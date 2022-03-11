Lite On Technology : Announcement of the Board of Directors resolution on the issuance of employee restricted stock awards

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/11 2.Expected issue price: The shares are issued gratuitously with an issuance price of NT$0 per share. 3.Expected total amount (shares) of issuance: The number of shares to be issued will not exceed 18,700 thousand common shares, with a par value of NT$10 per share, for a total amount of NT$187,000 thousand. The total number of proposed shares is equivalent to 0.80% of the Company's outstanding shares. The actual number of shares to be issued will be resolved by the Board of Directors after the issuance of employee restricted stock awards ("RSAs") is approved at the shareholders' meeting and by the competent authority. 4.Vesting conditions: 4.1 If an employee, after having been granted a restricted stock award, who remains on the job on the vesting date, is determined by the Company as having not violated the employment contract, employee handbook, non-competition and non-disclosure agreement of the Company or any other agreement with the Company, and has fulfilled the individual performance goals and the the Company's operational goals set by the Company, proportions of the vesting shares to be granted for such employee on the vesting date each year is as follows: (1) first anniversary of the grant:30% (2) second anniversary of the grant:30% (3) third anniversary of the grant:40% 4.2 Employee's year-end performance rating shall be PL3 rating (Note: PL3 represents"Meets Expectations") and above. 4.3 The Company's operational goals are either one of the follows: (1) The consolidated gross margin of the year (e.g., Year 1) prior to the end of the vesting period shall be equal to or higher than the consolidated gross margin of the previous year (e.g., Year 0), and the amount of consolidated operating profit (in Year 1) must increase by minimum 10% compared with that in the previous year (Year 0). (2) The consolidated gross margin and operating margin for the year prior to the end of the vesting period are equal to or higher than 20% and 10%,respectively. 5.Measures to be taken when employees fail to meet the vesting conditions or in the event of inheritance: The Company will reclaim the granted restricted stock awards and cancel the same at no extra cost to the Company.For other events, the Company will take measures as set forth in the terms of the issuance rules set by the Company. 6.Other issuance criteria: As set forth in the terms of the issuance rules set by the Company. 7.Qualification criteria for employees: 7.1 Only the Company's and its subsidiaries' full-time executive employees are eligible for this incentive plan. Eligible executive employees must(1) have a significant influence on the Company's operational decisions, or (2) be the Company's critical talents for its future core technologies and strategy development. 7.2 The number of granted shares granted to eligible executives will be determined by the Company's operating results, individual performance and other meaningful factors in the management. The results of shares distribution shall be reviewed by Chairman and obtain approval in the meeting of the Board of Directors. However, for employees who are managerial officers or the Board members, the award of such shares is subject to approval by the Compensation Committee. 8.The necessary reason of the current issuance of RSA: To attract and retain talents, to strengthen a sense of belonging, and to foster the best interests of the Company and its shareholders, and further ensure the alignment of shareholders' interests with those of the Company's employees. 9.Calculated expense amount: The Company shall value the fair market value of shares and record expenses during the vesting period annually. The total expenses are preliminarily estimated at approximately NT$1,036,560 thousand based on the maximum of 18,700 thousand common shares to be granted as RSAs, and the calculation by the valuation model. The expenses are preliminarily estimated at approximately NT$155,170 thousand, NT$536,980 thousand, NT$246,908 thousand, NT$97,502 thousand for 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025, respectively assuming that the RSAs will be issued at the beginning of October 2022. 10.Dilution of the Company's earnings per share (EPS): Based on the calculation of the Company's outstanding shares, the maximum dilution of the Company's EPS is estimated to be in the amount of NT$0.07, NT$0.23, NT$0.11 and NT$0.04 for 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025, respectively. There is a limited dilution of the Company's EPS. 11.Other matters affecting shareholder's equity:NA. 12.Restrictions before employees meet the vesting conditions once the RSA are received or subscribed for: During the vesting period, employees may not sell, pledge, transfer, give to another person, create any encumbrance on, or otherwise dispose of, RSAs Awards except for inheritance. 13.Other important terms and conditions (including stock trust custody, etc.): The granted RSAs should be deposited in a stock trust custody account. 14.Any other matters that need to be specified: 14.1 If some revision or adjustment has to be made due to the competent authority's instruction, amendment to the laws and regulations, financial market conditions, or other objective circumstances, it is proposed that the Annual Shareholders' Meeting authorizes the Board of Directors or the appointed person by the Board of Directors with full power and authority to handle all the issues regarding the issuance of RSAs. 14.2 With respect to the issuance of RSAs, the relevant restrictions, important agreements, and any other matters not set forth here shall be dealt with in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations and the issuance rules set by the Company.