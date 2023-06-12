Advanced search
    LSTA   US1280583022

LISATA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(LSTA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-09 pm EDT
4.230 USD   -1.11%
05/24Lisata Therapeutics Announces Enhancements to Ongoing Phase 2b ASCEND Trial of LSTA1
GL
Lisata Therapeutics to Present at the GCFF Innovation and Healthcare Virtual Conference

06/12/2023 | 08:32am EDT
BASKING RIDGE, N.J., June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LSTA) (“Lisata” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other serious diseases, announces its participation in the upcoming GCFF Innovation & Healthcare virtual conference on June 15, 2023.

David J. Mazzo, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Lisata, will present a company overview on Thursday, June 15th at 9:30am Pacific time (12:30pm Eastern time). A live webcast of Dr. Mazzo’s presentation will be available on the event website. For more information about the GCFF virtual conference, including registration details, please visit https://nai500.com/events/gcff-virtual-conference-2023-investing-in-innovation-life-science-technology/.

About Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other major diseases. Lisata’s lead product candidate, LSTA1, is an investigational drug designed to activate a novel uptake pathway that allows co-administered or tethered anti-cancer drugs to target and penetrate solid tumors more effectively. Based on Lisata’s CendR Platform® Technology, Lisata has already established noteworthy commercial and R&D partnerships. The company projects the announcement of many clinical study and business milestones over the next 2 years, having indicated that its current business and development plan is funded with available capital through these milestones and into early 2026. For more information on the Company, please visit www.lisata.com.

Contact:

Investors and Media:

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc.
John Menditto
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Phone: 908-842-0084
Email: jmenditto@lisata.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -28,2 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,22x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 33,7 M 33,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 27
Free-Float 96,7%
Managers and Directors
David J. Mazzo Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Nisco Vice President-Finance & Treasury
Gregory B. Brown Chairman
Kristen K. Buck Chief Medical Officer
Gregory S. Berkin Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LISATA THERAPEUTICS, INC.67.19%34
MODERNA, INC.-31.38%46 988
LONZA GROUP AG24.21%46 332
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.0.83%38 333
SEAGEN INC.52.98%36 863
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-19.70%23 763
