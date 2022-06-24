Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Liquidia Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LQDA   US53635D2027

LIQUIDIA CORPORATION

(LQDA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:45 2022-06-24 am EDT
4.575 USD   -1.40%
09:36aLiquidia Corporation Reports Inducement Grant under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
06/22LIQUIDIA CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/20Liquidia Appoints Rajeev Saggar, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Liquidia Corporation Reports Inducement Grant under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

06/24/2022 | 09:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MORRISVILLE, N.C., June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) today announced the grant of an inducement stock option exercisable for 2,000 shares of Liquidia’s common stock to a newly hired non-executive employee under the Liquidia Corporation 2022 Inducement Plan (the “Inducement Plan”). The stock option was granted as an inducement material to the grantee’s acceptance of employment with Liquidia (or one of its subsidiaries) as a component of the grantee’s employment compensation in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of non-statutory stock option awards to individuals who were not previously employees of Liquidia (or following a bona fide period of non-employment), as an inducement material to such individual’s entering into employment with Liquidia, pursuant to Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

The stock option is exercisable at a price of $4.58 per share, the closing price of Liquidia’s common stock on June 22, 2022, the grant date. The stock option has up to a ten-year term and vests over four years, with 25% of the award vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date, and an additional 1/48th of the award vesting monthly thereafter, subject to continued service through the applicable vesting dates (subject to the terms and conditions of the stock option agreement covering the grant). The stock option is subject to the terms and conditions of the Inducement Plan.

About Liquidia Corporation

Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products in pulmonary hypertension and other applications of its PRINT® Technology. The company operates through its two wholly owned subsidiaries, Liquidia Technologies, Inc. and Liquidia PAH, LLC. Liquidia Technologies has developed YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Liquidia PAH provides the commercialization for rare disease pharmaceutical products, such as generic Treprostinil Injection. For more information, please visit www.liquidia.com.

Contact Information

Media & Investors:
Jason Adair
Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy
919.328.4400
jason.adair@liquidia.com


All news about LIQUIDIA CORPORATION
09:36aLiquidia Corporation Reports Inducement Grant under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
06/22LIQUIDIA CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Stateme..
AQ
06/20Liquidia Appoints Rajeev Saggar, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer
GL
06/20Liquidia Appoints Rajeev Saggar, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer
GL
06/20Liquidia Appoints Rajeev Saggar, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer
CI
06/17LIQUIDIA CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote..
AQ
06/16TRANSCRIPT : Liquidia Corporation - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
06/10Liquidia Announces Presentation at the 2022 Pulmonary Hypertension Association (PHA) In..
AQ
06/09Liquidia Announces Presentation at the 2022 Pulmonary Hypertension Association (PHA) In..
GL
06/09Liquidia Announces Presentation at the 2022 Pulmonary Hypertension Association (PHA) In..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LIQUIDIA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17,6 M - -
Net income 2022 -57,3 M - -
Net cash 2022 57,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,72x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 299 M 299 M -
EV / Sales 2022 13,7x
EV / Sales 2023 5,81x
Nbr of Employees 52
Free-Float 76,1%
Chart LIQUIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Liquidia Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIQUIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 4,64 $
Average target price 11,83 $
Spread / Average Target 155%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roger A. Jeffs Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Kaseta Chief Financial Officer
Stephen M. Bloch Chairman
Tushar Shah Chief Medical Officer
Robert A. Lippe Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIQUIDIA CORPORATION-4.72%295
MODERNA, INC.-43.59%54 123
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-25.02%38 185
LONZA GROUP AG-35.92%38 059
SEAGEN INC.12.55%31 230
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-13.73%17 102