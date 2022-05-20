Lite On Technology : Change of members of Audit Committee

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/05/20 2.Name of the functional committees:Audit Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder: Albert Hsueh, Independent Director Harvey Chang, Independent Director Edward Yang, Independent Director Mike Yang, Independent Director MK Lu, Independent Director 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Albert Hsueh, Independent Director of Lite-On Technology Corp. Harvey Chang, Independent Director of Lite-On Technology Corp. Edward Yang, Independent Director of Lite-On Technology Corp. Mike Yang, Independent Director of Lite-On Technology Corp. MK Lu, Independent Director of Lite-On Technology Corp. 5.Name of the new position holder: Albert Hsueh, Independent Director Harvey Chang, Independent Director Mike Yang, Independent Director MK Lu, Independent Director 6.Resume of the new position holder: Albert Hsueh, Independent Director of Lite-On Technology Corp. Harvey Chang, Independent Director of Lite-On Technology Corp. Mike Yang, Independent Director of Lite-On Technology Corp. MK Lu, Independent Director of Lite-On Technology Corp. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change:Re-election 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2022/05/20~2025/05/19 10.Effective date of the new member:2022/05/20 11.Any other matters that need to be specified::Albert Hsueh is elected as the convener and meeting chair by and from the entire membership of the 6th term of Audit Committee