond the control of the Company, including the risks set out under the heading "Risk Factors" below. Material risks to the achieving the cost assumptions and timelines under the heading "Description of Business - Discussion of Pre-Revenue Project Status" include scope and or cost overruns with development partners; and delays or functional network challenges that may delay or frustrate a pilot, leading to additional development costs to address the challenge and additional costs to run another pilot, and the resulting additional time to do so, leading to timing expectations being missed. Material risks to the achieving a first launch program for Aftermath Islands include the risk that development activities will require more iterations than expected, vendors will be delayed in their processes, and liquidity issues do not allow for the timeline to remain as planned. There is a significant risk that such forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. 2 THE COMPANY The Company was incorporated under the laws of the province of British Columbia on September 10, 2014 as Torino Ventures Inc. The Company changed its name to Torino Power Solutions on November 13, 2016. The Company changed its name to KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp. on June 4, 2020 and on March 1, 2021 the Company changed its name to Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. and its ticker symbol on the Canadian Securities Exchange from KABN to LQID. The Company wholly owns Liquid Avatar Operations Inc. (formerly KABN Systems North America Inc. and referred to herein as "KABN NA"). KABN NA wholly owns Oasis Digital Studios Limited ("Oasis"). Oasis holds a 50% interest in Aftermath Islands Metaverse Barbados Limited ("Aftermath Islands"), with the other 50% held by an arm's length individual. On January 13, 2020, the Company and its newly formed wholly owned subsidiary 2733668 Ontario Inc. entered into a Business Combination Agreement with KABN NA, an arm's length private company, providing for a transaction (the "RTO Transaction") whereby the Company would acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of KABN NA in exchange for issuance of common shares of the Company following the Consolidation (as defined below) ("Common Shares"). Immediately prior to the completion of the RTO Transaction, the Company completed a 1-for- 10 share consolidation (the "Consolidation"). The RTO Transaction closed on June 4, 2020 and resulted in the business of KABN NA becoming the business of the Company. References to the Company herein mean Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiaries, unless otherwise noted, from June 4, 2020 to present, and mean KABN NA prior thereto. DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS The Company is a global blockchain, digital identity and fintech solutions company focused on empowering individuals, who are referred to as "Holders" or "Customers", to verify, manage, control, and create value from their online identity and public, permission-based data through Self-Sovereign Identity solutions delivered through the Company's solutions. The Company operates across 3 business lines: Digital Identity, NFT Agency and Mixed Reality. Digital Identity Once final development is complete the Company will offer Issuers and Verifiers (as defined below) a suite of financial and related services through the Liquid Avatar Mobile App, the Liquid Avatar Verifiable Credentials Ecosystem, or "LAVCE", and proprietary services and programs that are targeted to generate revenues to the Company. Together, these services are referred to as the "Liquid Avatar Platform". LAVCE supports the W3C (World Wide Web Consortium) open standards and a "trust triangle" model which services the three distinct parties in a verifiable credential transaction, being the individual user or "Holder", the author or "Issuer" of a verifiable credential, and the validator or "Verifier" of the transaction. This is similar to everyday banking and now traditional point of purchase debit or credit transactions, which also include a Holder, an Issuer and a Verifier in a similar "triangle". Issuers could include entities such as a government or other certifying entity. Verifiers could include entities such as a retailer seeking age verification or an event venue looking for access rights. The Company intends to provide its products and services at no cost to Holders and seeks to generate revenues through permission-based partner and merchant fee-based programs with Issuers and Verifiers. The Liquid Avatar Platform provides Holders a more seamless compliance of online identity verification in combination with participation in online services and opportunities together with a developing suite of financial and other consumer services. The Company is the exclusive licensee, in the United States and Canada, of KABN (Gibraltar) Ltd.'s ("KABN Gibraltar") digital identity and financial services platform, which provides organizations with a digitally enabled identity validation and verification based on industry standard KYC and AML processes (previously KABN ID), and which now forms part of LAVCE. The Company has utilized KABN Gibraltar, as the licensor of the technology, as a development partner. The Company also licenses for use in North America the "know how" for the KABN Gibraltar Loyalty program, which consists of KABN KASH (now LiquidShopz) and KABN Card (now LQID Card). The proprietary technology suite that is the Liquid Avatar Platform includes three key products: LAVCE: LAVCE is a verified Self Sovereign Identity platform that empowers Holders to create high-quality digital icons representing their online personas, referred to as "Liquid Avatars". These Liquid Avatars allow Holders to manage and control their digital identity and their verifiable access and identity credentials and to 3 use these Liquid Avatars to share public and permission based private data when they want and with whom they want. This all done by Holders primarily through the Liquid Avatar Mobile App. The Liquid Avatar Mobile App is available for download on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. Digital identity validation and verification for Liquid Avatars is provided through LAVCE. LAVCE is an "Always Active", biometrically based and blockchain powered digital identity validation and verification ecosystem that will allow Customers to continuously and confidently prove themselves throughout physical and online communities using their Self Sovereign Identity consisting of verifiable credentials and a digital wallet controlled by the individual. These credentials can be requested by a Verifier, like a merchant, government, or another application that requires the validation of a trustworthy digital identity, which is where biometrics become relevant. The credential is provided by Holder through the LAMA and the Holder can validate themselves with a Verifier that requires such validation. KABN ID has been merged into LAVCE and is no longer used from a brand perspective. There are currently no revenues associated with LAVCE. LAMA is free to download and use and will not generate revenue directly. Please see "Description of Business - Discussion of Significant Projects Without Revenue". LQID Card (formerly KABN Card): LQID Card is a physical prepaid debit card powered by OptimizeFT's Engage360 payment card and digital banking solutions platform that will potentially generate revenues from merchant transaction fees, as well as new, existing and evolving financial services, and provides increased loyalty and engagement opportunities. Through partner managed platforms, the LQID Card allows Customers to hold a digital payment method, without needing a credit card account, and the ability to earn cashback and other loyalty incentives. The Company will share in transaction fees and commissions with the applicable card network. LQID Card will integrate seamlessly with the Liquid Avatar Mobile App, providing Customers with an easy way to apply for and access their LQID Card directly from their Liquid Avatar Mobile App. Applications for LQID Card accounts have not commenced to date. LQID Card is not currently operational and there are no revenues to date. LiquidShopz (formerly KABN KASH): is an exclusive and customized consumer experience where Customers will be able to earn cash back on transactions with over 600 major online merchants, such as Samsung, Sportchek and Nike Canada, that the Company has signed up through the Company's affiliate program. In an affiliate program, there is a broker for various online merchants. The Company has to be approved as a merchant for each brand. LiquidShopz has recently been rebranded as LiquidShopz to better align with the LQID Card branding. The Company has been approved by 600 major online merchants. LiquidShopz is a cashback, loyalty and engagement program offered to LQID Card holders that is a primary potential revenue program. Customers that obtain a LQID Card following launch will be able to shop at some of North America's top online merchants and receive cashback directly on their LQID Card. Customers will also receive updates on special offers and unique deals exclusive to LiquidShopz. Customers will be offered incentives to shop by way of discounts and cash back to the LQID Card based on spending volumes. When a registered LiquidShopz user purchases from a LiquidShopz retailer, the Company will earn a commission that it splits with the purchaser in the form of cash rebates paid to the LQID Card. Unlike points and many other loyalty programs, users receive real money as the reward for shopping and will also be able to earn points towards digital products and service for redemption. Since Holders are verified individuals as LAMA users, over time it can become potentially easier to create custom baskets of offers to suit an individual's needs, based on an individual's express permissions. LiquidShopz is not operational and any immaterial revenues to date have been from pilot transactions with some of the online merchants. LiquidShopz has no development to complete, as it is simply dependent on LQID Card being operational. During Q1 and Q2 2021 the Company shifted its core focus from KABN ID to LAVCE, a far more robust platform and product offering as described above. Original components of KABN ID were incorporated into LAVCE, however new technologies and services have also been incorporated into the Liquid Avatar Platform. The Liquid Avatar Platform has a much larger scope to support identity, access and qualification verifiable credentials. LAVCE is made up of three "pillars", which are products and services to support Holders, Issuers and Verifiers of digital identity verifiable credentials, as explained herein. LAVCE has various components from which revenue is expected to be derived. The Company can earn revenue from activities related to Customer (Holder) engagement with businesses (Issuers and Verifiers) and may potentially earn revenue through subscriptions by businesses or sponsorships from businesses (Issuers and Verifiers). When a Customer engages with the business, revenue is generated from affiliate fees and other fees, sponsorships and 4 commissions that are paid by the business to the Company when a Customer, on a permission basis, engages with the business (Issuer or Verifier) within the Liquid Avatar Mobile App. In the event a business uses a LAVCE service like age verification, they may pay for those services by way of sponsorship, cost per action or through a 3rd party sponsorship that covers the cost per action or subscription fee. When the LQID Card is used by a consumer, certain interchange and banking fee shares will be earned by the Company. To have access to LAVCE, Verifiers and Issuers will have to be authenticated and will subscribe to a monthly SaaS plan for a monthly fee, which fee may be supplemented with usage charges, such as pay per use. Monthly fees may be offset or supplemented by fees from sponsors who have an interest in making sure that Holders meet the requirements of verification. LAVCE has currently not generated any revenues and is dependant on the combination of the adoption of Holders, Verifiers and Issuers being signed up and /or onboarded. There is therefore risk to the extent and timing of any revenues generated through LAVCE related to the rate at which Holders, Verifiers and Issuers are signed up and/or onboarded. LAVCE and LAMA are expected to earn revenue from activities related to consumer engagement with businesses and may potentially earn revenue through subscriptions by businesses or sponsorships from businesses. When a consumer engages with a business within the LAMA. Potential revenue would be generated from affiliate fees and other fees, sponsorships and commissions that are paid to the Company by businesses when a consumer, on a permission basis, engages with the business. As mentioned above, when a retail partner sells products to a Holder, a potential portion of the sale is expected to be paid to the Company through its relationship with the vendor, affiliate program and / or sponsor. The precise arrangements will vary between retail partners and may be in the form of an affiliate fee - which is revenue sharing, or commission fee from a sale, if a Holder buys a product from a vendor associated with the LAMA program. The Company is anticipating revenue sharing of up to 20%. Sponsorships are an alternative source of revenue where, instead of paying a portion of the purchase price, a Vendor, organization or association may have an interest in one or more groups of Holders and may pay a fee to interact or support retailers on a permission-basis with the Holder. In the event a business uses a LAVCE-based services like age verification they may pay for those services by way of sponsorship, cost per action or through a 3rd party sponsorship that covers the cost per action or subscription fee. The Company's Digital Identity business line is not subject to any special regulatory or quasi-regulatory requirements for approvals, licences or permits. The Company's license with KABN Gibraltar (the "KABN Gibraltar License") enables the Company to exclusively operate LQID Card and LiquidShopz and use the KABN ID software service (now incorporated into LAVCE) for the North American region (Canada and the United States of America). KABN Gibraltar licensed components of this intellectual property from Crypto KABN Holdings Inc. to enable one direct license between KABN Gibraltar and the Company. As at June 30, 2022, Crypto KABN Holdings Inc. held 8.82% and KABN Gibcan Inc. held 9.07%, respectively, of the outstanding Common Shares of the Company. KABN Gibraltar controls KABN Gibcan Inc. and is beneficially owned by the Company's CEO and President. NFT Agency On March 9, 2021, the Company launched Oasis Digital Studios Limited ("Oasis"), an agency supporting artists and IP holders ("Talent"). Oasis is engaged to provide management, digital marketing, creative services and work with producers of enhanced Non-Fungible Tokens ("NFTs"), avatars and related digital credentials on behalf of such Talent, Oasis deals exclusively with NFTs that are digital collectibles, and not with NFTs that could be securities. Oasis' services also include assistance with platform listing, management, and other creative, and avatar and digital icon services. Oasis is focused on NFT program management for Talent, and only had one of its own projects late in 2021 being Aftermath Islands, which is not an Agency relationship (see below). It is not the owner of the collectible being sold, which is owned by the Talent, and does not interact with purchasers of NFTs. NFT platforms will sell the NFTs and will take fees for their services. Oasis does not own or operate, and is not affiliated, with any NFT platforms. A portion of the proceeds of any sale are paid to Oasis by the artist as program management fees, with the artist receiving the balance of the proceeds once hard costs of the specific project are paid. Oasis manages payments to Talent for the sale of an NFT following deductions by an independent third party NFT platform. Oasis earns its revenue out of the proceeds of the sale of NFTs for its support and management of various NFT, avatar and other creative services, including digital marketing services to Talent and other agencies. Oasis' mandate is to provide agency services only, it does not mint or activate NFTs. 5 The Oasis Digital Studios AR viewer app reveals hidden, and bonus content distributed by Talent. This technology supports AR enabled Digital Collectibles, NFTs, fan event experiences, scavenger hunts and contests. This is a feature that, on behalf of Oasis clients and other Company activities, is intended to help increase interest in the purchase from Talent of NFTs, and in other Oasis and promotional programs. To date, Oasis has been engaged by 9 clients, including, but not limited to May Pang, Ron Campbell and the Outer Space Men, who have sold their NFTs across a number of NFT Platforms, including Wax and Sweet. Oasis' NFT Agency operations are considered an operating business although historical revenues have been limited. Oasis is also working to pursue other opportunities in the digital marketing and creative services arena to increase its potential opportunity for revenues. The Company's NFT Agency business line is not subject to any special regulatory or quasi-regulatory requirements for approvals, licences or permits. Mixed Reality Aftermath Islands was originally a project managed by Oasis during 2021. Aftermath Islands Metaverse Barbados Limited commenced activities as of January 1, 2022, and the intellectual property of Aftermath Islands was transferred to it. Through Oasis, the Company holds 50% of the equity of Aftermath Islands Metaverse Barbados Limited and has effective control. Aftermath Islands is a planned metaverse, which will ultimately provide online users with theme-basedfirst-person, Augmented Reality (AR), Extended Reality (XR) and Virtual Reality (VR) experiences, quests, games, and integrated eCommerce activities, creating a virtual world supported by users and brands. While the sale of VL commenced in November 2021, to satisfy demand from users to acquire their initial holdings, full gameplay had not commenced. Additional items such as thematic dwellings, accessories, avatars, wearables, etc. designed for each island, community and estate and users are in the planning stage or under development, along with other interactive items, which will also ultimately be available for sale as NFTs. All NFTs are expected to be able to be transferred, at the discretion of the holder, using direct and / or 3rd party, non-affiliated marketplaces, and private sale programs. In Aftermath Islands' virtual world, users can buy, develop, trade, and sell Virtual Land (VL) and items like buildings, crafted items, transport, and other items all through collectible NFTs that represents the ownership of virtual and other items. Each plot or parcel of VL is unique and owners are expected to have the opportunity to choose what content they want to publish on their VL based on future published guidelines. This can range from simple scenery and structures to an interactive game, store, warehouse, dwelling, facility, or destination. Users can purchase VL as well as all other goods and services in Aftermath Islands with CREDITS, the current code name for in-game currency, fiat and other authorized currencies, coins, and tokens. Aftermath Islands will "charge" users for certain services and in- game utility programs, including but not limited to professions creation and leveling, access to events and activities and other goods and services that can potentially enhance their in-game experiences. All Aftermath Islands' players will also have access to create a Liquid Avatar account allowing them to manage their digital identity and certain 'cross-over' assets and activities connecting their in-game activities to their real-world activities and engagement. Potential opportunities include managing avatars including MetaHero Project (TM) customizable and personalized avatars, items, integrated AR events and programs, and purchasing conventional items like sneakers or trainers through LiquidShopz and receiving exclusive bonuses, like matching digital assets for use in Aftermath Islands. Aftermath Islands will publish updated white papers and technical reviews and form a governing council that will create fair play rules prior to commercial launch. Additional themes, new communities, and estates will open from time to time following launch, allowing players to own Virtual Land across a wide range of islands. For entertainment, financial, game, product, and other brands, select island environments will allow commercial operations and ownership, providing enterprises with the tools to create and support economic opportunities. The Company has completed an initial sample of potential test activities designed for Meta's (formerly Facebook) Oculus system using the Quest 2 VR headset and hand controllers as a showcase of potential capabilities, which is being extended to include other test activities like mountain climbing, western gun fights, light sword dueling, survival training. The Company is currently working to complete several additional initial pilots of virtual and interactive platforms and technologies, separate and apart from the Meta Quest platform, as it assesses a range of initiatives for its first launch program expected in the 3rd quarter of 2022. This is based on the Company's best estimate of how long This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

