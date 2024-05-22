Lisi strengthens partnership with Watch Out
It's an autonomous production machine that constantly self-corrects according to data generated and captured in real time on parts and tools", explains Emmanuel Neildez, Managing Director of Lisi Aerospace.
Lisi will thus support Watch Out in the deployment of this turnkey autonomous precision machining solution, now ready for scale-up, and take a minority stake in its holding company through a capital increase.
