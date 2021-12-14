Lite On Technology : LITEON Technology is to attend an investor conference
12/14/2021 | 04:08am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: LITE-ON TECHNOLOGY CORP.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/12/14
Time of announcement
16:56:57
Subject
LITEON Technology is to attend
an investor conference
Date of events
2021/12/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/12/15
2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:45
3.Location of institutional investor conference:No.88, Yanchang Rd.,
Taipei City
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:Yes
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:No
Lite-On Technology Corporation published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 09:07:09 UTC.