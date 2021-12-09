Log in
    LQDT   US53635B1070

LIQUIDITY SERVICES, INC.

(LQDT)
Liquidity Services : Investor Presentation Q4 FY21

12/09/2021
Investor Presentation

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2021

© Liquidity Services, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

1

Forward-Looking Information

This document contains forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include but are not limited to the factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2021 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continues" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Our business is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and our past performance is no guarantee of our performance in future periods. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward- looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. There may be other factors of which we are currently unaware or deem immaterial that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf apply only as of the date of this document and are expressly

qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this document. Except as may be required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this document or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we use certain non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Share. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of our current financial performance and prospects for the future. We use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA: (a) as measurements of operating performance because they assist us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis as they do not reflect the impact of items not directly resulting from our core operations; (b) for planning purposes, including the preparation of our internal annual operating budget; (c) to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business; (d) to evaluate the effectiveness of our operational strategies; and (e) to evaluate our capacity to fund capital expenditures and expand our business. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses that may not

be indicative of our core operating measures. In addition, because we have historically reported certain non-GAAP measures to investors, we believe the inclusion of non-GAAP measures provides consistency in our financial reporting. These measures should be considered in addition to financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP measures included in this presentation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in this presentation.

The following discussion should be read in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements and related notes and the information contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended September 30, 2021.

© Liquidity Services, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

2

Who We Are

Liquidity Services operates the world's largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets powering the growth of the Circular Economy.

To Power the Circular Economy, we:

  • Manage, value, and sell surplus across the globe in a broad range of asset categories and conditions
  • Maximize return with broadest buyer base, in our efficient global marketplace
  • Optimize and execute surplus management strategies to achieve client business goals

© Liquidity Services, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

3

What is the

Reverse Supply Chain?

Definition: "The process of planning, implementing, and controlling the efficient, cost effective flow of raw materials, in-process inventory, finished goods and related information from the point of consumption to the point of origin for the purpose of recapturing value or proper disposal."*

*Reverse Logistics Industry Council

Liquidity Services is a first mover and global leader in transforming the Reverse Supply Chain market, which provides long term investors the opportunity to drive financial returns while making a positive impact on the environment.

© Liquidity Services, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

4

The Industry Leader in the Reverse Supply Chain

+15,000

+130

Trusted Clients

Fortune 1000

Worldwide

Global Clients

+700K

+600

Transactions

Asset Categories

Completed Annually

Experience

+4.0 Million

B2B | B2C

Registered

Multichannel Marketing

Active Buyers

& Sales Strategies

+$8.5 Billion

LQDT▲

Completed

Publicly Traded

Transactions

Since 2006 IPO

© Liquidity Services, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

5

Disclaimer

Liquidity Services Inc. published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 22:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 868 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 780 M 780 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,90x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 574
Free-Float 72,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 20,90 $
Average target price 32,50 $
Spread / Average Target 55,5%
Managers and Directors
William Paul Angrick Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jorge A. Celaya Chief Financial Officer
Steven J. Weiskircher Chief Technology Officer
Phil Anthony Clough Independent Director
Patrick Walter Gross Lead Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIQUIDITY SERVICES, INC.38.28%780
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-46.26%339 081
MEITUAN-16.77%192 935
SHOPIFY INC.34.31%190 949
PINDUODUO INC.-64.86%78 243
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-27.75%61 076