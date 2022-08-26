Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Liquidity Services, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LQDT   US53635B1070

LIQUIDITY SERVICES, INC.

(LQDT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-25 pm EDT
18.22 USD   +1.22%
08:27aAllSurplus Selected to Conduct Online Heavy Equipment Auction for Leading Engineering and Construction Services Company
GL
08:26aAllSurplus Selected to Conduct Online Heavy Equipment Auction for Leading Engineering and Construction Services Company
AQ
08/19Liquidity Services' GovDeals Selected to Sell 18 Vacant Residential Lots in Dayton, Ohio
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AllSurplus Selected to Conduct Online Heavy Equipment Auction for Leading Engineering and Construction Services Company

08/26/2022 | 08:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Twenty-seven heavy machines offered for sale through online global platform

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT), a leading global commerce company powering the circular economy, today announced a new partnership with a major New York-based engineering and construction services company to auction its surplus heavy equipment. Twenty-seven assets valued at more than $800,000 are currently being offered for sale on AllSurplus.com, the world’s leading marketplace for surplus business assets, including heavy equipment and industrial machinery.

“We are pleased our marketplace was selected for these high-value items. The client appreciated that they could sell equipment on site without incurring costs to transport it to our location,” said Liquidity Services’ Vice President of Heavy Equipment Michael Smith. “We strive to exceed market value by maximizing returns through our intuitive auction platforms and our ability to market directly to known motivated buyers.”

The online auction contains a mix of high-value equipment including multiple Caterpillar backhoes, a 2011 Caterpillar D8T Crawler Dozer, Peterbilt vocational trucks, and Caterpillar track excavators. Several auctions will close on August 31, 2022, while others will extend until September 14, 2022.

By choosing to sell its surplus on AllSurplus.com, the company joins over 15,000 sellers serving more than 4.8 million qualified buyers worldwide. To place a bid, buyers must create an account by completing the free registration form at AllSurplus.com.

About AllSurplus
AllSurplus is the world’s leading marketplace for surplus business assets, ranging from heavy equipment to transportation assets and industrial machinery. AllSurplus is the smartest, fastest way to sell inventory and equipment as sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. AllSurplus is powered by one of the most experienced and trusted companies in the surplus industry: Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT), which has supported millions of customers across the globe. AllSurplus buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces in one centralized location.

About Liquidity Services
Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) operates the world’s largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $10 billion of completed transactions to more than 4.8 million qualified buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers worldwide. It supports its clients' sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and reduce the number of products headed to landfills.

Contact:
Nancy Sloane
Director, Brand & Integrated Marketing Communications
(561) 339-8613
nancy.sloane@liquidityservices.com

Image 1

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80e9baa7-1e4c-4435-8e5e-009456536d6b


All news about LIQUIDITY SERVICES, INC.
08:27aAllSurplus Selected to Conduct Online Heavy Equipment Auction for Leading Engineering a..
GL
08:26aAllSurplus Selected to Conduct Online Heavy Equipment Auction for Leading Engineering a..
AQ
08/19Liquidity Services' GovDeals Selected to Sell 18 Vacant Residential Lots in Dayton, Ohi..
MT
08/16INSIDER SELL : Liquidity Services
MT
08/11Liquidity Services to Present at the 13th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conferences on ..
AQ
08/08LIQUIDITY SERVICES, INC. Q3 2022 EAR : 30 AM ET - Form 8-K
PU
08/08LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/05LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, ..
AQ
08/05LIQUIDITY SERVICES : Investor Presentation Q3 FY22
PU
08/04LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LIQUIDITY SERVICES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 278 M - -
Net income 2022 37,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 648 M 648 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,33x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 614
Free-Float 69,4%
Chart LIQUIDITY SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Liquidity Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIQUIDITY SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 18,22 $
Average target price 27,00 $
Spread / Average Target 48,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Paul Angrick Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jorge A. Celaya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven J. Weiskircher Chief Technology Officer
Phil Anthony Clough Independent Director
Patrick Walter Gross Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIQUIDITY SERVICES, INC.-17.48%648
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-15.91%264 462
MEITUAN INC.-21.34%139 819
PINDUODUO INC.2.62%75 648
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-31.83%46 270
SHOPIFY INC.-75.07%43 556