Lite On Technology : Announcement of the Board of Directors resolution on the issuance of employee restricted stock awards

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/11
2.Expected issue price:
The shares are issued gratuitously with
an issuance price of NT$0 per share.
3.Expected total amount (shares) of issuance:
The number of shares to be issued will not exceed
18,700 thousand common shares, with a par value of NT$10
per share, for a total amount of NT$187,000 thousand.
The total number of proposed shares is equivalent to
0.80% of the Company's outstanding shares. The actual
number of shares to be issued will be resolved by the
Board of Directors after the issuance of employee
restricted stock awards ("RSAs") is approved at the
shareholders' meeting and by the competent authority.
4.Vesting conditions:
4.1 If an employee, after having been granted a
restricted stock award, who remains on the job on the
vesting date, is determined by the Company as having not
violated the employment contract, employee handbook,
non-competition and non-disclosure agreement of the
Company or any other agreement with the Company, and
has fulfilled the individual performance goals and the
the Company's operational goals set by the Company,
proportions of the vesting shares to be granted for such
employee on the vesting date each year is as follows:
(1) first anniversary of the grant:30%
(2) second anniversary of the grant:30%
(3) third anniversary of the grant:40%
4.2 Employee's year-end performance rating shall be
PL3 rating (Note: PL3 represents"Meets Expectations")
and above.
4.3 The Company's operational goals are either one of
the follows:
(1) The consolidated gross margin of the year (e.g.,
Year 1) prior to the end of the vesting period shall
be equal to or higher than the consolidated
gross margin of the previous year (e.g., Year 0),
and the amount of consolidated operating profit
(in Year 1) must increase by minimum 10% compared with
that in the previous year (Year 0).
(2) The consolidated gross margin and operating margin
for the year prior to the end of the vesting period are
equal to or higher than 20% and 10%,respectively.
5.Measures to be taken when employees fail to meet the vesting conditions or
in the event of inheritance:
The Company will reclaim the granted restricted stock
awards and cancel the same at no extra cost to the
Company.For other events, the Company will take
measures as set forth in the terms of the issuance
rules set by the Company.
6.Other issuance criteria:
As set forth in the terms of the issuance rules
set by the Company.
7.Qualification criteria for employees:
7.1 Only the Company's and its subsidiaries' full-time
executive employees are eligible for this incentive
plan. Eligible executive employees must(1) have a
significant influence on the Company's
operational decisions, or (2) be the Company's critical
talents for its future core technologies and strategy
development.
7.2 The number of granted shares granted to eligible
executives will be determined by the Company's operating
results, individual performance and other meaningful
factors in the management. The results of shares
distribution shall be reviewed by Chairman and obtain
approval in the meeting of the Board of Directors.
However, for employees who are managerial officers or
the Board members, the award of such shares is subject
to approval by the Compensation Committee.
8.The necessary reason of the current issuance of RSA:
To attract and retain talents, to strengthen a sense of
belonging, and to foster the best interests of the
Company and its shareholders, and further ensure the
alignment of shareholders' interests with those of the
Company's employees.
9.Calculated expense amount:
The Company shall value the fair market value of shares
and record expenses during the vesting period annually.
The total expenses are preliminarily estimated at
approximately NT$1,036,560 thousand based on the maximum
of 18,700 thousand common shares to be granted as RSAs,
and the calculation by the valuation model. The expenses
are preliminarily estimated at approximately
NT$155,170 thousand, NT$536,980 thousand, NT$246,908 thousand,
NT$97,502 thousand for 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025,
respectively assuming that the RSAs will be issued at
the beginning of October 2022.
10.Dilution of the Company's earnings per share (EPS):
Based on the calculation of the Company's outstanding
shares, the maximum dilution of the Company's EPS is
estimated to be in the amount of NT$0.07, NT$0.23, NT$0.11
and NT$0.04 for 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025, respectively.
There is a limited dilution of the Company's EPS.
11.Other matters affecting shareholder's equity:NA.
12.Restrictions before employees meet the vesting conditions once the RSA
are received or subscribed for:
During the vesting period, employees may not sell, pledge,
transfer, give to another person, create any encumbrance on,
or otherwise dispose of, RSAs Awards except for inheritance.
13.Other important terms and conditions (including stock trust custody,
etc.):
The granted RSAs should be deposited in a stock trust
custody account.
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:
14.1 If some revision or adjustment has to be made due to
the competent authority's instruction, amendment to the
laws and regulations, financial market conditions, or other
objective circumstances, it is proposed that the Annual
Shareholders' Meeting authorizes the Board of Directors or
the appointed person by the Board of Directors with full
power and authority to handle all the issues regarding the
issuance of RSAs.
14.2 With respect to the issuance of RSAs, the relevant
restrictions, important agreements, and any other
matters not set forth here shall be dealt with in
accordance with the applicable laws and regulations
and the issuance rules set by the Company.