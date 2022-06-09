Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Lite-On Technology Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2301   TW0002301009

LITE-ON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(2301)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-06
63.00 TWD   +0.16%
03:12aLITE ON TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the construction contract for LITEON Zhonghe Digitech Center
PU
06/07LITE ON TECHNOLOGY : LITEON Technology is to attend an investor conference
PU
05/20LITE ON TECHNOLOGY : Change of members of Nomination Committee
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lite On Technology : Announcement of the construction contract for LITEON Zhonghe Digitech Center

06/09/2022 | 03:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: LITE-ON TECHNOLOGY CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/09 Time of announcement 14:58:43
Subject 
 Announcement of the construction contract for
LITEON Zhonghe Digitech Center
Date of events 2022/06/09 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Type of contract:Engaging others to build on own land
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/09
3.Counterparty to the contract and relationship with the Company:ZEN RAY
Construction Co., Ltd. non-related party
4.Major content of the contract (including total contract amount,
anticipated monetary amount of participation in the investment, and start
and end dates of the contract), restrictive covenants, and other important
terms and conditions:Total contract amount shall not exceed NTD 1,886,000,000.
The final amount is based on the actual settlement.
5.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its
appraisal opinion:N.A.
6.Name of the real property appraiser:N.A.
7.Practice certificate number of the real property appraiser:N.A.
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition:
Operation of LITEON Zhonghe Digitech Center
9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:NO.
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:
non-related party
11.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/10/28
12.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:2021/10/28
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:N.A.
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:N.A.
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:N.A.
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and
opinion of the CPA:N.A.
17.Name of the CPA firm:N.A.
18.Name of the CPA:N.A.
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N.A.
20.Any other matters that need to be specified:NO.

Disclaimer

Lite-On Technology Corporation published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 07:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LITE-ON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
03:12aLITE ON TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the construction contract for LITEON Zhonghe Digitech..
PU
06/07LITE ON TECHNOLOGY : LITEON Technology is to attend an investor conference
PU
05/20LITE ON TECHNOLOGY : Change of members of Nomination Committee
PU
05/20LITE ON TECHNOLOGY : Change of members of Compensation Committee
PU
05/20LITE ON TECHNOLOGY : Change of members of Audit Committee
PU
05/20LITE ON TECHNOLOGY : Tom Soong is elected as chairman unanimously by the Board of Director..
PU
05/20LITE ON TECHNOLOGY : The Company's Annual General Shareholders' Meeting approved the remov..
PU
05/20LITE ON TECHNOLOGY : The Company's re-election of directors at 2022 Annual General Shareho..
PU
05/20LITE ON TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of Important Resolutions of Year 2022 Shareholders' Meet..
PU
04/28LITE ON TECHNOLOGY : Board of Directors Resolution for no interim dividend distribution of..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 183 B 6 189 M 6 189 M
Net income 2022 13 345 M 452 M 452 M
Net cash 2022 44 048 M 1 493 M 1 493 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,1x
Yield 2022 6,84%
Capitalization 145 B 4 922 M 4 922 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 38 676
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart LITE-ON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lite-On Technology Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LITE-ON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 63,60 TWD
Average target price 73,83 TWD
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kuang Chung Chen Vice Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Kun Cheng Chu Spokesman, Deputy GM, Head-Finance & Accounting
Kung Yuan Sung Chairman
Hsiao Wei Chang Independent Director
Yao Wu Yang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LITE-ON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-1.25%4 922
HP INC.0.74%39 217
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-8.94%37 220
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-2.73%19 451
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-25.92%17 980
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-13.17%11 939