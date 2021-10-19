Log in
    LQMT   US53634X1000

LIQUIDMETAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(LQMT)
Liquidmetal Technologies : MD&M Minneapolis

10/19/2021 | 03:31pm EDT
Come see the Latest Innovations at MD&M Minneapolis 2021

MOLDS LIKE PLASTIC ● CNC PRECISION

STRONGER THAN TITANIUM ● BIOCOMPATIBLE

This is Liquidmetal.

Visit our booth to discuss how amorphous metal can open new opportunities for your design challenges that were previously not possible with other materials.

We're the experts in precision molded metal parts. Our comprehensive Design Guide will walk you through the key material attributes to equip your team to begin a new way of designing med device components.

Where: Minneapolis Convention Center

When: Nov 3-4, 2021

Booth: #1734

Info / Register: Register Now

Disclaimer

Liquidmetal Technologies Inc. published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 19:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,99 M - -
Net income 2020 -2,64 M - -
Net cash 2020 16,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -28,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 92,9 M 92,9 M -
EV / Sales 2019 51,1x
EV / Sales 2020 60,5x
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 54,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tony Chung CEO, CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Director
Isaac Bresnick President & Director
Yeung Tak Li Chairman
Abdi Mahamedi Vice Chairman
Vincent F. Carrubba Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIQUIDMETAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.22.12%93
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD42.91%21 499
GEM CO., LTD.64.81%8 571
GUANGDONG JIAYUAN TECHNOLOGY CO.LTD.70.41%5 393
WESTERN SUPERCONDUCTING TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-5.70%5 146
JINDUICHENG MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.23.99%3 864