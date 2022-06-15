Lite On Technology : LITEON Technology is to attend an investor conference
06/15/2022 | 03:13am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: LITE-ON TECHNOLOGY CORP.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/15
Time of announcement
14:58:20
Subject
LITEON Technology is to attend
an investor conference
Date of events
2022/06/16
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/16
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:45
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Conference call
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:Yes
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:No
Lite-On Technology Corporation published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 07:12:02 UTC.