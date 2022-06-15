Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Lite-On Technology Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2301   TW0002301009

LITE-ON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(2301)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-13
60.90 TWD   -0.16%
03:13aLITE ON TECHNOLOGY : LITEON Technology is to attend an investor conference
PU
06/09LITE ON TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the construction contract for LITEON Zhonghe Digitech Center
PU
06/07LITE ON TECHNOLOGY : LITEON Technology is to attend an investor conference
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lite On Technology : LITEON Technology is to attend an investor conference

06/15/2022 | 03:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: LITE-ON TECHNOLOGY CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/15 Time of announcement 14:58:20
Subject 
 LITEON Technology is to attend
an investor conference
Date of events 2022/06/16 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/16
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:45
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Conference call
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:Yes
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:No

Disclaimer

Lite-On Technology Corporation published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 07:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LITE-ON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
03:13aLITE ON TECHNOLOGY : LITEON Technology is to attend an investor conference
PU
06/09LITE ON TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the construction contract for LITEON Zhonghe Digitech..
PU
06/07LITE ON TECHNOLOGY : LITEON Technology is to attend an investor conference
PU
05/20LITE ON TECHNOLOGY : Change of members of Nomination Committee
PU
05/20LITE ON TECHNOLOGY : Change of members of Compensation Committee
PU
05/20LITE ON TECHNOLOGY : Change of members of Audit Committee
PU
05/20LITE ON TECHNOLOGY : Tom Soong is elected as chairman unanimously by the Board of Director..
PU
05/20LITE ON TECHNOLOGY : The Company's Annual General Shareholders' Meeting approved the remov..
PU
05/20LITE ON TECHNOLOGY : The Company's re-election of directors at 2022 Annual General Shareho..
PU
05/20LITE ON TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of Important Resolutions of Year 2022 Shareholders' Meet..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 183 B 6 149 M 6 149 M
Net income 2022 13 345 M 449 M 449 M
Net cash 2022 44 048 M 1 483 M 1 483 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 7,14%
Capitalization 139 B 4 683 M 4 683 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 38 676
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart LITE-ON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lite-On Technology Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LITE-ON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 60,90 TWD
Average target price 73,83 TWD
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kuang Chung Chen Vice Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Kun Cheng Chu Spokesman, Deputy GM, Head-Finance & Accounting
Kung Yuan Sung Chairman
Hsiao Wei Chang Independent Director
Yao Wu Yang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LITE-ON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-4.55%4 683
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-15.88%35 016
HP INC.-10.41%34 877
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-13.13%17 762
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-33.06%16 249
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-16.29%11 612