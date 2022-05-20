Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Lite-On Technology Corporation
  News
  Summary
    2301   TW0002301009

LITE-ON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(2301)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-18
62.90 TWD   -0.79%
03:35aLITE ON TECHNOLOGY : Change of members of Nomination Committee
PU
03:35aLITE ON TECHNOLOGY : Change of members of Compensation Committee
PU
03:35aLITE ON TECHNOLOGY : Change of members of Audit Committee
PU
Lite On Technology : Change of members of Compensation Committee

05/20/2022 | 03:35am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: LITE-ON TECHNOLOGY CORP.
SEQ_NO 5 Date of announcement 2022/05/20 Time of announcement 15:25:58
Subject 
 Change of members of Compensation Committee
Date of events 2022/05/20 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/05/20
2.Name of the functional committees:Compensation Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Harvey Chang, Independent Director
Albert Hsueh, Independent Director
Edward Yang, Independent Director
Mike Yang, Independent Director
MK Lu, Independent Director
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Harvey Chang, Independent Director of Lite-On Technology Corp.
Albert Hsueh, Independent Director of Lite-On Technology Corp.
Edward Yang, Independent Director of Lite-On Technology Corp.
Mike Yang, Independent Director of Lite-On Technology Corp.
MK Lu, Independent Director of Lite-On Technology Corp.
5.Name of the new position holder:
Harvey Chang, Independent Director
Albert Hsueh, Independent Director
Mike Yang, Independent Director
MK Lu, Independent Director
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Harvey Chang, Independent Director of Lite-On Technology Corp.
Albert Hsueh, Independent Director of Lite-On Technology Corp.
Mike Yang, Independent Director of Lite-On Technology Corp.
MK Lu, Independent Director of Lite-On Technology Corp.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:Re-election
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2022/05/20~2025/05/19
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/05/20
11.Any other matters that need to be specified::Harvey Chang is elected as the
convener and meeting chair by and from the entire membership of the 7th term
 of Compensation Committee

Disclaimer

Lite-On Technology Corporation published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 07:34:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
