Lisata Therapeutics to Present at the GCFF Innovation and Healthcare Virtual Conference

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LSTA) (“Lisata” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other serious diseases, announces its participation in the upcoming GCFF Innovation & Healthcare virtual conference on June 15, 2023.



David J. Mazzo, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Lisata, will present a company overview on Thursday, June 15th at 9:30am Pacific time (12:30pm Eastern time). A live webcast of Dr. Mazzo’s presentation will be available on the event website. For more information about the GCFF virtual conference, including registration details, please visit https://nai500.com/events/gcff-virtual-conference-2023-investing-in-innovation-life-science-technology/.

About Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other major diseases. Lisata’s lead product candidate, LSTA1, is an investigational drug designed to activate a novel uptake pathway that allows co-administered or tethered anti-cancer drugs to target and penetrate solid tumors more effectively. Based on Lisata’s CendR Platform® Technology, Lisata has already established noteworthy commercial and R&D partnerships. The company projects the announcement of many clinical study and business milestones over the next 2 years, having indicated that its current business and development plan is funded with available capital through these milestones and into early 2026. For more information on the Company, please visit www.lisata.com .

