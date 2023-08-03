Investor Presentation
Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023
Forward-Looking Information
This document contains forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include but are not limited to the factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). You can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continues" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. There may be other factors of which we are currently unaware or deem immaterial that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements.
All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf apply only as of the date of this document and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this document. Except as may be required by law, we undertake no
obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this document or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we use certain non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Share. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of our current financial performance and prospects for the future. We use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA: (a) as measurements of operating performance because they assist us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis as they do not reflect the impact of items not directly resulting from our core operations; (b) for planning purposes, including the preparation of our internal annual operating budget; (c) to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business; (d) to evaluate the effectiveness of our operational strategies; and (e) to evaluate our capacity to fund capital expenditures and expand our business. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of our core operating measures. In addition, because we have historically reported certain non-GAAP measures to investors, we
believe the inclusion of non-GAAP measures provides consistency in our financial reporting. These measures should be considered in addition to financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP measures included in this presentation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in this presentation.
The following discussion should be read in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements and related notes and the information contained in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2023.
Who We Are
Liquidity Services operates the world's largest
B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets powering the growth of the Circular Economy.
To Power the Circular Economy, we:
- Manage, value, and sell surplus across the globe in a broad range of asset categories and conditions
- Maximize return with broadest buyer base, in our efficient global marketplace
- Optimize and execute surplus management strategies to achieve client business goals
Liquidity Services is a first mover and global
leader in transforming the Circular Economy,
which provides long-term investors the
What is the
opportunity to drive financial returns while making
a positive impact on the environment.
Circular Economy?
Definition: "The process of planning,
implementing, and controlling the efficient, cost-
effective flow of raw materials, in-process
inventory, finished goods and related information
from the point of consumption to the point of
origin for the purpose of recapturing value..."*
*Reverse Logistics Industry Council
The Industry Leader in the Circular Economy
15,000+
130+
Trusted Clients
Fortune 1000
Worldwide
Global Clients
900,000+
600+
Transactions
Asset Categories
Completed Annually
Experience
5 Million+
B2B | B2C
Registered
Multichannel Marketing
Buyers
& Sales Strategies
$10 Billion+
LQDT▲
Completed
Publicly Traded
Transactions
Since 2006 IPO
