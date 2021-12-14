Log in
    2301   TW0002301009

LITE-ON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(2301)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Lite On Technology : LITEON Technology is to attend an investor conference

12/14/2021 | 04:08am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: LITE-ON TECHNOLOGY CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/14 Time of announcement 16:56:57
Subject 
 LITEON Technology is to attend
an investor conference
Date of events 2021/12/15 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/12/15
2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:45
3.Location of institutional investor conference:No.88, Yanchang Rd.,
Taipei City
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:Yes
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:No

Disclaimer

Lite-On Technology Corporation published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 09:07:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
