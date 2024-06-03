By Dean Seal

Shares of Liquidia climbed after the company said it received another favorable court ruling in a legal fight over the launch of its drug Yutrepia.

The stock was up 12% at $14.44 in premarket trading. Shares were up 7% year-to-date when the market closed last week.

The biopharmaceutical company said Monday morning that a federal district judge has denied a motion for a preliminary injunction from United Therapeutics that aimed to block the launch of its Yutrepia inhalation powder for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease--referring to diseases that cause scarring in the lungs.

The ruling should allow the Food and Drug Administration to issue a final decision on Liquidia's amended new drug application for Yutrepia, the company said.

United Therapeutics has been seeking to block the launch over patent infringement claims and got an injunction issued in August 2022. The court set that injunction aside earlier this year.

