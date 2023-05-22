Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Liquidity Services, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LQDT   US53635B1070

LIQUIDITY SERVICES, INC.

(LQDT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-19 pm EDT
15.55 USD   +0.84%
08:02aBNY expands short-term investment options as investors chase yields
RE
05/17Liquidity Services to Present at the 17th Annual Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference
GL
05/17Liquidity Services to Present at the 17th Annual Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

BNY expands short-term investment options as investors chase yields

05/22/2023 | 08:02am EDT
The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. building at 1 Wall St. is seen in New York's financial district

NEW YORK (Reuters) - BNY Mellon is expanding its offering of short-term investment products as investors chase higher yields, the bank announced on Monday.

The bank is now offering access to mutual funds, interest-bearing deposits and sponsored cleared repurchase agreement sweep products through its LiquidityDirect platform, a portal for institutional investors. The offerings are geared at corporate treasurers seeking to maximize liquidity and mitigate counterparty credit risk in an uncertain economic environment.

BNY currently oversees $1.3 trillion of cash investments across deposits, money market funds and other instruments. It manages $15 trillion in money-market transactions a year.

Investors are navigating the impact of rapid U.S. interest-rate increases, the regional banking crisis, and debt ceiling negotiations, said George Maganas, global head of liquidity services at BNY Mellon.

"Safety and capital preservation is front of mind with some of the market issues that we're seeing," he said. "Clients are trying to deal with all these different dynamics ... and manage their liquidity based on some of the market conditions."

Cash management is quickly becoming a top priority for finance executives as some regional banks, a key source of market liquidity, undergo stress as rates rise. It also shows how BNY, which touches 20% of the world's investable assets, is building its platform into a one-stop shop for clients to manage their cash.

The failures of three U.S. regional banks since March shook confidence in the industry, prompting customers to move their deposits to larger banks in search of safety, or to money market funds to seek higher yields.

LiquidityDirect saw a 16% increase in money-market funds flows in mid-March, BNY data showed.

(Reporting by Laura Matthews; editing by Lananh Nguyen and Chris Reese)

By Laura Matthews


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE) -0.46% 40.89 Delayed Quote.-10.17%
LIQUIDITY SERVICES, INC. 0.84% 15.55 Delayed Quote.10.60%
Analyst Recommendations on LIQUIDITY SERVICES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 311 M - -
Net income 2023 19,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 26,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 477 M 477 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,53x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 735
Free-Float 75,5%
Chart LIQUIDITY SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Liquidity Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIQUIDITY SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 15,55 $
Average target price 24,00 $
Spread / Average Target 54,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Paul Angrick Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jorge A. Celaya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven J. Weiskircher Chief Technology Officer
Phil Anthony Clough Independent Director
George H. Ellis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIQUIDITY SERVICES, INC.10.60%477
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-4.67%217 298
MEITUAN INC.-26.39%102 710
PINDUODUO INC.-25.78%80 419
SHOPIFY INC.73.44%76 993
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.54.91%65 816
