Lisi strengthens partnership with Watch Out

May 22, 2024 at 02:09 am EDT Share

Lisi announces a strengthening of its nearly 20-year partnership with Watch Out, with which it has developed a disruptive AI (artificial intelligence) solution for fully autonomous machining, a solution that is now operational.



It's an autonomous production machine that constantly self-corrects according to data generated and captured in real time on parts and tools", explains Emmanuel Neildez, Managing Director of Lisi Aerospace.



Lisi will thus support Watch Out in the deployment of this turnkey autonomous precision machining solution, now ready for scale-up, and take a minority stake in its holding company through a capital increase.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.