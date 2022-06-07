Lite On Technology : LITEON Technology is to attend an investor conference
06/07/2022 | 03:02am EDT
Provided by: LITE-ON TECHNOLOGY CORP.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/07
Time of announcement
14:54:01
Subject
LITEON Technology is to attend
an investor conference
Date of events
2022/06/09
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/09
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:35
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Conference call
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:Yes
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:No
Lite-On Technology Corporation published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 07:01:02 UTC.