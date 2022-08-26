Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Liquidity Services, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LQDT   US53635B1070

LIQUIDITY SERVICES, INC.

(LQDT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-26 pm EDT
17.34 USD   -4.83%
04:21pLIQUIDITY SERVICES : 13th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference Presentation
PU
09:16aAllSurplus Achieves Record Sale of Two Bell 407GX Helicopters for Major Oil and Gas Corporation
GL
09:15aAllSurplus Achieves Record Sale of Two Bell 407GX Helicopters for Major Oil and Gas Corporation
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Liquidity Services : 13th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference Presentation

08/26/2022 | 04:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor Presentation

2022 Midwest IDEAS Conference - August 25, 2022

© Liquidity Services, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

1

Forward-Looking Information

This document contains forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include but are not limited to the factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2021 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continues" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Our business is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and our past performance is no guarantee of our performance in future periods. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward- looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. There may be other factors of which we are currently unaware or deem immaterial that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf apply only as of the date of this document and are expressly

qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this document. Except as may be required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this document or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we use certain non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Share. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of our current financial performance and prospects for the future. We use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA: (a) as measurements of operating performance because they assist us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis as they do not reflect the impact of items not directly resulting from our core operations; (b) for planning purposes, including the preparation of our internal annual operating budget; (c) to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business; (d) to evaluate the effectiveness of our operational strategies; and (e) to evaluate our capacity to fund capital expenditures and expand our business. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses that may not

be indicative of our core operating measures. In addition, because we have historically reported certain non-GAAP measures to investors, we believe the inclusion of non-GAAP measures provides consistency in our financial reporting. These measures should be considered in addition to financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP measures included in this presentation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in this presentation.

The following discussion should be read in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements and related notes and the information contained in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2022.

© Liquidity Services, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

2

Who We Are

Liquidity Services operates the world's largest

B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets powering the growth of the Circular Economy.

To Power the Circular Economy, we:

  • Manage, value, and sell surplus across the globe in a broad range of asset categories and conditions
  • Maximize return with broadest buyer base, in our efficient global marketplace
  • Optimize and execute surplus management strategies to achieve client business goals

© Liquidity Services, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

3

Liquidity Services is a first mover and global

leader in transforming the Circular Economy,

which provides long term investors the

What is the

opportunity to drive financial returns while making

a positive impact on the environment.

Circular Economy?

Definition: "The process of planning,

implementing, and controlling the efficient, cost

effective flow of raw materials, in-process

inventory, finished goods and related information

from the point of consumption to the point of

origin for the purpose of recapturing value..."*

*Reverse Logistics Industry Council

© Liquidity Services, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

4

Our Purpose

To build the world's leading marketplace for surplus assets to benefit sellers, buyers and the planet

Our Sellers

For enterprises with used, idle, or excess assets and inventory we provide:

  • Expertise and intelligence that achieve high-performance results aligned to strategic goals
  • Comprehensive and scalable solutions
  • Superior people, processes, and systems to maximize return

Our Buyers

For organizations and consumers looking to achieve business or personal goals we offer:

  • Convenient access to a wide range of assets
  • Accurate, comprehensive product information and fair market prices
  • Helpful, responsive customer support when it is needed

The Planet

For the planet's natural resources, environment, and beauty we:

  • Extend life of assets and inventory and increase reuse and recycling
  • Prevent unnecessary waste and defer assets from landfills
  • Dispose of surplus in environmentally safe manner

© Liquidity Services, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Liquidity Services Inc. published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 20:20:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LIQUIDITY SERVICES, INC.
04:21pLIQUIDITY SERVICES : 13th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference Presentation
PU
09:16aAllSurplus Achieves Record Sale of Two Bell 407GX Helicopters for Major Oil and Gas Cor..
GL
09:15aAllSurplus Achieves Record Sale of Two Bell 407GX Helicopters for Major Oil and Gas Cor..
AQ
08:27aAllSurplus Selected to Conduct Online Heavy Equipment Auction for Leading Engineering a..
GL
08:26aAllSurplus Selected to Conduct Online Heavy Equipment Auction for Leading Engineering a..
AQ
08/19Liquidity Services' GovDeals Selected to Sell 18 Vacant Residential Lots in Dayton, Ohi..
MT
08/16INSIDER SELL : Liquidity Services
MT
08/11Liquidity Services to Present at the 13th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conferences on ..
AQ
08/08LIQUIDITY SERVICES, INC. Q3 2022 EAR : 30 AM ET - Form 8-K
PU
08/08LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LIQUIDITY SERVICES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 278 M - -
Net income 2022 37,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 648 M 648 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,33x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 614
Free-Float 69,4%
Chart LIQUIDITY SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Liquidity Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIQUIDITY SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 18,22 $
Average target price 27,00 $
Spread / Average Target 48,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Paul Angrick Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jorge A. Celaya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven J. Weiskircher Chief Technology Officer
Phil Anthony Clough Independent Director
Patrick Walter Gross Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIQUIDITY SERVICES, INC.-17.48%648
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-15.91%264 462
MEITUAN INC.-21.34%139 819
PINDUODUO INC.2.62%75 648
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-31.83%46 270
SHOPIFY INC.-75.07%43 556