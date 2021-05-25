Log in
LIQUIDITY SERVICES, INC.

Liquidity Services to Participate in the Barrington Research Spring Investment Conference

05/25/2021 | 01:28pm EDT
BETHESDA, Md., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services, (Nasdaq:LQDT), the world’s largest B2B e-commerce marketplace for business and government surplus, announced that Bill Angrick, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO and Jorge Celaya, CFO, will be participating in the 15th Annual Barrington Research Investment Conference on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Mr. Angrick and Mr. Celaya will host virtual one-on-ones and small group meetings throughout the day.

Interested parties should visit Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference - May 27th, 2021 (meetmax.com) for conference information.

About Liquidity Services, Inc.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) operates the world’s largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $8.5 Billion of completed transactions, more than 3.8 million registered buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers. We support clients’ sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste, and carbon emissions, and defer products from landfills. Through our vital mission of Building a Better Future For Surplus we’ve played an integral role in many of our clients’ zero-waste initiatives and worked with the corporate, federal and state governments to pioneer some of the largest green initiatives to date, deferring billions of pounds of surplus assets from landfills.


Media Contact: Liquidity Services, Inc. Investor Relations 800-310-4604 investorrelations@liquidityservicesinc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
