Liquidity Services made the following announcements with respect to its board of directors consistent with its long-range succession planning. Mr. Phillip A. Clough is retiring from the company?s board of directors, effective February 2, 2024, after 20 years of dedicated service, consistent with the company?s succession plan. ?Phil has been a trusted member of Board for almost two decades.

Immediately after Mr. Clough?s retirement, the size of the Board of Directors will be reduced from 8 to 7 directors. The Board has also determined to make certain changes to the committee assignments of the independent directors effective February 2, 2024. Ms. Katharin S. Dyer will replace Mr. Clough as Chair of the Governance Committee. Further, Mr. Amath Fall will succeed Mr. George Ellis as Chair of the Audit Committee. Mr. Ellis will continue to serve as a member of the Audit Committee and, in addition, Mr. Ellis will join as a member of the Governance Committee.