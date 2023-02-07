Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Liquidity Services, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LQDT   US53635B1070

LIQUIDITY SERVICES, INC.

(LQDT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:03:12 2023-02-07 am EST
13.82 USD   -1.71%
10:47aBid4Assets Selected by Elk County, PA Sheriff's Office to Host Real Estate Foreclosure Auctions Online
AQ
02/03Liquidity Services, Inc. Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 2, 2023 10 : 30 AM Company Participants - Form 8-K
PU
02/03Liquidity Services Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bid4Assets Selected by Elk County, PA Sheriff's Office to Host Real Estate Foreclosure Auctions Online

02/07/2023 | 10:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In a Move to Increase Buyer Participation and Improve Efficiency, Elk County Transitions to Virtual Foreclosure Sales

RIDGEWAY, Pa., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bid4Assets, a leading online marketplace for distressed real estate auctions, successfully hosted the first online mortgage foreclosure sale for the Elk County, PA Sheriff’s office on January 19, 2023. County officials cite improved accessibility to a larger number of bidders, lower costs, and higher net returns as the driving force behind the decision to go online. Elk County is the smallest in the state to conduct their foreclosure sales online, with a population just over 30,000.

“My office is always looking for ways to use technology to improve services for our residents on a tight budget,” said Elk County, Pennsylvania Sheriff W. Todd Caltagarone. “We’ve seen the success other counties have had making the switch to Bid4Assets’ virtual platform. We’ve decided it is time to bring this process into the 21st century and make it easier for residents to participate without having to travel to the courthouse.”

A residential property in Wilcox sold to a third-party buyer in the January 19 online auction for $27,500. The date of Elk County’s next sale is pending. Bidders must register for a free Bid4Assets account and fund a $2,535 bid deposit to participate. Current auctions can be viewed any time at https://www.bid4assets.com/elksheriffsales.

Bid4Assets has hosted successful online foreclosure sales for multiple Pennsylvania sheriffs’ offices including Montgomery, Monroe, and Berks Counties. Based on data from past auctions, the Elk’s County sale is projected to increase participation from bidders, with surplus overages returned to former homeowners. Bid4Assets' services come at no cost to the county.

"The impact we've seen from past online sheriff’s sales for other counties in Pennsylvania has been overwhelmingly positive," said Jesse Loomis, Bid4Assets’ President. "We are regularly seeing third-party sales increase 50% to 100% when counties transition online, which benefits homeowners, lenders and counties alike. We expect to announce more counties transitioning online in the near future."

Bid4Assets was founded in 1999 and conducted the first online tax sale and the first online federal forfeiture auction in 2000. Over the last 20 years, they have sold more than 125,000 real properties for the public sector.

About Bid4Assets

Bid4Assets is one of the world's leading online marketplaces for the sale of distressed real estate property sold by governments, county tax-collectors, financial institutions, and real estate funds. It conducts online tax sales for counties across the United States and has grossed more than $1 billion dollars in auction sales. Bid4Assets is a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquidity Services.

About Liquidity Services 

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) operates the world's largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $10 billion of completed transactions to more than 5 million qualified buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers worldwide. The company supports its clients' sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and reduce the number of products headed to landfills.


All news about LIQUIDITY SERVICES, INC.
10:47aBid4Assets Selected by Elk County, PA Sheriff's Office to Host Real Estate Foreclosure ..
AQ
02/03Liquidity Services, Inc. Q1 2023 Ear : 30 AM Company Participants - Form 8-K
PU
02/03Liquidity Services Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/02Liquidity Services Announces Retirement of Patrick W. Gross and Appointment of Thierno ..
AQ
02/02Liquidity Services, Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
02/02Liquidity Services : Investor Presentation Q1 FY23
PU
02/02Liquidity Services Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/02LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
02/02Liquidity Services, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended December ..
CI
02/02Tranche Update on Liquidity Services, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 13, 2..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LIQUIDITY SERVICES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 305 M - -
Net income 2023 18,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 25,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 444 M 444 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,46x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 735
Free-Float 75,2%
Chart LIQUIDITY SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Liquidity Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIQUIDITY SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 14,06 $
Average target price 24,00 $
Spread / Average Target 70,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Paul Angrick Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jorge A. Celaya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven J. Weiskircher Chief Technology Officer
Phil Anthony Clough Independent Director
George H. Ellis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIQUIDITY SERVICES, INC.0.00%444
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED19.71%279 183
MEITUAN INC.-6.07%129 516
PINDUODUO INC.17.29%118 612
SHOPIFY INC.48.57%65 602
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.38.90%59 119