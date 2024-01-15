Liquid Meta Capital Holdings Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended November 30, 2023

January 15, 2024 at 05:27 pm EST Share

Liquid Meta Capital Holdings Ltd. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended November 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported revenue was USD 0.055493 million compared to negative revenue of USD 0.775354 million a year ago. Net income was USD 1.33 million compared to net loss of USD 5.64 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.03 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of USD 0.1 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.03 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of USD 0.1 a year ago.

For the six months, revenue was USD 0.11614 million compared to negative revenue of USD 0.38822 million a year ago. Net income was USD 1.28 million compared to net loss of USD 6.47 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.02 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of USD 0.12 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.02 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of USD 0.12 a year ago.