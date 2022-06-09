Lite On Technology : Announcement of the construction contract for LITEON Zhonghe Digitech Center
06/09/2022 | 03:12am EDT
Provided by: LITE-ON TECHNOLOGY CORP.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/09
Time of announcement
14:58:43
Subject
Announcement of the construction contract for
LITEON Zhonghe Digitech Center
Date of events
2022/06/09
To which item it meets
paragraph 20
Statement
1.Type of contract:Engaging others to build on own land
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/09
3.Counterparty to the contract and relationship with the Company:ZEN RAY
Construction Co., Ltd. non-related party
4.Major content of the contract (including total contract amount,
anticipated monetary amount of participation in the investment, and start
and end dates of the contract), restrictive covenants, and other important
terms and conditions:Total contract amount shall not exceed NTD 1,886,000,000.
The final amount is based on the actual settlement.
5.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its
appraisal opinion:N.A.
6.Name of the real property appraiser:N.A.
7.Practice certificate number of the real property appraiser:N.A.
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition:
Operation of LITEON Zhonghe Digitech Center
9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:NO.
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:
non-related party
11.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/10/28
12.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:2021/10/28
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:N.A.
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:N.A.
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:N.A.
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and
opinion of the CPA:N.A.
17.Name of the CPA firm:N.A.
18.Name of the CPA:N.A.
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N.A.
20.Any other matters that need to be specified:NO.
Lite-On Technology Corporation published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 07:11:04 UTC.