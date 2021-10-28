Board of Directors Resolution for interim dividend distribution of 2021 3Q
10/28/2021 | 04:13am EDT
Provided by: LITE-ON TECHNOLOGY CORP.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2021/10/28
Time of announcement
16:00:15
Subject
Board of Directors Resolution for interim dividend
distribution of 2021 3Q
Date of events
2021/10/28
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2021/10/28
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:2021 3Q
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/07/01-2021/09/30
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):0
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10
Lite-On Technology Corporation published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 08:12:03 UTC.