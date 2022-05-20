Lite On Technology : Change of members of Compensation Committee

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/05/20
2.Name of the functional committees:Compensation Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Harvey Chang, Independent Director
Albert Hsueh, Independent Director
Edward Yang, Independent Director
Mike Yang, Independent Director
MK Lu, Independent Director
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Harvey Chang, Independent Director of Lite-On Technology Corp.
Albert Hsueh, Independent Director of Lite-On Technology Corp.
Edward Yang, Independent Director of Lite-On Technology Corp.
Mike Yang, Independent Director of Lite-On Technology Corp.
MK Lu, Independent Director of Lite-On Technology Corp.
5.Name of the new position holder:
Harvey Chang, Independent Director
Albert Hsueh, Independent Director
Mike Yang, Independent Director
MK Lu, Independent Director
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Harvey Chang, Independent Director of Lite-On Technology Corp.
Albert Hsueh, Independent Director of Lite-On Technology Corp.
Mike Yang, Independent Director of Lite-On Technology Corp.
MK Lu, Independent Director of Lite-On Technology Corp.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:Re-election
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2022/05/20~2025/05/19
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/05/20
11.Any other matters that need to be specified::Harvey Chang is elected as the
convener and meeting chair by and from the entire membership of the 7th term
of Compensation Committee