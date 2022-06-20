Liquidia Appoints Rajeev Saggar, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

MORRISVILLE, N.C., June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) (“Liquidia” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Rajeev Saggar, M.D., to the position of Chief Medical Officer. In this role, Dr. Saggar will oversee all aspects of research, clinical development, medical affairs, and regulatory affairs for Liquidia, assuming responsibilities on July 18, 2022.



Roger Jeffs, Chief Executive Officer of Liquidia, said: “We are excited to add a leader of Dr. Saggar’s caliber to our team as we prepare for the launch of YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder upon receipt of final FDA approval. His expertise and credibility in treating patients across a wide spectrum of cardiopulmonary conditions, with a directed focus in caring for patients with pulmonary hypertension and associated lung diseases, will be invaluable as we move into the next stage of Liquidia’s growth. I would like to personally thank Dr. Tushar Shah for his successful efforts in shepherding YUTREPIA™ to its tentative approval by the FDA and for his contributions to the company.”

Dr. Saggar brings more than 20 years of experience as a practicing pulmonologist and has authored more than 60 peer-reviewed publications with scientific interests including pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD). Dr. Saggar has previously served as Interim Chief of the Division of Pulmonary Critical Care at University of Arizona, College of Medicine, Phoenix and the Medical Director of the Pulmonary Hypertension and Fibrosis Programs and Lung Transplant Program at Banner University Medical Center, Phoenix. In his role at Banner Medical Center, he served as a Principal Investigator in the pivotal INSPIRE study of YUTREPIA initiated in 2018. Just prior to joining Liquidia, Dr. Saggar served as Vice President of Clinical Development at Theravance Biopharma with oversight of all phases of clinical development across respiratory disease portfolio, including pulmonary fibrosis, allograft rejection, asthma, COPD, and COVID-19.

Dr. Rajeev Saggar said: “It is an honor and privilege to be working with Roger and the Liquidia team as we seek to change the standard of care to include YUTREPIA as the first-choice prostacyclin. The combination of YUTREPIA’s unique attributes has the potential to provide great therapeutic flexibility across a wide-range of inhaled doses, lung capacities and possible future indications. I look forward to collaborating on next-generation products and new therapies, especially where PRINT® Technology can be uniquely applied.”

Dr. Saggar received a M.D. degree from the University of California, Irvine. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine and fellowship in Pulmonary & Critical Care at the University of California, Irvine, as well as subspecialty training in pulmonary hypertension and lung transplantation at University of California, San Diego and University of California, Los Angeles, respectively.

About YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder

YUTREPIA is an investigational, inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil delivered through a proven, convenient, palm-sized device. On November 5, 2021, the FDA issued a tentative approval for YUTREPIA, which is indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to improve exercise ability in adult patients with New York Heart Association (NYHA) Functional Class II-III symptoms. YUTREPIA was designed using Liquidia’s PRINT® technology, which enables the development of drug particles that are precise and uniform in size, shape, and composition, and that are engineered for optimal deposition in the lung following oral inhalation. Liquidia has completed INSPIRE, or Investigation of the Safety and Pharmacology of Dry Powder Inhalation of Treprostinil, an open-label, multi-center phase 3 clinical study of YUTREPIA in patients diagnosed with PAH who are naïve to inhaled treprostinil or who are transitioning from Tyvaso (nebulized treprostinil). YUTREPIA was previously referred to as LIQ861 in investigational studies.

About Liquidia Corporation

Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products in pulmonary hypertension and other applications of its PRINT® Technology. The company operates through its two wholly owned subsidiaries, Liquidia Technologies, Inc. and Liquidia PAH, LLC. Liquidia Technologies has developed YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Liquidia PAH provides the commercialization for pharmaceutical products to treat pulmonary disease, such as generic Treprostinil Injection. For more information, please visit www.liquidia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements, including statements regarding clinical trials, clinical studies and other clinical work (including the funding therefor, anticipated patient enrollment, safety data, study data, trial outcomes, timing or associated costs), regulatory applications and related submission contents and timelines, including the potential for final FDA approval of the NDA for YUTREPIA and our ability to execute on our strategic or financial initiatives, involve significant risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied herein. Liquidia cautions readers that forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on our Company and our financial condition and results of operations; and other risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements reflect our analysis only on their stated date, and Liquidia takes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as may be required by law.

