Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Liquid Media Group Ltd.    YVR   CA53634Q2045

LIQUID MEDIA GROUP LTD.

(YVR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Liquid Media Announces Closing of USD$6.0 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Shares

03/22/2021 | 04:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (the “Company”, “Liquid Media” or “Liquid”) (Nasdaq: YVR), today announced that it has closed its previously announced registered direct offering of 1,791,045 of its common shares, at a purchase price of USD$3.35 per share.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The gross proceeds from the offering were approximately USD$6.0 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital purposes, expanding existing businesses or acquiring or investing in businesses, debt reduction or debt refinancing, capital expenditures and other general corporate purposes.

The common shares described above were offered and sold by the Company in a registered direct offering pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form F-3 (Registration No. 333-237982), including an accompanying prospectus, previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and declared effective on May 15, 2020. The offering of the common shares was made only by means of a prospectus supplement that forms a part of the registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the registered direct offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may also be obtained by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (212) 856-5711 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Liquid Media Group Ltd.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: YVR) is a business solutions company empowering independent IP creators to package, finance, deliver and monetize their professional video IP globally. Liquid’s end-to-end solution will enable professional video (film/TV & video game) creation, packaging, financing, delivery & monetization, empowering IP creators to take their professional content from inception through the entire process to monetization. Liquid Media’s executive team is comprised of CEO Ronald W. Thomson (global media business leader), President Charlie Brezer (serial entrepreneur), Chief Financial Officer and Managing Director Daniel Cruz (previously of Canaccord Financial), Chairman Joshua Jackson (actor/producer, television and film), Director Stephen Jackson (Northland Properties), and Director Nancy Basi (veteran media and entertainment expert), who each bring decades of industry expertise and significant passion to advance the Company’s mission.

Additional information is available at www.LiquidMediaGroup.co.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "potentially" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic, regulatory actions, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 20-F and any other filings with the SEC. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Further information:

Daniel Cruz

Liquid Media Group Ltd.

+1 (416) 489-0092

pg@liquidmediagroup.co


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about LIQUID MEDIA GROUP LTD.
04:30pLiquid Media Announces Closing of USD$6.0 Million Registered Direct Offering ..
GL
03/03LIQUID MEDIA  : Signs Distribution Deal With Atari
MT
03/03LIQUID MEDIA  : Annual Report (SEC Filing - 20-F)
PU
01/20Liquid Media Announces AGM Results and New Director
GL
01/06LIQUID MEDIA  : Names Ronald Thomson as CEO; Shares Rise Pre-Bell
MT
01/06Liquid Media Appoints Global Media Business Leader Ronald W. Thomson as CEO
GL
2020Liquid Media Expands Slipstream Distribution Potential Built Upon The Unity P..
GL
2020LIQUID MEDIA  : to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com November 5th
PR
2020Liquid Partners with Eventival to Help Filmmakers and Festivals Monetize Crea..
GL
2020Liquid Media Commercializes Four Retro Games, Inks New Publishing Deal With T..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,05 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
Net income 2020 -6,23 M -4,98 M -4,98 M
Net Debt 2020 0,52 M 0,41 M 0,41 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,19x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 44,9 M 35,9 M 35,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 676x
EV / Sales 2020 491x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,2%
Chart LIQUID MEDIA GROUP LTD.
Duration : Period :
Liquid Media Group Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIQUID MEDIA GROUP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ronald W. Thomson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Brezer President & Director
Daniel Cruz CFO, Director & Managing Director
Joshua Jackson Chairman
Stephen Brennan Jackson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIQUID MEDIA GROUP LTD.111.52%34
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED12.32%770 150
NETFLIX, INC.-5.28%230 416
PROSUS N.V.6.18%181 426
AIRBNB, INC.32.42%125 833
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.92%111 843
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ